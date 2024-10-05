What Happened To Elbridge Bryant From The Temptations? (2024)

Elbridge Bryant is well-known in soul music for being one of the founders of The Temptations. He’s a big name from Motown’s golden era, where his voice and stage presence were unforgettable.

Bryant helped create The Temptations’ famous sound, making fans all over the world love him. His career lasted from the late 1950s to the mid-1960s, leaving a lasting impact on music that still inspires people today.

This article wil explore Elbridge Bryant’s captivating life, including his personal & married life, as well as his influence on the music industry.

Quick Bio

Full NameElbridge “Al” Bryant
GenderMale
BirthdateSeptember 28, 1939
BirthplaceThomasville, Georgia, USA
Date of DeathOctober 26, 1975
Place of DeathFlagler County, Florida, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American/Native American
Zodiac SignLibra
Marital StatusMarried
WifeBobbie Jean Bryant
ProfessionSinger, Dancer
Associated ActThe Temptations
GenreR&B, Pop, Soul
InstrumentSinging
Famous ForFounding member of The Temptations
Sexual OrientationStraight
Net Worth$4 million (at the time of death)

Early Life & Musical Journey

Elbridge Bryant was born on September 28, 1939, in Thomasville, Georgia, but his musical journey began in Detroit, Michigan. There, he became friends with Otis Williams and joined different singing groups.

His big break came when he helped form The Elgins, later renamed The Temptations. Bryant’s voice and stage presence were key to the group’s success in soul music.

Even though he left The Temptations early on, Bryant’s role as a founding member is still remembered today, showing his lasting impact on music.

Rise To Fame With The Temptations

Elbridge Bryant became famous with The Temptations, a group he helped create. Bryant’s singing and stage presence were important for the group’s early success.

What Happened To Elbridge Bryant From The Temptations? (1)

Their songs like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” were huge hits, loved by many. The Temptations were known for their soulful music and exciting performances.

Bryant’s role in the group made them famous during the Motown era, and they became really popular. Together, they made music history and inspired lots of other musicians.

Struggles & Departure From The Temptations

Elbridge Bryant had a tough time with The Temptations because of his alcohol problem. This led to fights with his bandmates and caused problems in the group.

Even though they tried to help him, Bryant had to leave the band in 1963. This was a hard time for him, showing how personal problems can affect your work life.

Post-Temptations Career & Challenges

After leaving The Temptations, Elbridge Bryant tried to start a solo career and work with other singing groups in Detroit.

However, he found it hard to make a name for himself without the fame of his former group. Bryant also struggled with drinking problems, which made things even tougher for him.

Despite his efforts, his time after The Temptations was full of challenges. This shows how hard it can be to move on from a successful group and make it on your own in the music world.

Elbridge Bryant’s Married Life

Elbridge Bryant was married to Bobbie Jean Bryant, and they had children together. After Bryant passed away in 1975, Bobbie Jean Bryant and their kids stayed in Detroit.

Even though Bryant faced tough times, like leaving The Temptations and dealing with alcoholism, his family was always there for him. Their support shows how important family was to Bryant throughout his life.

Bobbie Jean Bryant

There isn’t a lot of public information available about Bobbie Jean Bryant’s early life and career. She’s mainly known for her connection to Elbridge Bryant.

Elbridge Bryant’s Kids

Elbridge Bryant had a daughter with his wife, Bobbie Jean Bryant. They both still live in Detroit, according to available sources. There’s no information about Elbridge Bryant having any other children.

Elbridge Bryant’s Tregic Death

Elbridge Bryant’s life came to a sorrowful end on October 26, 1975, in Florida. He was just 36 years old, and his passing was due to liver cirrhosis.

Despite his hardships, his role as a founding member of The Temptations and his contributions to soul music are important.

His soulful singing and captivating performances left a lasting mark on music, inspiring many musicians after him. Even though his life was cut short, Elbridge Bryant’s influence on music will always be remembered and cherished.

Elbridge Bryant’s Net Worth

It’s estimated that Elbridge Bryant had a net worth of about $4 million when he passed away. This includes the money he earned from his music career, especially his time with The Temptations.

FAQs

What Happened To Elbridge Bryant From The Temptations? ›

After being fired from the Temptations, Bryant turned up in a number of other Detroit singing groups, including The Premiers, which reunited him with former Distants bandmate Pee Wee Crawford. Al Bryant died of cirrhosis of the liver in Flagler County, Florida on October 26, 1975 at the far-too-young age of 36.

