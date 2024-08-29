Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (2024)

- Home
- Menus
- Fried Chicken
- Catering Menu
- Specials
- Smokin' Deals
- Bakers Square Pies
- Baby Back Ribs
- Catering
- Catering Menu
- Catering Quote
- Corporate Catering
- Wedding Catering
- Graduation Catering
- Party Catering
- BBQ BOXED MEALS
- Summer Catering Specials
- Community
- Employment
- Donation Request
- Taylor All-Star BBQ Series
- Feast for Funds Fundraising
- Our Story
- Meet Dave
- Our BBQ
- Locations
- Novi
- Roseville
- Roseville QR Menu
- Westland
- Westland QR Menu
- Taylor
- Taylor QR Menu
- Gift Cards
- Rewards
Order
Online!
Smokin' Deals
Monday
$39.99
The
Flying Pig
TUESDAY
$39.99
Feast
for Two
WEDNESDAY
$18.99
1/2 Slab
Platter
THURSDAY
$13.99
Rib Tips
Platter
FRIDAY
Famous Dave's has a reputation for consistent, high quality food with amazing flavors and great service.
But did you know, each location takes personal pride in supporting the community they serve in? Famous Dave's Detroit gives back to the community through sponsorships, donations and fundraisers.
See How Dave's Gives Backplay_arrow
We source the thickest cuts of meat and trim them up, just like we do for competition.
Then, our Pitmasters hand-apply our fresh dry rubs before slow-smoking them in a live-wood smoker stoked with genuine hickory logs. To lock in that deep-down smokiness, each tender cut is finished on the grill, creating our famous char-grilled sweetness on the outside. Our tender, juicy ribs and chicken are amazing straight from the grillor topped with one of our award-winning sauces. It's the best darn BBQ you'll taste in SE Michigan!
Michigan BBQ Specials:
SPECIAL
23.99
PER BUCKET
To Go Special Rib Tip Bucket
Our smoky BBQ Rib Tip Bucket is sure to satisfy your hungry crew. 2 pounds of our Southside Rib Tips and 1 pound of Famous Fries. While you're here, pick up a bottle of your favorite award-winning sauce! Menu
Barbeque's Living Legend
Famous Dave is the most awarded Pitmaster in history — a true originator blessed with a great sense of taste and a passion to create only the best of the best. Even among BBQ champions, Dave is recognized as the authority on the art of cooking with smoke and flame.
Dave's passion for ribs began as a young boy in Chicago. His father would bring home the best tasting ribs, slow-smoked by street vendors using 55-gallon drums. They were legendary ribs smoked just like the champion Pitmasters did way down in the Deep South. And thus, his story begins.
Read Dave's Storyplay_arrow
What Makes Great BBQ?
You hand rub each slab with spices, then slow smoke'm in a pit of smoldering hickory like the champion Pitmasters in the Deep South. These ribs are so good right out of the smoker—try 'em without the sauce—just order your bones naked!- Famous Dave
We all could use a break during the week. Between work, school, errands, and more, it can feel like the “go, go, go” mentality never ends. There’s no shame in wanting to break up the monotony by skipping out on making a home cooked meal. At Famous Dave’s, you can do just that while enjoying delicious BBQ with friends and family. The best part? You don’t have to lift a finger. Instead, let our friendly waitstaff and experienced cooks do all the heavy lifting while you sit back and relax.
Famous Dave’s knows how daunting the work week can be, which is why we offer smokin’ deals Monday through Friday. Take a look at our budget-friendly meal options below.
Beat the Monday Mood with the Flying Pig Special
Start your week off on the right foot with The Flying Pig special at Famous Dave’s. It is the first of our smokin’ deals and we think it is a great one. Wings, rib tips, mac and cheese, cornbread muffins, and fries all for the low price of $39.99—what more could you want?
Take a Friend for Dinner on a Tuesday with Our Feast For 2
Treat your friend or a loved one to a little date night on a Tuesday. Served family-style, our feast for two offers hearty portions of St. Louis-Style spareribs, country-roasted chicken, Georgia chopped pork, creamy coleslaw and more. Dig into a platter piled high with all of your favorites to share and chat over.
Happy Hump Day with the Half Slab Platter
Let Famous Daves put a smile on your face with a big ol’ platter of spare ribs hand rubbed with our blend of secret spices, pit smoked over a hickory fire before being slathered in sauce and flame grilled. If that isn’t enough to get you through the rest of the working week, it is served with a choice of two sides and cornbread muffins.
Hang in There on a Thursday with the Rib Tip Platter
Nearly there; just a couple more days before the weekend. What better way to celebrate the countdown to the weekend than with one of Famous Dave’s rib tip platters? Choose how you want them - slathered in a rich BBQ sauce or opt for a Memphis dry rub with onions and pickles to leave you with a zing in your step.
Thank God It’s Friday: Celebrate with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday Special
You made it! Celebrate the end of the week with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday offer from Famous Dave’s. Enjoy a whopping five pounds of rib tips and a couple of pounds of fries with either BBQ sauce or a Memphis style dry rub. This smokin’ deal is the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family!
Delicious Food That Won’t Break The Bank
At Famous Dave's, BBQ is what we do, it’s what we live for, and we think that everyone should be able to enjoy it, whatever their budget. That is why we have a range of fantastic weekday offers so that everyone can come and divulge in delicious meals. Why not head to your nearest Famous Dave’s restaurant and try out one of our Smokin’ Deals for yourself? We promise you won’t regret it.
Sink Your Teeth Into This!
Like Free Stuff? Sign Up For Rewards!
Get a $5 reward just for signing up! Earn a $10 reward for every $100 spent. Receive exclusive bonus offers and enjoy the Famous Dave’s experience on your mobile device anytime, anywhere. Don’t want to join rewards? Join the Famous Nation to receive news and exclusive offers right to your inbox (and only your email inbox).
Best Ribs
"Dougfest" 2013
Best BBQ
2006 - 2017
Best Cuisine
"Taste-Fest" 2015
Best Vendor
"Taste of the Town" 2015