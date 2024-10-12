What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

Generic of Gralise, Neuraptine, Neurontin

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 67877022401.

What does Gabapentin look like? (1)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 214 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 214
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (2)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, 234 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 400 mg
REAR MARKINGS 234
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (3)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 103 on the front, IP 103 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS IP 103
REAR MARKINGS IP 103
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (4)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 667 on the front, logo and 667 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 667
REAR MARKINGS logo and 667
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (5)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 04 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D
REAR MARKINGS 04
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (6)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 400 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS AHD
REAR MARKINGS 400
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (7)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 181 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS SG
REAR MARKINGS 181
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (8)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 114 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS APO
REAR MARKINGS 114
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (9)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 105 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 105
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (10)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, IG323 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 400 mg
REAR MARKINGS IG323
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (11)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B58 on the front, 400 mg on the back.

FACE MARKINGS OE B58
REAR MARKINGS 400 mg
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (12)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 139 on the front, 139 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 139
REAR MARKINGS 139
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (13)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5028 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G
REAR MARKINGS 5028
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255101.

What does Gabapentin look like? (14)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 600 on the front, APO on the back.

FACE MARKINGS GAB 600
REAR MARKINGS APO
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (15)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 600 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS O E
REAR MARKINGS 600
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet
What does Gabapentin look like? (16)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 77
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (17)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with T 1 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS T 1
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (18)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with D 24 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D 24
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (19)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo 636 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo 636
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (20)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 31 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 31
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (21)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 72 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS ZE 72
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (22)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 77
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (23)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 150 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 150
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (24)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 6 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 6
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (25)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 2 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 1 2
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (26)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 2 02 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 2 02
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (27)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A21 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and A21
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (28)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 21 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 21
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65862019801.

What does Gabapentin look like? (29)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 02 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D
REAR MARKINGS 02
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule
What does Gabapentin look like? (30)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 103 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 103
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (31)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 100 mg on the front, IG321 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 100 mg
REAR MARKINGS IG321
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (32)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 216 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 216
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (33)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 112 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS APO
REAR MARKINGS 112
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (34)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 179 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS SG
REAR MARKINGS 179
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (35)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5026 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G
REAR MARKINGS 5026
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (36)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 137 on the front, 137 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 137
REAR MARKINGS 137
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (37)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 101 on the front, IP 101 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS IP 101
REAR MARKINGS IP 101
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (38)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 665 on the front, logo and 665 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 665
REAR MARKINGS logo and 665
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (39)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with Neurontin 100 mg on the front, PD on the back.

FACE MARKINGS Neurontin 100 mg
REAR MARKINGS PD
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (40)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B56 on the front, 100 mg on the back.

FACE MARKINGS OE B56
REAR MARKINGS 100 mg
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (41)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 100 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS AHD
REAR MARKINGS 100
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255201.

What does Gabapentin look like? (42)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 800 on the front, APO on the back.

FACE MARKINGS GAB 800
REAR MARKINGS APO
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (43)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 71 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS ZE 71
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (44)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and A22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (45)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 800 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS O E
REAR MARKINGS 800
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (46)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with D 25 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D 25
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (47)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 3 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 1 3
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (48)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 151 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 151
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (49)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 13 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 13
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (50)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 26 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 26
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (51)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and 637 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 637
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (52)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with T 3 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS T 3
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (53)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 78
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (54)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (55)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 78
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (56)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 8 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 8
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (57)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with I 22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS I 22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Solution Oral Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65162069890.

What does Gabapentin look like? (58)

Gabapentin Solution Oral 250 Mg/5Ml

This is a Solution Oral imprinted with nothing on the front, nothing on the back.

DOSE 250 Mg/5Ml
FORM Solution Oral
What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

FAQs

What does gabapentin look like? ›

Gabapentin is a white to off-white crystalline solid with a pKa1 of 3.7 and a pKa2 of 10.7. It is freely soluble in water and both basic and acidic aqueous solutions.

What reacts badly with gabapentin? ›

Products that interact with gabapentin include:
  • Alcohol.
  • Antihistamine-containing cold, cough and allergy products.
  • Certain medicines for anxiety or sleep.
  • Certain medicines for depression, such as amitriptyline, fluoxetine and sertraline.
  • Certain medicines for seizures, such as phenobarbital and primidone.

