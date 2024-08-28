What does Gabapentin look like? (2024)

Generic of Gralise , Neuraptine , Neurontin

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 67877022401.

Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 214 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 214 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, 234 on the back. FACE MARKINGS 400 mg REAR MARKINGS 234 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 103 on the front, IP 103 on the back. FACE MARKINGS IP 103 REAR MARKINGS IP 103 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 667 on the front, logo and 667 on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo and 667 REAR MARKINGS logo and 667 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 04 on the back. FACE MARKINGS D REAR MARKINGS 04 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 400 on the back. FACE MARKINGS AHD REAR MARKINGS 400 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 181 on the back. FACE MARKINGS SG REAR MARKINGS 181 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 114 on the back. FACE MARKINGS APO REAR MARKINGS 114 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 105 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 105 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 400 mg on the front, IG323 on the back. FACE MARKINGS 400 mg REAR MARKINGS IG323 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B58 on the front, 400 mg on the back. FACE MARKINGS OE B58 REAR MARKINGS 400 mg DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 139 on the front, 139 on the back. FACE MARKINGS 139 REAR MARKINGS 139 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 400 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5028 on the back. FACE MARKINGS G REAR MARKINGS 5028 DOSE 400 Mg FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255101.

Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 600 on the front, APO on the back. FACE MARKINGS GAB 600 REAR MARKINGS APO DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 600 on the back. FACE MARKINGS O E REAR MARKINGS 600 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet See Also DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsuleDailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsuleGabapentin: Uses, Side Effects, Dosages, Interactions & Moregabapentin 100 mg capsule | Kaiser Permanente Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back. FACE MARKINGS S G REAR MARKINGS 1 77 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with T 1 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS T 1 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with D 24 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS D 24 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with logo 636 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo 636 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 31 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 31 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 72 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS ZE 72 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 77 on the back. FACE MARKINGS S G REAR MARKINGS 1 77 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 150 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS NT 150 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 6 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 6 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 2 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 1 2 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with 2 02 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 2 02 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A21 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo and A21 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 600 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 21 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 21 DOSE 600 Mg FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Capsule Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65862019801.

Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with D on the front, 02 on the back. FACE MARKINGS D REAR MARKINGS 02 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule See Also Gabapentin: MedlinePlus Drug Information Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 103 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 103 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 100 mg on the front, IG321 on the back. FACE MARKINGS 100 mg REAR MARKINGS IG321 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 216 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 216 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with APO on the front, 112 on the back. FACE MARKINGS APO REAR MARKINGS 112 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with SG on the front, 179 on the back. FACE MARKINGS SG REAR MARKINGS 179 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with G on the front, 5026 on the back. FACE MARKINGS G REAR MARKINGS 5026 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with 137 on the front, 137 on the back. FACE MARKINGS 137 REAR MARKINGS 137 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with IP 101 on the front, IP 101 on the back. FACE MARKINGS IP 101 REAR MARKINGS IP 101 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with logo and 665 on the front, logo and 665 on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo and 665 REAR MARKINGS logo and 665 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with Neurontin 100 mg on the front, PD on the back. FACE MARKINGS Neurontin 100 mg REAR MARKINGS PD DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with OE B56 on the front, 100 mg on the back. FACE MARKINGS OE B56 REAR MARKINGS 100 mg DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule Gabapentin Capsule 100 Mg This is a Capsule imprinted with AHD on the front, 100 on the back. FACE MARKINGS AHD REAR MARKINGS 100 DOSE 100 Mg FORM Capsule

Gabapentin Tablet Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 60505255201.

Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with GAB 800 on the front, APO on the back. FACE MARKINGS GAB 800 REAR MARKINGS APO DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with ZE 71 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS ZE 71 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and A22 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo and A22 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with O E on the front, 800 on the back. FACE MARKINGS O E REAR MARKINGS 800 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with D 25 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS D 25 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with 1 3 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS 1 3 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 151 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS NT 151 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 13 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 13 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with NT 26 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS NT 26 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with logo and 637 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS logo and 637 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with T 3 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS T 3 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back. FACE MARKINGS S G REAR MARKINGS 1 78 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 22 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 22 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with S G on the front, 1 78 on the back. FACE MARKINGS S G REAR MARKINGS 1 78 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with G 8 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS G 8 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet Gabapentin Tablet 800 Mg This is a Tablet imprinted with I 22 on the front, nothing on the back. FACE MARKINGS I 22 DOSE 800 Mg FORM Tablet

Gabapentin Solution Oral Images

The following details are for drugs with an NDC of 65162069890.