Welcome to Our Trusted Third-Party Vendors Page (2024)

- For Caremark Authorizations/Exceptions, call: 855-344-0930
- For Caremark password reset, call: 877-493-9909
- For Caremark pharmacy support, call: 800-364-6331
- Visit MartinsPoint.Zipongo.com to sign up.
- Send an email requesting an appointment to [emailprotected].
- Download the Foodsmart app in the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Click on “Sign Up.” Your Group is “Martin’s Point Generations Advantage.”
- High quality, refrigerated ready-to-heat meals
- Choice of meals from a broad menu
- Menus to support common health conditions
- Vast delivery footprint to any continental U.S. address
- Discount code: MPGA
- Orderly conveniently available online or by phone
For Generations Advantage
CVS Caremark
CVS Caremark is Martin's Point Generation Advantage trusted partner providing prescription, part D service. CVS Caremark is at your service 24/7 at 888-296-6961, ready to assist with all your medication needs. They can run test claims, suggest alternative medications, arrange for a pharmacist to discuss your medications, and initiate the PA/formulary exception process for a medication. If you're wondering about your medication coverage or costs, they're here to help. You can also visit Caremark.com for more detailed information.
Foodsmart
Foodsmart is available Monday to Friday, 9am - 9pm at 888-837-5325. Martin’s Point Health Care has teamed up with Foodsmart™ to provide members with free, unlimited chats with a registered dietitian—plus much more—to support healthy eating from the comfort of your home. Your Generations Advantage plan covers 100% of the program cost. To get started, call 1-888-837-5325 to schedule an appointment with a registered dietitian.
Amplifon
Amplifon is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 8pm at 888-669-2167. All Generations Advantage members have a hearing aid benefit through Amplifon. The Hearing Aid benefit provides coverage for hearing aids which are not covered by Original Medicare. Members should contact Amplifon at 888-669-2167 for any hearing aid benefit or device questions.
EvicoreAuthorizations
Prior to 07/01/2024 Advanced imaging such as CT, MRI, PET, SPECT and Cardiac PET and Cardiac SPECT were authorized by eviCore. They are available Monday to Friday, 7am - 7pm at 888-693-3211.
Matrix Home Visit Scheduling
Matrix Home Visit Scheduling can be reached at 888-779-8978. They offer wellness visits and preventative health screenings in the comfort of the member's home or through a video health call. These services have no out of pocket cost to the member. Matrix will share the results of the visit with the member's primary care provider. Matrix services ONLY our members in New Hampshire.
EmcaraHome Visit Scheduling
Emcara Home Visit Scheduling can be reached at 800-691-7145. They offer wellness visits and preventative health screenings in the comfort of the member's home or through a video health call. These services have no out of pocket cost to the member. Emcara will share the results of the visit with the member's primary care provider. Emcara services ONLY our members in Maine and in two counties Merrimack and Hillsborough in New Hampshire. They are available Monday to Friday, 8 am - 5 pm.
My Advocate
My Advocate is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 11pm at 866-274-0369. My Advocate provides education and assistance to health plan members free of charge for enrolling into Medicare Savings Programs [MSP] to pay the member’s Medicare Part B Premium. My Advocate also provides assistance with Part D Extra Help and other social programs.
North East Delta Dental (NEDD)
North East Delta Dental is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 4:45pm at 800-832-5700. They can help with if a certain dental service is covered, the cost, what category it may fall into, or if the provider is PAR, they should speak with NEDD directly. Each member evidence of coverage (EOC) also explains the members dental benefit if they are requesting something in writing or can visit our dedicated Dental Benefit page.
OTCHS Over the Counter Health Solutions
Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, over-the-counter products. OTCHS Over the Counter Health Solutions is available 24/7 for order placing and Monday to Friday, 9am - 8pm for customer service calls at 888-628-2770. Members may make a purchase in person at participating CVS locations, over the phone by calling OTC Health Solutions at 1-888-628-2770(TTY: 711), or online.Visit ourOTC benefitspageto learn more.
