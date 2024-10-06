What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (2024)

Table of Contents
1. A courteous response to “thank you” 2. A courteous response to “sorry” 3. Ushering someone into your home / a restaurant / an office 4. Yes, it can also mean “please” 5. Sorry, could you repeat that? 6. How can I help you? 7. Please / I beg you! FAQs References

Most people have encountered the Italian word grazie (“thank you”) at some point in their lifetime, even if they have no interest whatsoever in the language, but the same cannot be said for the standard response prego (“you’re welcome”).

So for anyone visiting Italy for the first time, it might come as a shock just how frequently this word is dropped into conversation, not just with the meaning of you’re welcome but also a range of other, lesser-known definitions.

Prego!

But first things first, what is the origin of the word prego?

According to Treccani, the word is first attested in written Italian as a polite salutation only from the mid-nineteenth century. Perhaps even more surprisingly, it is not of Romance origin but rather draws inspiration from the Germanic bitte, which was widely used with the meaning “I request/pray for the honour of your command” among the members of high society. From then on, the usage of prego spread rapidly across Italy, above all as a response to grazie.

The word itself comes from the first-person singular present indicative of the verb pregare, meaning “to pray”.

Now let’s take a look at all the possible translations for prego in Italian. Prepare yourself: there are quite a few of them!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (1)

1. A courteous response to “thank you”

The translation of prego with which most learners are familiar is you’re welcome. In other words, it is a courteous way to respond to someone who thanks you.

Grazie per il tuo aiuto! – Prego, è stato un piacere.

Thank you for your help! – You’re welcome, it was a pleasure.

Grazie per avermi prestato la valigia, Mario. – Prego, figurati.

Thank you for lending me your suitcase, Mario. – You’re very welcome.

For a full list of possible responses to grazie, we suggest checking out our dedicated article!

2. A courteous response to “sorry”

Far less known is the fact that prego can also function as a polite response to an apology, which in Italian can be expressed using expressions such as scusi, mi scusi and mi scuso. In English, we might say something along the lines of Don’t worry or It’s not a problem.

Mi scusi tanto. – Prego.

I’m really sorry. – Don’t worry, it’s fine.

In all honesty, it is fairly uncommon to hear prego used in this sense in everyday Italian, unless you are in a very formal context. You are much more likely to hear the responses Nessun problema! or Di nulla/niente!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (3)

3. Ushering someone into your home / a restaurant / an office

Whether you have been invited over to a friend’s house or have just stepped inside a restaurant or shop, you can expect to hear the welcoming greeting Prego! as you walk through the door. The English equivalent in this case would be “Come in!

Ciao, che bello rivederti! Prego, prego!

Hi, how nice to see you! Come in, come in!

Note that you will often hear the Italian for (come in and) make oneself at home (accomodarsi) following prego, as in Prego, prego, accomodatevi.

Prego, prego, accomodatevi!

Come in, make yourself at home!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (4)

4. Yes, it can also mean “please”

But it can only mean please in very specific circ*mstances. For example, if your friend is walking around with a plate of biscuits, she might say Prego! to you, meaning “Please, take one!” If, on the other hand, you are the one asking for a biscuit, she could respond with Prego! as a way of saying “Please, help yourself!

Likewise, if you are about to have dinner at a restaurant, the waiter might say Prego! to encourage you to take a seat.

Prego, si accomodi.

Please, have a seat.

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (5)

Now imagine that you are standing in line to pay for something when you suddenly receive an urgent phone call. So as not to keep the person behind you waiting, you might move to one side and say “Please, go ahead!” to usher them forward. Surprise, surprise: in Italian, all you need is that useful little word Prego! to express the same meaning!

Prego, prego…devo rispondere a questa chiamata.

Please, go ahead…I have to take this call.

You may also hear prego accompanied by other words that reinforce the meaning, such as Prego, passi pure… devo rispondere a questa chiamata, with passi pure being a direct translation of go ahead.

To discover the other ways to say “please” in Italian, be sure to check out our dedicated article on the topic!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (6)

5. Sorry, could you repeat that?

This meaning of prego is actually a very useful to learners of Italian, who may have difficulty understanding what is being said to them. Much like the English I beg your pardon? you can use Prego? with an interrogative intonation to ask someone to repeat themselves.

Prego? Non ho capito bene.

Pardon? I didn’t quite catch that.

