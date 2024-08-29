Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (2024)

We all could use a break during the week. Between work, school, errands, and more, it can feel like the “go, go, go” mentality never ends. There’s no shame in wanting to break up the monotony by skipping out on making a home cooked meal. At Famous Dave’s, you can do just that while enjoying delicious BBQ with friends and family. The best part? You don’t have to lift a finger. Instead, let our friendly waitstaff and experienced cooks do all the heavy lifting while you sit back and relax.

Famous Dave’s knows how daunting the work week can be, which is why we offer smokin’ deals Monday through Friday. Take a look at our budget-friendly meal options below.

Beat the Monday Mood with the Flying Pig Special

Start your week off on the right foot with The Flying Pig special at Famous Dave’s. It is the first of our smokin’ deals and we think it is a great one. Wings, rib tips, mac and cheese, cornbread muffins, and fries all for the low price of $39.99—what more could you want?

Take a Friend for Dinner on a Tuesday with Our Feast For 2

Treat your friend or a loved one to a little date night on a Tuesday. Served family-style, our feast for two offers hearty portions of St. Louis-Style spareribs, country-roasted chicken, Georgia chopped pork, creamy coleslaw and more. Dig into a platter piled high with all of your favorites to share and chat over.

Happy Hump Day with the Half Slab Platter

Let Famous Daves put a smile on your face with a big ol’ platter of spare ribs hand rubbed with our blend of secret spices, pit smoked over a hickory fire before being slathered in sauce and flame grilled. If that isn’t enough to get you through the rest of the working week, it is served with a choice of two sides and cornbread muffins.

Hang in There on a Thursday with the Rib Tip Platter

Nearly there; just a couple more days before the weekend. What better way to celebrate the countdown to the weekend than with one of Famous Dave’s rib tip platters? Choose how you want them - slathered in a rich BBQ sauce or opt for a Memphis dry rub with onions and pickles to leave you with a zing in your step.

Thank God It’s Friday: Celebrate with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday Special

You made it! Celebrate the end of the week with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday offer from Famous Dave’s. Enjoy a whopping five pounds of rib tips and a couple of pounds of fries with either BBQ sauce or a Memphis style dry rub. This smokin’ deal is the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family!

Delicious Food That Won’t Break The Bank

At Famous Dave's, BBQ is what we do, it’s what we live for, and we think that everyone should be able to enjoy it, whatever their budget. That is why we have a range of fantastic weekday offers so that everyone can come and divulge in delicious meals. Why not head to your nearest Famous Dave’s restaurant and try out one of our Smokin’ Deals for yourself? We promise you won’t regret it.