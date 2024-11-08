What Are Aldi’s Hours and the Best Day to Shop at Aldi? (2024)

At Aldi, you can find curated products produced by Aldi’s exclusive brands at an affordable price. There are many locations across the US, and you may be wondering what Aldi store hours are.

Key Takeaways Aldi stores are open from 9 am to 8 pm every day except Tuesdays and Thursdays, on which Aldi opens at 8:30 am for seniors to shop.

All Aldi stores close on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

The best day to shop at Aldi is Wednesday within the first hour after opening.

Keep on reading if you want to make the most of your shopping trip at Aldi.

What Are Aldi’s Hours?

Aldi store hours are from 9 am to 8 pm every day except Tuesdays and Thursdays, on which Aldi is open from 8:30 am to 8 pm.

With over 2,000 Aldi locations in over 36 states, there may be some variability in the store hours based on location.

However, most stores stick to the standard schedule described above.

To find out the hours for an Aldi store near you, use the store locator on the Aldi website.

Note that Aldi opens earlier at 8:30 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Additionally, they reserve the first hour of shopping on these days for vulnerable shoppers.

This helps pregnant, elderly, or immunocompromised shoppers feel safer while shopping in a less crowded store.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some Aldi stores changed their hours to accommodate shoppers better.

The stores opened at 8:30 am every day of the week in many locations rather than just Tuesday and Thursday.

Nowadays, many Aldi locations returned to their pre-COVID hours.

Here is a table summarizing the store hours at most Aldi locations:

Day Aldi Store Hours Monday 9 am – 8 pm Tuesday 8:30 am – 8 pm Wednesday 9 am – 8 pm Thursday 8:30 am – 8 pm Friday 9 am – 8 pm Saturday 9 am – 8 pm Sunday 9 am – 8 pm

What Are Aldi’s Customer Service Hours?

Aldi has a customer service team to help with any issues while shopping. However, there are no regular customer service hours during which you can contact someone from the customer service team.

In fact, Aldi does not have a customer service phone number because they do not want their employees to spend time answering phone calls.

So instead, the employees can focus all of their time on helping customers in the store.

If you need to contact Aldi customer service, you can email or write to them.

The Aldi website also has answers to frequently asked questions and contact information.

You can return most Aldi products in-store if you are not satisfied with your purchase.

To make a return, you will need to provide the unwanted product with its packaging, as well as the receipt.

An Aldi employee can then help you receive a refund or replacement for the product you return.

Aldi also offers the Twice as Nice Guarantee on select items.

If you return an eligible item, Aldi will replace the item and provide a refund. However, only Aldi-exclusive food products are eligible for this return policy.

What Are Aldi’s Holiday Hours?

Aldi’s stores typically close early or close for the entire day on major holidays. All Aldi stores close on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Easter (except in CA and AZ). The stores generally close a few hours early on other holidays like the 4th of July and Christmas Eve.

There are four major holidays on which Aldi closes so that employees can enjoy time with their friends and families.

The one exception to these holidays is Easter.

Many Aldi stores in California and Arizona open on Easter, though they may still have limited hours.

Like regular store hours, opening and close times can vary by location.

Aldi reports that stores have limited hours on Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

How much they are “limited” depends on the location.

Aldi stores are generally open from 9 am to 6 pm on Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day.

On Christmas Eve, they are open from 9 am to 4 pm. And on New Year’s Eve, they are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Again, it is important to check the store locator for up-to-date information on store hours at specific locations.

Here is a summary of Aldi’s holiday hours:

Holiday Aldi Hours New Year’s Day Closed Good Friday 9 am – 8 pm Easter Closed (except stores in CA and AZ) Memorial Day 9 am – 6 pm 4th of July 9 am – 6 pm Labor Day 9 am – 6 pm Thanksgiving Closed Black Friday 9 am – 8 pm Christmas Eve 9 am – 4 pm Christmas Day Closed New Year’s Eve 9 am – 7 pm

Why Does Aldi Close So Early?

Aldi closes early so it can offer competitive prices. By closing at 8 pm, Aldi can save on labor costs and not pay employees when there are few customers. These savings benefit customers by allowing Aldi to provide lower prices than most grocery stores.

Many people love the low prices and great products at Aldi. However, there is a reason this chain of stores can offer such excellent prices.

Most Aldi stores are only open for 11-12 hours a day. Almost all stores close by 8 pm, much earlier than most other grocery stores.

