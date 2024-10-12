What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

Generic of Gralise, Neuraptine, Neurontin
Gabapentin Capsule Images
The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 67877022401.
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 214 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|214
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, 234 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|400 mg
|REAR MARKINGS
|234
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 103 on the front, IP 103 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|IP 103
|REAR MARKINGS
|IP 103
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 667 on the front, logo and 667 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo and 667
|REAR MARKINGS
|logo and 667
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 04 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|D
|REAR MARKINGS
|04
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 400 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|AHD
|REAR MARKINGS
|400
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 181 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|SG
|REAR MARKINGS
|181
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 114 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|APO
|REAR MARKINGS
|114
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 105 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|105
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, IG323 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|400 mg
|REAR MARKINGS
|IG323
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B58 on the front, 400 mg on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|OE B58
|REAR MARKINGS
|400 mg
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 139 on the front, 139 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|139
|REAR MARKINGS
|139
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5028 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G
|REAR MARKINGS
|5028
|DOSE
|400 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Tablet Images
The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255101.
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 600 on the front, APO on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|GAB 600
|REAR MARKINGS
|APO
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 600 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|O E
|REAR MARKINGS
|600
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|S G
|REAR MARKINGS
|1 77
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with T 1 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|T 1
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with D 24 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|D 24
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with logo 636 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo 636
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 31 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 31
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 72 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|ZE 72
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|S G
|REAR MARKINGS
|1 77
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 150 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|NT 150
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 6 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 6
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 2 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|1 2
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with 2 02 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|2 02
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A21 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo and A21
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 21 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 21
|DOSE
|600 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Capsule Images
The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65862019801.
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 02 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|D
|REAR MARKINGS
|02
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 103 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|103
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 100 mg on the front, IG321 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|100 mg
|REAR MARKINGS
|IG321
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 216 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|216
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 112 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|APO
|REAR MARKINGS
|112
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 179 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|SG
|REAR MARKINGS
|179
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5026 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G
|REAR MARKINGS
|5026
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with 137 on the front, 137 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|137
|REAR MARKINGS
|137
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 101 on the front, IP 101 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|IP 101
|REAR MARKINGS
|IP 101
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 665 on the front, logo and 665 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo and 665
|REAR MARKINGS
|logo and 665
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with Neurontin 100 mg on the front, PD on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|Neurontin 100 mg
|REAR MARKINGS
|PD
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B56 on the front, 100 mg on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|OE B56
|REAR MARKINGS
|100 mg
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg
This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 100 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|AHD
|REAR MARKINGS
|100
|DOSE
|100 Mg
|FORM
|Capsule
Gabapentin Tablet Images
The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255201.
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 800 on the front, APO on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|GAB 800
|REAR MARKINGS
|APO
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 71 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|ZE 71
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A22 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo and A22
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 800 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|O E
|REAR MARKINGS
|800
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with D 25 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|D 25
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 3 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|1 3
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 151 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|NT 151
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 13 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 13
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 26 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|NT 26
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and 637 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|logo and 637
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with T 3 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|T 3
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|S G
|REAR MARKINGS
|1 78
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 22 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 22
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|S G
|REAR MARKINGS
|1 78
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with G 8 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|G 8
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg
This is a Tablet imprinted with I 22 on the front, nothing on the back.
|FACE MARKINGS
|I 22
|DOSE
|800 Mg
|FORM
|Tablet
Gabapentin Solution Oral Images
The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65162069890.
Gabapentin Solution Oral 250 Mg/5Ml
This is a Solution Oral imprinted with nothing on the front, nothing on the back.
|DOSE
|250 Mg/5Ml
|FORM
|Solution Oral