What color is gabapentin 100mg? ›

Capsules: • 100 mg: white and light brown capsule printed with 665 on both cap and body in black ink - • 300 mg: yellow and light brown capsule printed with 2666 on both cap and body in black ... Gabapentin capsules are contraindicated in patients who have demonstrated hypersensitivity to the drug or its ingredients.

What is the number one side effect of gabapentin? ›

Gabapentin may cause vision changes, clumsiness, unsteadiness, dizziness, drowsiness, sleepiness, or trouble with thinking. Make sure you know how you react to this medicine before you drive, use machines, or do anything else that could be dangerous if you are not alert, well-coordinated, or able to think or see well.

What color are 400 mg gabapentin? ›

Orange hard capsule, imprinted with “ 400” and containing a white crystalline powder.

What are the horrors of gabapentin? ›

However, side effects of gabapentin can be serious, leading to weight gain, dizziness, and even suicidal thoughts. Gabapentin is also used to treat trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve in the face.

What is the bad news about gabapentin? ›

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that serious breathing difficulties may occur in patients using gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) or pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR) who have respiratory risk factors.

What is the new warning on gabapentin? ›

Gabapentin and pregabalin are used to treat a variety of neurologic conditions including seizures, nerve pain, and restless legs syndrome. The new warning concerns the risk of potentially fatal respiratory depression with this class of drugs.

What organ does gabapentin affect? ›

In rare instances, gabapentin can cause DRESS (drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms) syndrome. This is a severe allergic reaction that can cause damage to major organs, including the liver and kidneys. If you have existing kidney problems, you may need a lower dose of gabapentin.

Does gabapentin cause weight gain? ›

Official answer. Gabapentin may cause weight gain, but it is an uncommon side effect. Studies have shown that a small number of people taking gabapentin, a drug used to treat epilepsy and postherpetic neuralgia, experienced weight gain. People who do gain weight may gain about 5 pounds after 6 weeks of use.

What is the highest strength gabapentin comes in? ›

Dosage and strength

Each capsule of gabapentin contains 100mg, 300mg or 400mg of gabapentin. Each tablet contains 600mg or 800mg of gabapentin. If you're taking gabapentin as a liquid, 2ml is usually the same as taking a 100mg tablet or capsule.

How long can you stay on gabapentin? ›

You can continue to take Gabapentin for as long as it helps your pain if you are not having any side effects. It may be necessary for your doctor to change the dose during your treatment.

What are the dangers of gabapentin in the elderly? ›

However, elderly patients are more likely to have unwanted effects (eg, problems with balance or walking, swelling in the feet or legs) and age-related kidney problems, which may require caution and an adjustment in the dose for patients receiving gabapentin.

Does gabapentin heal nerves or just mask pain? ›

Gabapentin works in the brain to prevent seizures and relieve pain for certain conditions in the nervous system. It is not used for routine pain caused by minor injuries or arthritis. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant. This medicine is available only with your doctor's prescription.

Who should avoid gabapentin? ›

have ever misused or been addicted to a medicine. are trying to get pregnant or are already pregnant. are on a controlled sodium or potassium diet, or your kidneys do not work well (gabapentin liquid contains sodium and potassium, so speak to your doctor before taking it)

Is gabapentin a very strong painkiller? ›

Official answer. Gabapentin is commonly used to treat some types of nerve pain but is classified as an anticonvulsant medicine, not as an opioid or painkiller.

Is gabapentin a narcotic or opioid? ›

Is Gabapentin an Opioid or Narcotic? No, and Here Are the Differences. Key takeaways: Gabapentin (Neurontin) is FDA approved to treat certain types of seizures and nerve pain.

Does gabapentin make you feel anything? ›

Gabapentin can produce feelings of relaxation, calmness and euphoria. Some users have reported that the high from snorted gabapentin can be similar to taking a stimulant. It can also enhance the euphoric effects of other drugs, like heroin and other opioids, and is likely to increase the risks when taken in this way.

What are the three types of gabapentin? ›

Gabapentin is available in various dosage forms and strengths including capsule strengths of 100, 300 and 400 milligrams, tablet strengths of 600 and 800 milligrams and the oral liquid form is typically produced as a 250 milligrams/5 mL solution.

