What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

Table of Contents
Generic of Gralise, Neuraptine, Neurontin Gabapentin Capsule Images Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg Gabapentin Tablet Images Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg Gabapentin Capsule Images Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg Gabapentin Tablet Images Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg Gabapentin Solution Oral Images Gabapentin Solution Oral 250 Mg/5Ml References

Generic of Gralise, Neuraptine, Neurontin

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 67877022401.

What does Gabapentin look like? (1)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 214 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 214
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (2)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, 234 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 400 mg
REAR MARKINGS 234
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (3)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 103 on the front, IP 103 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS IP 103
REAR MARKINGS IP 103
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (4)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 667 on the front, logo and 667 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 667
REAR MARKINGS logo and 667
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (5)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 04 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D
REAR MARKINGS 04
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (6)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 400 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS AHD
REAR MARKINGS 400
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (7)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 181 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS SG
REAR MARKINGS 181
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (8)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 114 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS APO
REAR MARKINGS 114
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (9)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 105 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 105
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (10)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, IG323 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 400 mg
REAR MARKINGS IG323
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (11)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B58 on the front, 400 mg on the back.

FACE MARKINGS OE B58
REAR MARKINGS 400 mg
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (12)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 139 on the front, 139 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 139
REAR MARKINGS 139
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (13)

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5028 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G
REAR MARKINGS 5028
DOSE 400 Mg
FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255101.

What does Gabapentin look like? (14)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 600 on the front, APO on the back.

FACE MARKINGS GAB 600
REAR MARKINGS APO
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (15)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 600 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS O E
REAR MARKINGS 600
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet
See Also
DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsuleDailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsuleGabapentin: Uses, Side Effects, Dosages, Interactions & Moregabapentin 100 mg capsule | Kaiser Permanente

What does Gabapentin look like? (16)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 77
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (17)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with T 1 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS T 1
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (18)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with D 24 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D 24
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (19)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo 636 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo 636
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (20)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 31 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 31
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (21)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 72 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS ZE 72
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (22)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 77
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (23)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 150 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 150
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (24)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 6 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 6
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (25)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 2 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 1 2
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (26)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 2 02 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 2 02
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (27)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A21 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and A21
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (28)

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 21 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 21
DOSE 600 Mg
FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65862019801.

What does Gabapentin look like? (29)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 02 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D
REAR MARKINGS 02
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule
See Also
Gabapentin: MedlinePlus Drug Information

What does Gabapentin look like? (30)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 103 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 103
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (31)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 100 mg on the front, IG321 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 100 mg
REAR MARKINGS IG321
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (32)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 216 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 216
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (33)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 112 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS APO
REAR MARKINGS 112
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (34)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 179 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS SG
REAR MARKINGS 179
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (35)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5026 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G
REAR MARKINGS 5026
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (36)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with 137 on the front, 137 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 137
REAR MARKINGS 137
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (37)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 101 on the front, IP 101 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS IP 101
REAR MARKINGS IP 101
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (38)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 665 on the front, logo and 665 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 665
REAR MARKINGS logo and 665
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (39)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with Neurontin 100 mg on the front, PD on the back.

FACE MARKINGS Neurontin 100 mg
REAR MARKINGS PD
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (40)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B56 on the front, 100 mg on the back.

FACE MARKINGS OE B56
REAR MARKINGS 100 mg
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

What does Gabapentin look like? (41)

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg

This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 100 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS AHD
REAR MARKINGS 100
DOSE 100 Mg
FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255201.

What does Gabapentin look like? (42)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 800 on the front, APO on the back.

FACE MARKINGS GAB 800
REAR MARKINGS APO
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (43)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 71 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS ZE 71
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (44)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and A22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (45)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 800 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS O E
REAR MARKINGS 800
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (46)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with D 25 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS D 25
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (47)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 3 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS 1 3
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (48)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 151 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 151
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (49)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 13 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 13
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (50)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 26 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS NT 26
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (51)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and 637 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS logo and 637
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (52)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with T 3 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS T 3
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (53)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 78
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (54)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (55)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back.

FACE MARKINGS S G
REAR MARKINGS 1 78
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (56)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with G 8 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS G 8
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

What does Gabapentin look like? (57)

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg

This is a Tablet imprinted with I 22 on the front, nothing on the back.

FACE MARKINGS I 22
DOSE 800 Mg
FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Solution Oral Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65162069890.

What does Gabapentin look like? (58)

Gabapentin Solution Oral 250 Mg/5Ml

This is a Solution Oral imprinted with nothing on the front, nothing on the back.

DOSE 250 Mg/5Ml
FORM Solution Oral
What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

References

Top Articles
Citrulline malate sundheds fordele | Skal du tage det? - MYPROTEIN™
L-Citrulline Supplement Benefits and Side Effects
Revenats Osrs
Haileyenglandofficial
Crutchfield Corporation's Founder and CEO Bill Crutchfield
Subwoofer wiring diagrams — how to hook up your subs
Cube Combination Wiki Roblox
Microblading and the Science Behind it
welcomix.com Reviews | check if site is scam or legit| Scamadviser
Toomics - Die unendliche Welt der Comics online
12 beste Scanner im Test & Vergleich 2024: 1 klare Empfehlung
Scanner im Test: Die besten Digitalisierer für Dokumente und Co.
Latest Posts
L-carnitine: wat je erover zou moeten weten
L-citrulline: Benefits, Side Effects and More
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5380

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.