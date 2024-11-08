What impact will Dylan Raiola have on Nebraska's signing class? (2024)

Check out The Athletic’s live signing day coverage: Signing day live tracker

LINCOLN, Neb. — It’s signing day, the most anticlimactic mega-event on the college football calendar. Minus a few flips and anticipated announcements that offer prospects a final moment in the spotlight, decisions have been made. The work is done.

At Nebraska, Wednesday brings the unveiling of coach Matt Rhule’s second recruiting class, a group that received a massive shot in the arm this week with the commitment of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who rates as the No. 6 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Advertisement

The Huskers sit 20th nationally in the composite team rankings, with perhaps an addition or two on tap as they reach the finish line.

Here are five important storylines to consider as Rhule and his staff wrap a full year of work that began days after he took the job in Lincoln last November:

The Raiola factor looms large. His decision captured attention nationally Monday when Raiola flipped from Georgia to Nebraska. Committed to the Bulldogs since May, the son of former All-America Nebraska center Dominic Raiola, Dylan chose to return “home,” he said in his announcement, moved by the opportunity to help Rhule rebuild the Huskers as a program-changing player.

A possible choice to start in his true freshman season, Raiola impacts Nebraska in ways that go beyond his live arm and high-level QB instincts. He will be the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Huskers in the past 25 years. His presence should open the eyes of players in the transfer portal and in the 2025 class who would not have otherwise paid notice to Nebraska.

See Also
Amie Just: With Dylan Raiola at QB, Nebraska football begins a new chapterRanking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024Amie Just: With Dylan Raiola at QB, Nebraska football begins a new chapterDave Feit: What to Expect From Nebraska Dylan Raiola in Year 1

What impact will Dylan Raiola have on Nebraska's signing class? (1)

Dylan Raiola flipped from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday. (Megan Mendoza / USA Today)

He’s set to arrive next month and shoulder weighty expectations. Nebraska quarterbacks struggled in 2023 as the Huskers offensively failed to match the bar set by an improved defense in a seventh consecutive losing season.

Is it too much to expect that Raiola, committed to Ohio State before he pledged to Georgia, can cast a magic wand in Lincoln after he threw for 2,666 yards with 34 touchdowns and one interception on 63.2 percent passing as a high school senior? Yes. But it won’t stop HuskerNation from asking for it.

Who might still join? Signs point to a signing day twist or two in favor of Nebraska. It’s enjoying the momentum gained by the Raiola decision, which came after a weekend when the quarterback visited alongside linebacker Vincent Shavers, a former Miami commit out of Miami Central, and Oregon pledge Dylan Williams, a linebacker from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly.

Williams is the higher ranked of the two visitors, sitting 179th as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The Huskers remain in contention for three-star defensive back Amare Sanders out of Miami. He visited Lincoln in June.

Complicating matters, the available scholarship spots for Nebraska to award are minimal — to recruits in this class or to players in the portal. Nebraska has yet to add a transfer in this cycle. Last week, it hosted defensive back Blye Hill of FCS program St. Francis (Pa.) and has worked to get a January visit from running back Dante Dowdell, in the portal from Oregon.

Typically, Nebraska categorizes its signees as scholarship players and walk-ons. That task appears complex this year, with some of the math around roster management likely not yet determined.

GO DEEPERDylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

In-state success continues. The top six high school prospects from Nebraska high schools plan to sign with the Huskers. Rhule got commitments from nine overall in Nebraska, not including several walk-ons. A year ago, the Huskers signed eight from in-state but missed on two of the top three.

Rhule has prioritized local talent, arguably more important for a program like Nebraska than for schools located in areas dense with elite prospects. If the Huskers can’t start at home, what is their foundation built on? Players from Nebraska high schools succeed and stay with the Huskers at a higher rate than prospects from faraway destinations.

To magnify matters in state, Nebraska beat Notre Dame and Georgia for four-star tight end Carter Nelson of Ainsworth, Neb. Nelson played eight-man football in high school but attracted national recruiting attention. The Huskers sent Rhule and eight assistant coaches to see Nelson play basketball Saturday night. And the Nebraska staff crashed a wedding in Ainsworth while in town.

Advertisement

With special teams coordinator Ed Foley running point, the coaches have embraced much about the state of Nebraska. It paid off in a big way this year.

Rhule’s June push set the tone. Credit the coach for changing directions after a March barrage of visitors didn’t produce the desired commitments. Raiola served as the catalyst early in the recruiting cycle. He visited during spring practice with several four- and four-five prospects.

But in late May, the Huskers had collected just six commitments. That’s when Daniel Kaelin flipped from Missouri to Nebraska after Raiola committed to Georgia. Kaelin’s decision spurred energy and led to a hot stretch in June in which the Huskers landed pledges from 13 players set to sign Wednesday. The group included Kaelin’s Bellevue (Neb.) West teammates, wide receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall.

Kaelin’s relationships with Nelson and four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix of Logan, Iowa, who committed in November, factored in their recruiting experiences. Last week as Raiola resurfaced for the Huskers, Kaelin considered his opportunities before reaffirming the pledge to Nebraska.