Search and buy products online
Download the 2023 catalog (PDF)
Search OTC Benefit Pharmacy Locations
EyeMed Eyewear Discount
Generations Advantage Prime, Alliance, Access, and Value Plus members can receive a discount on eyewear through EyeMed as an added benefit of their Northeast Delta Dental coverage. If the eyewear retailer works with EyeMed, they may be able to apply a discount. The retailer will need to apply EyeMed Group Number 9231093.Visit https://eyemedvisioncare.com/deltad/public/benefitDetails.emvc or call 866-246-9041and simply say “Benefits” and state if you are looking for glasses or contacts (note: eye exam is not available through this benefit). Then respond to prompts about the type of lenses you are looking for, etc.
LifeStation
LifeStation is available Monday-Friday 8am - 9pm EST and Saturdays 9am - 9pm EST at 866-220-0934. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) are in-home personal emergency response devices designed to notify appropriate personnel of an emergency (e.g. fall). A fall detection sensor notifies LifeStation when it determines that a fall has occurred. Fall detection cannot detect 100% of falls. If able, users should always push their button when they need help. Martin's Point partners with LifeStation to provide In-Home Systems and Mobile Systems with Location services. Coverage is determined by the policy.
Mom's Meals Affinity Program
The Mom's Meals affinity program offers access to discounted home delivered meals for all Generations Advantage members. This is a discount program.
Discount Code: To receive the discount and free shipping provide Mom's Meals with the code MPGA.Access Mom's Meals Discount Program
Program Highlights:
Menu Types:
|General Wellness
|Heart-Friendly
|Diabetes-Friendly
|Renal-Friendly
|Cancer Support
|Pureed
|Gluten-Free
|Vegetarian
|Lower Sodium
Contact
Phone: 866-224-9485
Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
Website: momsmeals.com/mpga
Email: [emailprotected]
- 24-Hour Nurse Line: Whether you need ongoing support for health management or immediate advice after hours, our Nurse Line is here to assist. Our registered nurses provide valuable insights and guidance, ensuring you make informed decisions about your care.
- When to Call: Use the Nurse Line for urgent health inquiries, medication questions, and immediate health guidance, especially when your primary care provider is unavailable.
For US Family Health Plan
Amplifon
Discounts on hearing aids and batteries. You have access to substantial discounts on hearing aids and hearing aid batteries through our partnership with Amplifon. Please remember that for hearing tests and medical services, you should see a US Family Health Plan network provider. Call Martin’s Point US Family Health Plan Member Services at 1-888-674-8734 for a network provider near you. The Amplifon program should be used only to purchase hearing aids and batteries. Members should contact Amplifon at 1-888-486-8861 or visit www.AmplifonUSA.com/MartinsPoint
EyeMed
Eyewear Discounts - US Family Health Plan members receive eyewear discounts up to 35% off retail prices through our partnership with EyeMed Vision Care. You can save on your purchase of a new pair of glasses or on other eye care services that are over and above your free annual routine eye exam provided through the US Family Health Plan. To see how much you can save, call 1-866-559-5252 or visit EyeMed’s website. Once on the EyeMed page, choose “Discount Plans” at the bottom. At the keyboard, click on “U” and then on “USFHP at Martin’s Point.” When calling, use Plan ID: 3021937. When using the provider locator, choose “Access” network.
WholeHealth
Discounts on complementary and alternative medicine - Our partnership with WholeHealth allows you to receive discounts of 10–30% off complementary and alternative medical treatments simply by visiting participating providers. This gives you access to beneficial treatment options you may otherwise not be able to afford or allows you to get discounts on services you may already use, such as: Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Massage Therapy, Naturopathy, Nutritional Counseling, Tai Chi, Yoga, and more.
http://USFHP.WholeHealthMD.com/USFHP.aspx
http://www.tivityhealth.com/brands/wholehealth-living/
1-800-274-7526
Discounts on fitness centers - You have access to discounts and specials at participating fitness centers. Offers vary by fitness center and may include deals on monthly fees or enrollment fee waivers, for example: 100% of the standard initiation fee may be waived (monthly fees still apply), or there may be a 10–20% discount off the monthly membership fee.
SironaHealth Nurse Line
Through our partnership with SironaHealth, Martin’s Point provides a dedicated Nurse Line service. This service offers ongoing support for all your health-related inquiries, ensuring you have access to professional advice whenever you need it. Available through a single, convenient phone number.
Phone: 1-800-574-8494
In addition to the Nurse Line, our Health Coach services offer personalized advice for managing health conditions, creating exercise plans, or lifestyle changes. Available Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.