What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest (2024)

A cellphone linked to Kohberger didn't report its location to its service provider for around two hours on the night of the murders, according to the affidavit.

Kohberger provided the cellphone's number to a sheriff's deputy in Moscow last August when he was detained during a traffic stop, according to the affidavit. On Dec. 23, police learned Kohberger was listed as the number's subscriber.

Between around 2:47 a.m. and around 4:48 a.m. on Nov. 13, the phone didn't report its location to AT&T, according to the affidavit. Police believe the victims were killed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

At around 2:47 a.m., the phone pinged cellular services while traveling through Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was living, according to the affidavit. When the phone next reported to the network at around 4:48 a.m., it was south of Moscow, near Blaine, Idaho.

For roughly the next 35 minutes, the phone moved along a route that ended in Pullman, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, Moscow police Cpl. Brett Payne said the pattern was consistent with the suspect "attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide."

Later on Nov. 13, between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., the phone pinged cellular resources in the area of the victims' residence, according to the affidavit.