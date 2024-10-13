What Does WYO Mean in Text & Social Media? Uses & More (2024)

Download Article

How to check in with your friends using the WYO abbreviation

Feeling stumped after someone texted you the acronym WYO? We’re here to answer all your questions. “WYO” is a popular slang term used in texts and on Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. It means “What you on?” and it’s mainly used between friends to make plans together. However, there are a few other possible uses for WYO—so read on for a complete guide to this handy acronym!