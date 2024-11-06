Welcome - Sam's Club (2024)

Shopping in club. Plus members earn 2% Sam’s Cash on in‑club purchases, up to $500 a year.* Learn More Sam’s Club Mastercard 5% back in Sam’s Cash on gas (first $6,000 per year, then 1%), 3% on Sam’s Club purchases for Plus (1% back for Club), 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases.** Learn More Bonus Offers It's cash back rewards and easy to earn.‡ Learn More

* The 2% Sam’s Cash is only available for Sam’s Club Plus members for qualifying pre-tax purchases directly from Sam’s Club and not from third parties, made in clubs and through Curbside Pickup with any form of payment. Sam’s Club Plus members earn 2% Sam’s Cash on qualifying pre-tax purchases with a maximum reward of $500 per 12-month membership period. The 2% Sam’s Cash is awarded monthly and loaded onto the membership card for use in club, in our mobile app, on most direct purchases from Sam’s Club online, applied to Sam’s Club membership renewal fees or redeemable for cash. Restrictions apply. Visit SamsClub.com/SamsCash for exclusions, program details and terms and conditions.

** Sam’s Club Mastercard® cardholders earn Sam’s Cash on eligible net purchases (less credits, returns, taxes and adjustments) made with their Sam’s Club Mastercard® account. Rewards percentages depend on the type of purchase made. Sam’s Cash is not earned on the following purchases or transactions at Sam’s Club or SamsClub.com: cash advances, tobacco and smoking related products (including electronic cigarettes), prescription purchases, reloading or purchases of prepaid cards, gift cards (including third-party gift cards), traveler’s checks or any cash equivalents. Maximum of $5,000 in Sam’s Cash can be earned in a calendar year. Eligible purchases on multiple Card Accounts for the same Sam’s Club member, including business and personal accounts, will be aggregated in determining the $5,000 maximum Sam’s Cash per year. Sam’s Cash earned under the Sam’s Club Mastercard Rewards Program will be issued and combined with all other Sam’s Cash earned under the Sam’s Cash Loyalty Rewards Program, within 1–2 billing cycles after being earned. Sam’s Cash is forfeited if the Sam’s Club Mastercard® account is not in good standing (i.e., is delinquent) or if the Sam’s Club membership terminates or lapses. Sam’s Cash earned will be automatically loaded onto your Sam’s Club membership and may be redeemed only at a Sam’s Club location or at SamsClub.com. See the “How to Earn Sam’s Cash with your Sam’s Club® Mastercard®” rewards program terms for details. Subject to credit approval. The Sam’s Club Mastercard is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

‡ Offers may require activation prior to each use. Not all payment cards are eligible. Not all transactions are eligible, including those that cannot be monitored by a payment card network. For debit cards, you must run the transaction as a credit and do not use PIN. Maximum amount of Sam’s Cash per offer or transaction may be limited. See offer details for limits and other restrictions. Some products or services may not be eligible. You are responsible for confirming that offers are available on the Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program platform, and thus eligible for you to earn Sam’s Cash, prior to transacting with each participating merchant. Sam’s Club or participating merchants may change or end offers at any time up to the point of purchase without notice or liability. Refunds associated with qualifying transactions may affect eligibility for earning Sam’s Cash. Sam’s Cash earned from refunded, canceled or otherwise ineligible transactions may be withheld from payout or removed from your Sam’s Cash account. See the Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program Terms and Conditions for full payment card, offer and transaction eligibility details.

1 Hours may vary by club.