What is a Moving Violation? 10 Powerful Answers That Will Help You Grasp The Concept - Law Office of Igor A. Shapiro (2024)

Moving violations are traffic offenses that occur while a vehicle is in motion, such as speeding, and are classified as dangerous. Typical moving violations follow the following: failing to stop at a red light, texting while driving, and driving through stop signs. Even though many moving violations may not result in jail time or a hearing before a court, there are compelling reasons to treat them as significant offenses.

Generally speaking, moving violations are covered by state legal codes, albeit the definition of a moving violation varies widely from one jurisdiction to the next. The majority of moving offenses are considered infractions, but some are considered misdemeanors. Criminal charges for the most serious moving offenses are felonies. They include penalties for driving under the influence (DUI) several times, fleeing the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

On the other hand, many states treat red-light or speed camera citations as non-moving offenses, even though the vehicle is moving at the time of the violations. Seatbelt infractions that are related to equipment but occur while the vehicle is moving are frequently referred to as “non-moving violations” since the vehicle is not moving.