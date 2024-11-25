What is a good APR for a credit card? (2024)

Table of Contents
In a nutshell What is an Annual Percentage Rate (APR)? What is a good APR for a credit card? How APR affects your card balance How to calculate your monthly interest based on your credit card APR How to qualify for a better credit card APR How to lower your credit card APR Tips for finding a credit card with a good APR The AP Buyline roundup Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is an acceptable APR for credit cards? What Is considered a high APR for a credit card? How can I lower the APR on my credit card? Does my credit score impact the APR I receive? FAQs References

In a nutshell

The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on your credit card is the annualized interest rate, including any fees or extra costs. It’s the standard way of comparing the interest charged on credit cards. A good APR is one that is below the average rate: currently 24.80%.

  • APR includes additional fees that you're charged for borrowing money.
  • Your credit card's APR may fluctuate based on the prime rate.
  • You can get a 0% APR introductory rate with some credit card offers.

What is an Annual Percentage Rate (APR)?

An Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the yearly interest rate charged on borrowed money expressed as a percentage. The APR may differ from the interest rate as it includes any fees or additional costs associated with the transaction. Knowing the APR for a loan or line of credit allows you to make more informed decisions by accurately comparing the total cost of loan products.

What is a good APR for a credit card?

A good APR for a credit card is one that falls at or below the average APR at a given point in time. In mid-2024, the average credit card interest rate in the United States is 24.80%. A card with an APR lower than this is likely to be a good deal.

APRs fluctuate a lot. According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, "over the last 10 years, average APR on credit cards assessed interest have almost doubled from 12.9 percent in late 2013 to 22.8 percent in 2023 — the highest level recorded since the Federal Reserve began collecting this data in 1994."

It's important to note that the prime rate, set by the Federal Reserve, plays a role in determining credit card APRs, so these rates can also fluctuate according to prevailing economic conditions and government policy.

Although credit card APRs are at a historic high, depending on your credit profile and other circumstances, you may still be able to find a good deal. Some credit cards also offer introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for a specified period. Once the promotional period expires, the APR will typically revert to a level on par with prevailing interest rates.

How APR affects your card balance

If you don't carry a balance on your credit card, you won't pay any interest on your account, and the card's effective APR will not affect you. However, if you do carry a balance from month to month, the APR impacts how much you'll owe and how long it will take to repay your account balance.

The higher the APR, the more interest you'll accrue, increasing the overall costs of borrowing money on your credit card. For example, if you have a credit card with a 24% APR and maintain a balance of $1,000, you can expect to pay about $240 in interest over a year.

Remember that different credit card transactions may have varying APRs. Cash advances or balance transfers often have higher APRs than regular purchases. Refer to your card issuer agreement to understand the exact APR on each type of transaction on your card.

How to calculate your monthly interest based on your credit card APR

You can calculate your monthly interest based on your credit card APR in a few simple steps:

  • First, determine your daily periodic rate (DPR) by dividing your annual APR by 365, the number of days in a year. For example, if your APR is 24%, your DPR would be 0.24 / 365 = 0.0006575.
  • Next, look for the Balance Subject to Interest (BSI) on your statement, also known as your credit card's average daily balance (ADB).
  • Then, multiply your DPR by your BSI.
  • Finally, multiply that result by the number of days in your billing cycle. This will give you the total interest charged for the month.

For example, if your BSI is $1,000 and your DPR is 0.0006575, and assuming a 30-day billing cycle, the calculation would be:

0.0006575(DPR)×$1,000(ADB)×30(days)=$19.730.0006575 \text{ (DPR)} \times \text{\textdollar}1{,}000 \text{ (ADB)} \times 30 \text{ (days)} = \text{\textdollar}19.730.0006575(DPR)×$1,000(ADB)×30(days)=$19.73

So, your issuer will charge you $19.73 in interest for that month on a balance of $1,000 when the billing cycle closes.

How to qualify for a better credit card APR

The best place to start is by improving your credit score, as people with better credit get access to better APRs. You can improve your credit score by paying bills on time, reducing outstanding debt and keeping credit card balances low. You should also monitor your credit report regularly and quickly fix or dispute any incorrect information pertaining to your credit history.

How to lower your credit card APR

If you find yourself with a higher APR than you'd like, you may be able to negotiate your rate down with your issuer. Just as you can ask your issuer to remove a late fee as a courtesy, you can also request a lower APR. There's no guarantee they will grant the request, but it's worth trying. Lenders may be willing to lower your APR rather than risk losing your business to another lender.

Another strategy is to transfer your balance from a higher APR card to a lower APR card, or consolidate debt with a personal installment loan. Improving your credit score and overall financial situation will increase your chances of approval for these lower-interest products.

Tips for finding a credit card with a good APR

People with higher credit scores typically qualify for cards with lower APRs, so knowing and taking steps to improve your credit score is key to getting the best deal. If possible, make improvements to your credit profile before applying for lower APR cards.

Next, research and compare different credit cards. Many financial websites have comparison tools that allow you to filter cards based on APR, rewards, fees and other features. Look for cards offering lower regular APRs and consider those with introductory 0% APR offers, especially if you plan to make a large purchase or transfer existing balances. Don't forget to read the fine print to understand all the terms and conditions that apply to the card's APR.

Another option is to consider joining a credit union since they often offer lower APR credit cards than traditional banks. You may also qualify for asset-based loans that offer revolving terms, like a personal line of credit secured by a savings account.

The AP Buyline roundup

A good APR on a credit card is one that is below the current average APR for your credit score. You can use financial websites to compare the APRs on various cards before choosing the best deal. Maintaining lower utilization ratios and a good payment history can help you qualify for a lower credit card APR, helping you to be even more strategic with your credit card use. Always stay informed about your credit terms and proactively seek better rates to help you reach your financial goals.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an acceptable APR for credit cards?

An acceptable APR for credit cards is lower than prevailing averages and also aligns with what you can afford to pay each month if you plan to carry a balance.

What Is considered a high APR for a credit card?

A high APR is one that exceeds the national average for your credit score.

How can I lower the APR on my credit card?

Paying bills on time and reducing debt can improve your credit score. Additionally, consider negotiating with your issuer, consolidating balances with a lower-rate card, or getting a lower-APR balance transfer offer.

Does my credit score impact the APR I receive?

Your credit score is a large factor in determining the APR on your credit card. Higher credit scores generally qualify for lower APRs, while lower scores typically result in higher APRs.

What is a good APR for a credit card? ›

A good credit card APR is a rate that's at or below the national average, which currently sits above 20 percent.

What is considered a good credit card APR? ›

Is an APR of 24.99 good? ›

Is 7% APR good for a credit card? ›

What APR is too high? ›

What is an acceptable APR rate? ›

Does APR matter if I pay on time? ›

Is 26.99 APR high for a credit card? ›

Is 29.99 APR high for a credit card? ›

What APR does a 750 credit score get you? ›

What APR will I get with a 700 credit score? ›

How much will it cost in fees to transfer a $1000 balance to this card? ›

What is a normal credit card APR? ›

What is a good credit score? ›

What is the highest APR allowed by law? ›

Is 24% APR on a credit card bad? ›

Is 10% APR good for credit card? ›

Is 29.99 APR good or bad? ›

Is 3.5% APR good? ›

