Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (2024)

At Famous Dave's, BBQ is what we do, it’s what we live for, and we think that everyone should be able to enjoy it, whatever their budget. That is why we have a range of fantastic weekday offers so that everyone can come and divulge in delicious meals. Why not head to your nearest Famous Dave’s restaurant and try out one of our Smokin’ Deals for yourself? We promise you won’t regret it.

You made it! Celebrate the end of the week with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday offer from Famous Dave’s. Enjoy a whopping five pounds of rib tips and a couple of pounds of fries with either BBQ sauce or a Memphis style dry rub. This smokin’ deal is the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family!

Nearly there; just a couple more days before the weekend. What better way to celebrate the countdown to the weekend than with one of Famous Dave’s rib tip platters? Choose how you want them - slathered in a rich BBQ sauce or opt for a Memphis dry rub with onions and pickles to leave you with a zing in your step.

Hang in There on a Thursday with the Rib Tip Platter

Let Famous Daves put a smile on your face with a big ol’ platter of spare ribs hand rubbed with our blend of secret spices, pit smoked over a hickory fire before being slathered in sauce and flame grilled. If that isn’t enough to get you through the rest of the working week, it is served with a choice of two sides and cornbread muffins.

Treat your friend or a loved one to a little date night on a Tuesday. Served family-style, our feast for two offers hearty portions of St. Louis-Style spareribs, country-roasted chicken, Georgia chopped pork, creamy coleslaw and more. Dig into a platter piled high with all of your favorites to share and chat over.

Take a Friend for Dinner on a Tuesday with Our Feast For 2

Start your week off on the right foot with The Flying Pig special at Famous Dave’s. It is the first of our smokin’ deals and we think it is a great one. Wings, rib tips, mac and cheese, cornbread muffins, and fries all for the low price of $39.99—what more could you want?

Famous Dave’s knows how daunting the work week can be, which is why we offer smokin’ deals Monday through Friday. Take a look at our budget-friendly meal options below.

We all could use a break during the week. Between work, school, errands, and more, it can feel like the “go, go, go” mentality never ends. There’s no shame in wanting to break up the monotony by skipping out on making a home cooked meal. At Famous Dave’s, you can do just that while enjoying delicious BBQ with friends and family. The best part? You don’t have to lift a finger. Instead, let our friendly waitstaff and experienced cooks do all the heavy lifting while you sit back and relax.

It's Wedding Season: Enjoy the Perfect Catering Menu for Your Festivities It’s official: wedding season is here. Springtime is the perfect season for weddings, but also the perfect opportunity to throw an outdoor event in the sunshine. The stress of hosting an outdoor event can double if you decide to offer food,... Read More...

Celebrate Food: The Newest Charcuterie Board for an Evening of Fun Charcuterie boards are all the rage, and every Millennial and Zoomer across the country are creating new ways to incorporate this age-old tradition into their next get-together with friends. What once were simple and elegant cheese boards are now... Read More...

Diet Friendly Grilling Recipes for Christmas The holidays are here and this often means that your diet is thrown out the window in favor of sugar cookies and hearty meals with friends and family. Plenty of people love the idea of indulging all their cravings during the festive season. However,... Read More...

Spend Thanksgiving with Famous Dave's Thanksgiving is known as the holiday meant to look back on everything you’re thankful for. Families, friends, and distant relatives gather around the table, enjoy a large home cooked meal, and share memories of good times and “back in... Read More...

Throw a Famous Dave's Catered Halloween Party Halloween is just around the corner now and it’s time you started planning for any parties you might be throwing. Let’s get spooky! With the help of Famous Dave’s, you can make your Halloween party everyone’s favorite event... Read More...

Our Guide to Grilling Grilling and hosting a BBQ is a fun and delicious way to entertain and feed your guests. However, there’s more to it than simply turning on the grill and hoping for the best. Instead, there is outdoor bbq and grilling advice to review that... Read More...

Labor Day Weekend: The Ultimate BBQ Recipes Labor Day Weekend is the perfect excuse to throw a barbecue, so why not go all out this year? With the grill fired up you can cook up some of your favorites and maybe even try out some new dishes too. On the 4th of July, we brought you our round-up... Read More...

Fourth of July: Tasty BBQ Appetizers to Make for Your Party No Fourth of July BBQ catering plans are complete without the right bbq side dishes. Choices like this are the perfect way to whet the appetite of guests without filling their stomachs to the brim. Here are some tasty choices that should be... Read More...

