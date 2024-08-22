What Is Activated Charcoal, and What Are its Health Benefits? (2024)

Activated charcoal is a fine, odorless, black powder. It is produced by heating charcoal to an extremely high temperature in an environment without oxygen, such as a tank. Once activated, the powder's pores trap chemicals, making it effective at treating overdoses and chemical poisonings by preventing the body from absorbing the toxic substances.

Other uses have been claimed to be effective, particularly in health and wellness. However, there is very little evidence to support the anecdotal claims.

This article covers the different ways it can be used, the potential benefits associated with each, and the risks that come with the use of activated charcoal.

What Is Activated Charcoal?

Activated charcoal, or activated carbon, is a fine black powder. It is a porous material, meaning there are empty spaces or pores within the substance. These pores trap other chemicals and substances when ingested orally.

Several materials are used to make activated charcoal, including:

Coal

Peat

Wood

Coconut shells

Petroleum

Early use of activated charcoal dates back to 3750 B.C., when Egyptians would use it to create bronze. It was also used to treat wound infections and intestinal issues, and as an ink for writing on papyrus. Other historical uses include:

Hindus used it to purify water along with sand filters.

Pliny and Hippocrates used it to treat anthrax , chlorosis, and epilepsy .

, chlorosis, and . World War I combatants used it in gas masks to subdue poisonous fumes.

What’s the Difference Between Charcoal and Activated Charcoal? Activated charcoal goes through processing that changes its makeup. Regular charcoal does not.

How Does Activated Charcoal Work?

When ingested, the charcoal enters the stomach, and the pores made during processing trap the substances that could cause harm, ensuring that they do not get absorbed into the bloodstream.

That is why it is most notably used to treat narcotics overdoses and chemical poisoning. That said, it has also been used in various other applications, including:

Treating hangovers

Reducing cholesterol

Remedying an upset stomach

While activated charcoal is used alternatively, the mechanism of action and evidence to support its use for the aforementioned ailments has not yet been determined.

The Evidence on Alternative Uses Very little scientific evidence supports the use of activated charcoal for anything other than overdoses or chemical poisoning. That is why it's important to err on the side of caution when using activated charcoal products for other uses not yet proven by medical researchers.

How Is Activated Charcoal Made?

Activated charcoal is created by heating charcoal to anywhere between 600 and 900 degrees C (about 1,100 to 1,650 degrees F) in a tank without oxygen.

It is then exposed to argon and nitrogen and reheated to 1,200 degrees C (about 2,200 degrees F). During the second heating, the charcoal is exposed to oxygen and steam. The pores created in this process are what give it its medicinal use.

Can You Make Activated Charcoal at Home? It’s possible to make activated charcoal at home. That said, it can be a lengthy and dangerous process if you are unsure what you’re doing. Before making your own charcoal at home, enlist the help of an expert or someone well-versed in the use of dangerous chemicals, such as calcium chloride.

Medical Uses of Activated Charcoal

The two main uses of activated charcoal are to treat poisoning and overdoses. Extensive research has backed these uses, confirming that the benefits outweigh the risks. When a person overdoses or ingests poisonous chemicals, the chemicals can get into the bloodstream and can wreak havoc on a person’s body. In the worst cases, death can occur.

To ensure that doesn’t happen, emergency healthcare providers use activated charcoal. The pores in activated charcoal can trap chemicals and other substances when the charcoal comes into contact with the chemicals in the stomach. This hinders the drug or chemicals from absorbing into the bloodstream, where it can travel to organs and tissues and cause damage or worse.

Activated Charcoal Timeline for Overdoses and Chemical Poisoning Activated charcoal must be administered within the first hour of ingesting a harmful substance, such as drugs or chemicals, to be the most effective. While it may still work after an hour, it does lose its ability to absorb toxins over time, so quick administration is best.

What Else Is Activated Charcoal Used For?

Activated charcoal has grown popular for its medicinal properties and possible cosmetic applications. Aside from treating poisoning or overdoses, there are several possible uses of activated charcoal, although there is very little evidence to back these up.

Some possible uses include:

Treating hangovers

Treating an upset stomach

Reducing high cholesterol

Reducing gas and flatulence

Preventing or treating diarrhea

Promoting kidney , skin, and oral health

, skin, and oral health Treating skin infections

Cosmetic uses, such as toothpaste to whiten teeth, deodorant, and skin creams

Evidence for Alternative Uses According to research, some ailments mentioned above can benefit from the use of activated charcoal, such as: Diarrhea

Chronic kidney disease by slowing the progression of the disease

Possible wound healing

Is Activated Charcoal Safe?

Activated charcoal is generally considered safe when taken orally or used on the skin. However, some risks are associated with the substance if you have preexisting ailments or conditions.

For example, using activated charcoal may not be a good fit for people who have an intestinal blockage. Activated charcoal can be safe if you are pregnant, but you should avoid using it until you speak to your healthcare provider.

Since activated charcoal reduces the body’s ability to absorb certain chemicals, you may also want to avoid using it while taking certain medications, such as:

Birth control pills

Oral medications

Syrup of ipecac

Drinking alcohol with activated charcoal may also prevent the body from absorbing poisons, so mixing the two should be avoided.

Summary

Activated charcoal is mainly used to treat chemical poisoning or drug overdoses. However, more uses have surfaced in recent years, such as in toothpaste and other cosmetic products. There is little to no scientific evidence to support claims that it can help with anything other than poisonings or overdoses, so it should be used cautiously.

The substance is considered safe to be ingested and used on the skin, but it can reduce the body's ability to absorb medications. Because of that, you should always speak to your healthcare provider about what you intend to use activated charcoal for and whether or not it will affect your medication regimen.