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (7)

6. How can I help you?

Finally, returning to the shop scenario, you will often hear salespeople use Prego, signore / signora? to ask whether or not you require any assistance. Prego may or may not be accompanied by phrases such as Posso aiutarla? (Can I help you?) or Posso servirla? (What can I do for you? / How can I serve you?)

Prego signore, posso aiutarla?

Hello sir, can I help you?

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (8)

7. Please / I beg you!

Up until now, we’ve been focusing on the usage of prego as an interjection, but as we mentioned in the introduction, it is also the first-person singular form of pregare (to pray).

Prego in this form appears in the expressions Ti prego! (informal), La prego! (formal) or Vi prego! (plural), all of which mean Please! or I beg you! They are used when you plead with someone, either because you want them to allow you do something, or you want them to do something for you.

Ti prego, mamma, fammi andare al concerto!

Please / I beg you, mom, let me go to the concert!

Non andate via, vi prego!

Don’t leave, I beg you!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (9)

So now that you know exactly what prego means in Italian, are you ready to go out into the wild and use it? We certainly hope so! Speriamo di sì!

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (10)

Heather Broster

Heather Broster is a graduate with honours in linguistics from the University of Western Ontario. She is an aspiring polyglot, proficient in English and Italian, as well as Japanese, Welsh, and French to varying degrees of fluency. Originally from Toronto, Heather has resided in various countries, notably Italy for a period of six years. Her primary focus lies in the fields of language acquisition, education, and bilingual instruction.

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words (2024)

FAQs

What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words? ›

Prego is one of those versatile and crucial Italian words that is frequently used in everyday life. The most common translation/meaning of Prego is: You're welcome. Prego is what you would say when someone thanks you.

See More
What do Italians mean when they say prego? ›

interjection. /'preɡo/ (risposta / invito) please / you're welcome , after you , don't mention it.

Know More
How do you respond to prego in Italian? ›

It translates the English 'You're welcome' and it is polite to always use it whenever somebody thanks you. If you are fed up with using “prego” and want to try something different, you can reply using “di niente“, “non c'è di che“, “figurati” or “si figuri” if you want to be formal, or “ci mancherebbe“.

Get More Info Here
What is the full meaning of preggo? ›

Slang for a woman who is pregnant.

Keep Reading
What does Grazie Ciao mean? ›

Ok, grazie, ciao. Okay, thank you, goodbye. Ok, grazie, ciao! Thank you, take care.

Show Me More
How do you respond to grazie? ›

Ask an Italian what the best response to grazie is, they'll probably say: prego. It's the equivalent of “you're welcome” and you can use it in any situation. Imagine you walk into a restaurant and the waiter shows you to your table. You say grazie and they reply: prego.

Find Out More
Why do Italians say allora? ›

Allora (so, then, well) is one of those filler words that's highly useful when thinking of what to say in Italian. It buys you a little time and tells the listener you're thinking things over, especially when used by itself, or to introduce a sentence. Used by itself, it can express impatience: Allora!

Keep Reading
What is the meaning of Ciao Bella? ›

Taken together, ciao bella is a colloquial, familiar way of saying “hello” or “goodbye” to one woman (as opposed to a group). The masculine version of the expression is ciao bello. Generally, this greeting or parting expression is used by a woman to address a man.

Get More Info Here
What does "ragu" mean in Italian? ›

In Italian cuisine, ragù (Italian: [raˈɡu], from French ragoût) is a meat sauce that is commonly served with pasta. An Italian gastronomic society, Accademia Italiana della Cucina, documented several ragù recipes. The recipes' common characteristics are the presence of meat and the fact that all are sauces for pasta.

Tell Me More
Do Italians say "de nada"? ›

De nada is Spanish or Portuguese but not Italian. In Italian the closest translation would be “di niente” which means “you're welcome” (after a thanks or thank you).

See Details

Why do Italians say Prego so often? ›

“Prego” in Italian often means “you're welcome”. But did you know that it has 7 other meanings that are really useful for travel? Learn them here! You've probably heard that prego means “you're welcome” in Italian.

Show Me More
What does nada mean in Italian? ›

I know "nada" means nothing. So che "nada" significa niente. Then no power nada, nothing. Quindi nessun potere nada, niente.

Get More Info Here
What does Prego Mama mean? ›

Please, Mom. Please, Mother.

See More

References

Top Articles
Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience
Myrtle Beach - Beyond Van Gogh
Latest Posts
Trivago Myrtle Beach Hotels
Da Hood Codes (July 2024)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6161

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.