Famous Dave’s: The Mother’s Day Gift that Keeps on Giving Elliott Baum, who is a franchisee of the Famous Dave’s brand, has loved good BBQ food for decades. In 2003, he made the decision to open a store in Westland, to push Famous Dave’s name to new heights. Now he owns 16 restaurants, and he... Read More...

The Side Dish Always Completes the Main Dish No BBQ is complete without the proper side dish. Whether you’re looking to host a large backyard event or just sitting down with close friends and family, it’s important to have options for everyone.If you’re stumped on what to... Read More...

Enjoy Your Upcoming Gathering With Catering From Famous Dave's The spring weather is enough to put anyone in a great mood. And when you’re in a great mood, it’s only right to share it with your loved ones and enjoy some good times!Spring gatherings are the perfect excuse to get friends and... Read More...

St. Patrick's Day BBQ Recipe Tips St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration full of history and traditions. Dating back to the 9th century, the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick is still observed by the people of Ireland every year on the 17th of March. But did you know the... Read More...

Why Catering is a Tasty and Easy Option for Your Superbowl Party In 2021, over 91 million people watched Super Bowl LV, making the game one of the most-watched shows of last year. Now that Super Bowl LVI is just a month away, it is time to start planning a memorable Superbowl party - and you certainly are not... Read More...

Benefits of Hiring Famous Dave’s to Cater Your Holiday Work Party The holiday season is here and, with it, the work party season! And, after a year like 2021, remote working, Zoom calls, and lockdowns, it is time to show your employees how grateful your company is for their hard work.Here at Famous... Read More...

Guide to Making Your Homemade BBQ Sauce One of the reasons why Famous Dave’s has become, well, famous, is because of the incredible BBQ sauce that we serve. While we cannot tell you all of our secrets about our award-winning BBQ sauce, we can share some recipes and tips for making... Read More...

Tips for Cleaning and Maintaining Your BBQ Smoker There’s nothing quite like a barbecue for bringing friends together and celebrating delicious flavors. The quality of the ingredients has a role to play, but the way you cook your food and look after your grill are also essential. In this... Read More...

Top Festive Food Suggestions to Turn Your BBQ into a Halloween Event Planning on having an outdoor event this Halloween to celebrate the occasion? If so, then you’re going to love some of these fantastic Halloween-themed BBQ dishes. They’ll add a unique twist to your big event and it’s a brilliant... Read More...

Rundown of the Many Awards for Famous Dave's BBQ and Sauces At Famous Dave’s, we’re proud of what we do. From our restaurants to our sauces, we pride ourselves on great service and incredible flavors. But don’t just take our word for it. We’ve won many awards over the years, cementing... Read More...

4 Reasons to Stop by Famous Dave's Before or After the Game After a challenging year, sporting events are starting up again with a live audience. We are sure a lot of you will be reveling in the opportunity to get together with your friends and watch your favorite teams live. So, to make sure the occasion is... Read More...

Return to Work celebration at Famous Dave's There is no denying that the past year or so has been incredibly difficult for employees and businesses worldwide. Consequently, it is important to show some appreciation for everything your employees have had to go through and the loyalty they have... Read More...

Guide To Having A Family Rib Cook-Off Nothing beats a tasty BBQ, and what better way to enjoy BBQ food than a family rib cook-off? If you’ve never held a cook-off before you’re probably wondering where to begin. To help you plan an amazing event, check out these five ideas... Read More...

Pick the Perfect Menu for Your Graduate's Party With your graduate’s time in high school coming to a close, it is time to party! You have so many options to explore with the party to give them a last get-together with friends and family before everything changes. If you are on the lookout... Read More...

Top Food Choices for the Whole Day to Bring Along on a Day Trip Spring is here and with the warmer weather and longer days come road trips.Now is a great time to hit the road and see the sights (and sites) all-around your state and beyond. Though getting together in large groups is still unsafe, a trip in... Read More...

4 Tips for Getting Your Home BBQ Area Ready for the Spring The weather may still be on the cold side, but it won’t be long until spring comes! To ensure you’re ready for the warm weather, we have some great BBQ tips that will enable you to wow all of your friends and family. After all, the past... Read More...

