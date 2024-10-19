Welcome to Our Trusted Third-Party Vendors Page (2024)

For Generations Advantage

CVS Caremark is Martin's Point Generation Advantage trusted partner providing prescription, part D service. CVS Caremark is at your service 24/7 at 888-296-6961, ready to assist with all your medication needs. They can run test claims, suggest alternative medications, arrange for a pharmacist to discuss your medications, and initiate the PA/formulary exception process for a medication. If you're wondering about your medication coverage or costs, they're here to help. You can also visit Caremark.com for more detailed information.

For Caremark Authorizations/Exceptions, call: 855-344-0930

For Caremark password reset, call: 877-493-9909

For Caremark pharmacy support, call: 800-364-6331

Foodsmart

Foodsmart is available Monday to Friday, 9am - 9pm at 888-837-5325. Martin’s Point Health Care has teamed up with Foodsmart™ to provide members with free, unlimited chats with a registered dietitian—plus much more—to support healthy eating from the comfort of your home. Your Generations Advantage plan covers 100% of the program cost. To get started, call 1-888-837-5325 to schedule an appointment with a registered dietitian.

Visit MartinsPoint.Zipongo.com to sign up.

Send an email requesting an appointment to [emailprotected] .

. Download the Foodsmart app in the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Click on “Sign Up.” Your Group is “Martin’s Point Generations Advantage.”

Amplifon

Amplifon is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 8pm at 888-669-2167. All Generations Advantage members have a hearing aid benefit through Amplifon. The Hearing Aid benefit provides coverage for hearing aids which are not covered by Original Medicare. Members should contact Amplifon at 888-669-2167 for any hearing aid benefit or device questions.

EvicoreAuthorizations

Prior to 07/01/2024 Advanced imaging such as CT, MRI, PET, SPECT and Cardiac PET and Cardiac SPECT were authorized by eviCore. They are available Monday to Friday, 7am - 7pm at 888-693-3211.

Matrix Home Visit Scheduling

Matrix Home Visit Scheduling can be reached at 888-779-8978. They offer wellness visits and preventative health screenings in the comfort of the member's home or through a video health call. These services have no out of pocket cost to the member. Matrix will share the results of the visit with the member's primary care provider. Matrix services ONLY our members in New Hampshire.

EmcaraHome Visit Scheduling

Emcara Home Visit Scheduling can be reached at 800-691-7145. They offer wellness visits and preventative health screenings in the comfort of the member's home or through a video health call. These services have no out of pocket cost to the member. Emcara will share the results of the visit with the member's primary care provider. Emcara services ONLY our members in Maine and in two counties Merrimack and Hillsborough in New Hampshire. They are available Monday to Friday, 8 am - 5 pm.

My Advocate

My Advocate is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 11pm at 866-274-0369. My Advocate provides education and assistance to health plan members free of charge for enrolling into Medicare Savings Programs [MSP] to pay the member’s Medicare Part B Premium. My Advocate also provides assistance with Part D Extra Help and other social programs.

North East Delta Dental (NEDD)

North East Delta Dental is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 4:45pm at 800-832-5700. They can help with if a certain dental service is covered, the cost, what category it may fall into, or if the provider is PAR, they should speak with NEDD directly. Each member evidence of coverage (EOC) also explains the members dental benefit if they are requesting something in writing or can visit our dedicated Dental Benefit page.

OTCHS Over the Counter Health Solutions

Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, over-the-counter products. OTCHS Over the Counter Health Solutions is available 24/7 for order placing and Monday to Friday, 9am - 8pm for customer service calls at 888-628-2770. Members may make a purchase in person at participating CVS locations, over the phone by calling OTC Health Solutions at 1-888-628-2770(TTY: 711), or online.Visit ourOTC benefitspageto learn more.

Search and buy products online

Download the 2023 catalog (PDF)

Search OTC Benefit Pharmacy Locations

EyeMed Eyewear Discount

Generations Advantage Prime, Alliance, Access, and Value Plus members can receive a discount on eyewear through EyeMed as an added benefit of their Northeast Delta Dental coverage. If the eyewear retailer works with EyeMed, they may be able to apply a discount. The retailer will need to apply EyeMed Group Number 9231093.

866-246-9041

LifeStation

LifeStation is available Monday-Friday 8am - 9pm EST and Saturdays 9am - 9pm EST at 866-220-0934. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) are in-home personal emergency response devices designed to notify appropriate personnel of an emergency (e.g. fall). A fall detection sensor notifies LifeStation when it determines that a fall has occurred. Fall detection cannot detect 100% of falls. If able, users should always push their button when they need help. Martin's Point partners with LifeStation to provide In-Home Systems and Mobile Systems with Location services. Coverage is determined by the policy.

Mom's Meals Affinity Program

The Mom's Meals affinity program offers access to discounted home delivered meals for all Generations Advantage members. This is a discount program.

Discount Code: To receive the discount and free shipping provide Mom's Meals with the code MPGA.

Program Highlights:

High quality, refrigerated ready-to-heat meals

Choice of meals from a broad menu

Menus to support common health conditions

Vast delivery footprint to any continental U.S. address

Orderly conveniently available online or by phone

Menu Types:

General Wellness Heart-Friendly Diabetes-Friendly Renal-Friendly Cancer Support Pureed Gluten-Free Vegetarian Lower Sodium

Contact

Phone: 866-224-9485

Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

Website: momsmeals.com/mpga

Email: [emailprotected]