What happened to Bryant from The Temptation? ›

Though Ruffin's brother Jimmy was also considered for the slot, David was selected following his performance with them in 1963. Bryant continued to perform in a number of other local groups and died at the age of 36 in Flagler County, Florida, of liver cirrhosis on October 26, 1975.

Who played Elbridge Bryant in the Temptations movie? ›

Chaz Lamar Shepherd as Elbridge "Al"/"Bones" Bryant, Otis' high school friend and a member of both Otis Williams & the Distants and The Temptations.

Why did Eddie Kendricks quit The Temptation? ›

He was uncomfortable with singing the psychedelic style that Whitfield was now crafting for the group as opposed to the romantic ballads they had sung under the direction of Smokey Robinson; his friend Paul Williams was often too ill to perform with the group; and Kendricks often found himself at odds with bandmates ...

What happened to each member of the Temptation? ›

Only one member from the original lineup in the early 1960s is still living; Otis Williams still performs with The Temptations and owns all rights to the band. The other "Classic Five" members have all died: Paul Williams in 1973, David Ruffin in 1991, Eddie Kendricks in 1992, and Melvin Franklin in 1995.

What happened to Austin Bryant? ›

He signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on November 21, 2023 and was released by Minnesota's practice squad on January 15, 2024.

What happened to Karen Bryant? ›

In 2021, Bryant began working in consulting when she helped create KB2 Sports.

Which member of the Temptations got shot? ›

In the fall of 1978, Franklin was shot in the hand and leg while trying to stop a carjacking outside of a hair salon in West Hollywood. He had earlier left his vehicle running when he stopped to talk with a female friend.

Who replaced David Ruffin with the Temptations? ›

Dennis Edwards Jr.

Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin and sang with the group from 1968 to 1976, 1980 to 1984, and 1987 to 1989. In the mid-1980s, he launched a solo career, recording the 1984 hit single "Don't Look Any Further" (featuring Siedah Garrett).

How accurate is the Temptation movie? ›

The TV movie story of the street-doowop to soul-superstar Temptations from 1958 to 1995 when bass singer Melvin Franklyn died. Strict historical accuracy is not what this film is about, but what is accurate is the reconstruction of the act and the music, which is what matters in a movie.

What was David Ruffin's net worth when he died? ›

David Ruffin was an American soul singer and musician who had a net worth of $150 thousand at the time of his death.

Why did Jimmy Ruffin leave the Temptations? ›

After leaving the Army in 1964, he returned to Motown, where he was offered the opportunity to join the Temptations to replace Elbridge Bryant. However, after hearing his brother David, they hired him for the job instead so Jimmy decided to resume his solo career.

Who did Eddie Kendricks marry? ›

Why was Elbridge fired from the Temptations? ›

The argument escalated and became violent with Al crashing a beer bottle down on Pauls face, narrowly missing his eye. Paul was rushed to the hospital where he was stitched up and had to spend the night. Not long after, at the Fox Theaters' annual Christmas show in 1963, Al was fired from the group.

Who was the best Temptation lead singer? ›

One could argue that The Temptations' greatest lead singer was David Ruffin, even though he wasn't one of the original members of the group. He had replaced Elbridge Bryant in 1963. He was with The Temptations during their peak years between 1964 and 1968.

Which Temptation member was in a wheelchair? ›

25 YEARS GONE: THE TEMPTATIONS' MELVIN FRANKLIN REMEMBERED

It was Williams who urged Franklin to take a break from the road after discovering how ill he was. At his final shows, Franklin had a wheelchair and oxygen waiting for him backstage.

What happened to David Ruffin from The Temptation? ›

Death. After completing a successful month-long tour of England with Kendricks and Edwards, Ruffin died on June 1, 1991, from an accidental overdose of crack cocaine. He had reportedly collapsed at a West Philadelphia crack house, where he had gone with his friend Donald Brown, according to authorities.

What happened to Paul from Temptations? ›

The coroner ruled Paul's death as suicide because he had expressed suicidal thoughts to Otis and Melvin months prior to his death. However, Paul's family suspected foul play, and there were at least three reasons to support their claim. Paul had used his right hand to shoot himself on the left side of his head.

Who replaced Melvin in the Temptations? ›

In January 1995, Franklin's last recording with the Temptations was "Life Is But a Dream" for the album For Lovers Only. Following his death, Franklin was replaced with Ray Davis.

5 Ways to Protect Your Home During Hurricane Season
Best Zone Dampers for your HVAC Duct System - HVAC Training 101