Aldi owners and managers have determined that closing early is worth the money saved from reduced labor costs.

Aldi may miss out on a few customers, especially those who are very busy and have limited availability during the daytime.

However, grocery stores are usually much busier throughout the day than late at night.

Thus, Aldi can afford to close early without losing out on too much profit.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, ALDI stores will open at 8:30 a.m. and reserve the first hour of business for vulnerable shoppers. This includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) February 4, 2021

Does Aldi Have Senior Hours?

Aldi has senior hours every Tuesday and Thursday. Most stores open at 8:30 am on these two days of the week, and they designate the first hour of shopping towards vulnerable populations, including seniors.

Since only select people are supposed to shop at this time, stores are much less crowded for those who need them.

Technically, the Aldi senior hours are not just for seniors as the first hour of opening on Tuesdays and Thursdays is designated for all vulnerable populations.

Other groups of people allowed to shop during this time include pregnant moms and immunocompromised individuals.

Aldi senior hours allow those at a greater risk of illness to shop with less risk of exposure.

This became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is not much enforcement of this rule.

It is more of a courtesy that people do not shop during this time unless they consider themselves vulnerable.

You can still shop during Aldi senior hours if you have to, regardless of your age or health status.

Yes! You can check the hours for the ALDI stores in your area by visiting the Store Locator page of our website and entering your zip code! https://t.co/k7CfFZyb5B😊 — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) January 3, 2022

How to Find Aldi Hours Near You

You can use the Aldi store locator on their website to find the local store hours near you. You can search by city or zip code to see stores in your area.

The store locator also has filters to show Aldi stores that sell beer and wine, have a parking lot, and offer curbside pickup or delivery.

It is easy to navigate the store locator on Aldi’s website. When you first land on the page, you will see a large map with a search bar at the top.

If you are simply interested in exploring where the Aldi’s are found, you can navigate by clicking and dragging around the map.

The map has numbers indicating how many stores are in a given area.

Sometimes it can be interesting to see where the 2,000+ stores are found across the US.

The search bar allows you to type in your city and state or a zip code.

Then, click “Find stores” to see the Aldi locations near that area.

You can filter your options and narrow down the results to exactly the store you need to visit.

There are five filter options, including parking lot, beer, wine, delivery, and curbside.

Some stores in big cities may not have a parking lot nearby. So if you plan to drive to Aldi, finding a store with a parking lot will be much more convenient.

In some states, Aldi stores can sell beer and wine. Not all stores sell alcoholic beverages, though, so use the store locator to check if your local Aldi does.

Many Aldi locations also offer delivery and curbside pickup services.

You can place an order online and then have the products delivered to your door, or you can pick up the prepared order at a selected time.

What Is the Best Day to Shop at Aldi?

The best day to shop at Aldi is Wednesday, within the first hour after opening, when stores are least crowded. Aldi restocks their fresh produce every day, so these items will be well-stocked in the morning. In addition, Aldi releases new “Aldi Finds” items every Wednesday.

A few different factors may make your Aldi shopping experience better or worse.

Two key factors to consider are store popularity and item availability.

Most people would agree that the ideal shopping trip would be when the store is not crowded and when products are well-stocked.

Aldi is generally the least busy within the first hour of opening. However, Saturdays are likely to be a little busier than other days.

You can see when your local Aldi is least busy by checking the “popular times” section on Google Maps.

If you want to shop when the Aldi aisles are well-stocked, you should shop on Wednesdays.

This is when Aldi releases their “Aldi Finds,” which are special products only available for a limited time.

Other than on Wednesdays, Aldi stores are often less crowded on weekdays than on weekends.

Again, remember to check Google Maps to see when your local Aldi is least crowded.

You can also check “popular times” on Google Maps on your phone, as shown in the picture below.

Conclusion

If you have an Aldi in your area, you should check it out the next time you need groceries. Remember to use our tips to find the best time to shop at your local store. Take advantage of Aldi’s senior hours if you need to, and enjoy Aldi’s low prices on great items.

If you’re interested in learning more tips about Aldi, check out the articles below.

Related Articles:

Aldi Delivery: How It Works and How to Order Using Instacart

How to Order Groceries From Aldi for Curbside Pickup

Does Aldi Take EBT? (Yes, Including Online Orders)

Are Aldi Groceries High Quality? (What to Buy and Avoid at Aldi)