Easy, DIY, and Catered Snacks for Your Superbowl Party What a wild year it has been for sports! From no sports to some sports to sports played in empty stadiums, 2020 was a year that gave us an entirely different experience with professional sports. Fortunately, things are getting better with COVID... Read More...

How to Throw a Great Outdoor Party in Winter This year has been a tough time for seeing people. The many social distancing guidelines are important to keep people safe, but they also might have left you feeling disconnected. Luckily, during the summer getting together while being responsible... Read More...

Make Your Thanksgiving a Breeze with These 5 Steps + Catering from Famous Dave's After this long and wild year, the holiday season for 2020 will be a much needed time to reconnect. Hosting a Thanksgiving event any year can be tough without a plan. Getting a small group of friends and family together could be just what you all... Read More...

How to Throw an Outdoor Halloween Party The leaves have begun to change and the days are starting to end earlier. You know what that means, right?It is getting spookier out there!Halloween draws closer, along with all the fun and excitement that go with it. The 2020... Read More...

Top 4 Tips for Fall Outings with Famous Dave's With the recent shift in weather and the kids heading back to school (or maybe heading to their laptops for digital school), fall is finally here for the year. Some people feel the slightly cooler breeze and run indoors.Avoid that urge!Fall... Read More...

Mistakes to Avoid for Your Outdoor BBQ Tailgating Party Gameday is fun for everyone.The players get to test themselves and their fans get to have a great time playing games, hanging out, and eating some great food. The food can set the mood and keep your group happy for hours. Making sure to... Read More...

Top 5 Tips for How to Prep Your Grill for the Season After a long winter and despite much social distancing, it is time to dust off your grill. If you have found that you put off firing up your grill for the season, you are not alone. But now is the time to start it up for you and your family to enjoy... Read More...

Plan Your 4th of July BBQ Family Party with Famous Dave's Summer is here and with it comes all the parties and fun outdoor events. First winter and then the Coronavirus kept everyone inside and away from friends and family. Now that restrictions are beginning to ease, you can start planning small... Read More...

How to Prepare Your Memorial Day BBQ with Your Family Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Now is the time to remember those our country has lost as well as celebrate the community and people we have at home. Starting with the community we have in our home, Memorial Day is a great family event.The... Read More...

Safe Take-Out Meals During the Shelter in Place Guidelines for COVID-19 The world looks different now than it did in November of 2019. In many places, schools have closed for the year, much work is being done remotely, and dining out is not an option. Many challenged businesses have had to close their doors, some... Read More...

Dry Rubs vs. Wet Rubs vs. Sauces: What Are The Differences? In the BBQ business, we love our options. Even our toppings have options! Your BBQ meats get their flavor from the type of meat, the cut of it, and the cooking technique used, such as smoking, slow-cooking, searing, and more. Another aspect that... Read More...

8 Tips for Safe Winter Grilling: Do's and Don'ts At this point, we have had a few snowfalls, the cold has been here for months, and spring is still a distant goal. Despite the weather, many die-hard barbequers have a craving that only the grill can satisfy. For our hardiest of friends, grilling is... Read More...

Can BBQ Meals be Healthy? [Benefit List Included] Have you made any nutrition-related New Year’s resolutions? Are you counting calories or cutting carbs? There are many benefits of eating barbeque meals that go beyond the amazing flavors. We consider many nutritional needs when creating our... Read More...

Is Grilling Healthy? Healthy Grilling Ideas from Famous Dave's Grilling is a great time, both for cooking and enjoying the grilled food. If you need to relax and have a good time with friends or family, grilling is a great idea. When you plan on having a grilled meal, most people think of comfort foods that... Read More...

Famous Dave's BBQ Honors Veteran's Day Recognizing people for their contribution is a vital part of Famous Dave’s. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the many honors, awards, and recognition we have received throughout the years. We also wouldn’t be here as a... Read More...

Famous Dave's BBQ Honors Veteran's Day Recognizing people for their contribution is a vital part of Famous Dave’s. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the many honors, awards, and recognition we have received throughout the years. We also wouldn’t be here as a... Read More...

Welcome to Our New Website! We've added great new features and updated our content to bring you the most up to date information about our company. Check back often for updates. Read More...

Operation Barbeque Relief Famous Dave's is proud to be a Hall of Fame member for Operation Barbeque ReliefA non-profit response team providing hot meals to those in need after disaster strikesThe mission of Operation BBQ Relief is to provide compassion and to... Read More...