Where is Nebraska getting better? At quarterback, unquestionably. The Huskers have received commitments from four tight ends, six offensive linemen and six defensive backs.

The offensive line rates as maybe the greatest area of need. As many as 14 scholarship linemen could return in 2024, but the most experienced players, Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott, are entering their final season. The next most experienced tandem, Turner Corcoran and Ethan Piper, suffered season-ending injuries this year.

After that group, Nebraska is inexperienced. Depth at tackle is a concern. Brix and others fill a need for Nebraska to ensure that Raiola — or whoever is playing QB after next season — receives adequate protection.

(Top photo of Matt Rhule: Adam Ruff / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What impact will Dylan Raiola have on Nebraska's signing class? (3)What impact will Dylan Raiola have on Nebraska's signing class? (4)

Mitch Sherman is a staff writer for The Athletic covering Nebraska football. He previously covered college sports for ESPN.com after working 13 years for the Omaha World-Herald. Mitch is an Omaha native and lifelong Nebraskan. Follow Mitch on Twitter @mitchsherman

What impact will Dylan Raiola have on Nebraska's signing class? (2024)

FAQs

Where will Dylan Raiola go to college? ›

Raiola was the nation's No. 1 or 2 quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, and he had pledged to Ohio State and Georgia before he flipped to Nebraska in December. Anticipation has been building since. On Wednesday, he was named the starter for the Aug. 31 opener against UTEP.

Read On
How good is Dylan Raiola? ›

Raiola, the No. 3 ranked quarterback and No. 11 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 300, enrolled early with the Huskers and competed with junior Heinrich Haarberg and true freshman Daniel Kaelin for the starting job this offseason.

Know More
Why did Dylan Raiola transfer to Nebraska? ›

"I went up there with an open mind," Raiola said. "I think it was just another opportunity to be around the whole coaching staff and understand really Coach Rhule's vision and culture and what he intends for Nebraska to be. He understands that himself. That's huge.

View Details
Is Dylan Raiola going to Georgia? ›

Five-star quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday following a weekend official visit and despite being committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for nearly seven months. With the early signing period set to start Wednesday, this could send Nebraska shooting up the class rankings.

Get More Info
Is Dylan Raiola related to Dominic? ›

Raiola has a son, Dylan, who was one of the highest-rated high school quarterback recruits in the class of 2024. In May 2022, Dylan verbally committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but later reopened his recruitment committing to the University of Georgia.

Read More
How many languages does Mino Raiola speak? ›

He spoke seven languages: Italian, English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Dutch.

Discover More
How much is super agent Mino Raiola worth? ›

Mino has a net worth of a whopping £68million as an Italian football agent. His main source of income is his sports company where he manages a number of professional athletes.

Know More
How many players does Mino Raiola represent? ›

Mino Raiola ran a personal shop representing more than 75 of the world's top soccer players. He died in April 2022 at age 54.

Discover More Details
Who was the best quarterback at Nebraska? ›

On May 7, 2013, Tommie Frazier was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. He was named to the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2023.

Keep Reading
How much is Dylan Raiola's Nil deal? ›

3 quarterback in the 2024 class and he recorded 34 touchdowns and one interception. Joining Huskers only built his stature as his family members connected with the team for a long time. Most importantly, Dylan holds an impressive NIL valuation which is approximately $727,000 according to On3 NIL Valuation.

Find Out More

Who is the most famous Nebraska football player? ›

Famous Cornhuskers include Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier, and Eric Crouch, who join 22 other Cornhuskers in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Learn More
Why did Dylan Raiola transfer to Buford? ›

Raiola and those around him want the opportunity for the top prospect to compete against the best on Friday nights before arriving in Athens and the SEC. Finally, Raiola wants to be close to Athens and Raiola's family wants to be close to him. Dylan's younger brother Dayton Raiola will be enrolling at Buford as well.

Know More
What college is Dylan Raiola going to? ›

Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

Though it's not been made official yet, it only seems like a matter of time before Raiola takes the opening snaps of Nebraska's 2024 season. The last (and first) time Nebraska opened the year with a freshman starting at quarterback, it worked out well enough -- for the player, at least.

Know More
Where did Donovan Raiola go to college? ›

College career

At Wisconsin, Raiola started 39 games and was a team captain for his senior year. He was named an honorable mention to the All-Big Ten Conference team three times.

Get More Info
Where did Dominic Raiola go to college? ›

See More
How many kids does Dominic Raiola have? ›

Yvonne Raiola's children include Dylan and Dayton Raiola. Moreover, the couple's eldest child, Taylor, plays college football for Texas Christian University, while the youngest, Dayton, plays football for Pinnacle High School as a quarterback.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
EA Sports FC 24: 4 Tipps, wie ihr das 10-Stunden-Trial mit EA Play voll ausnutzt
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Futbol Kodları (Ekim 2024) | BlueStacks
Рабочие промокоды для EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile на октябрь 2024 года | BlueStacks
Latest Posts
Les meilleures tactiques Meta pour la formation 41212 sur EA Sports FC 25
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | PC-Update
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 5458

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.