What Is Garnishment? Definition, Causes, Process, and Legal Limits (2024)

What Is Garnishment?

Garnishment, or wage garnishment, is when money is legally withheld from your paycheck and sent to another party. It refers to a legal process that instructs a third party to deduct payments directly from a debtor’s wage or bank account.

Typically, the third party is the debtor’s employer and is known as the garnishee. Federal law prohibits employers from firing a worker to avoid processing a garnishment payment. Garnishments are used for debts such as unpaid taxes, monetary fines, child support payments, and defaulted student loans.

How Garnishment Works

For a debtor’s wage to be garnished, a creditor must typically obtain a court order proving that the debtor owes money and has defaulted on payment.If the debt is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) levy, acourt order is not required. For example, if John Smith owes $10,000 in overdue, unpaid taxes, the IRS can resort to garnishing his wages.

The IRS would then direct Smith's employer to remit a portion of his salary for a certain amount of time until Smith's tax obligation is fully paid. Because garnishments are usually the last resort to collect debts and show a debtor's unfavorable repayment history, they can harm an individual’s credit rating.

Types of Garnishment

Garnishment comes in different forms, but the idea is the same: it's when a creditor legally takes money from you to pay off a debt. Here are some common types:

Wage Garnishment: Wage garnishment occurs when a creditor obtains a court order to deduct a portion of your earnings directly from your paycheck to satisfy a debt you owe. Federal and state laws dictate the maximum amount that can be garnished from your wages, typically a percentage of your disposable income after essential deductions like taxes. Employers are required to comply with garnishment orders, and certain types of income like Social Security benefits are often protected from wage garnishment.

Wage garnishment occurs when a creditor obtains a court order to deduct a portion of your earnings directly from your paycheck to satisfy a debt you owe. Federal and state laws dictate the maximum amount that can be garnished from your wages, typically a percentage of your disposable income after essential deductions like taxes. Employers are required to comply with garnishment orders, and certain types of income like are often protected from wage garnishment. Bank Account Garnishment: Bank account garnishment, also known as bank levy, allows creditors to collect owed funds directly from your bank account. Creditors usually have to obtain a court order or judgment before they can levy your bank account. Once a bank levy is issued, your bank freezes funds in your account up to the amount owed.

Bank account garnishment, also known as bank levy, allows creditors to collect owed funds directly from your bank account. Creditors usually have to obtain a court order or judgment before they can levy your bank account. Once a bank levy is issued, your bank freezes funds in your account up to the amount owed. Tax Refund Garnishment: If you owe back taxes, child support, or other qualifying debts, government agencies like the IRS can intercept your tax refund to offset the outstanding debt. You'll receive notice from the government informing you of the intention to garnish your tax refund and the amount being withheld; we'll talk about notices later in this article.

If you owe back taxes, child support, or other qualifying debts, government agencies like the IRS can intercept your tax refund to offset the outstanding debt. You'll receive notice from the government informing you of the intention to garnish your tax refund and the amount being withheld; we'll talk about notices later in this article. Property or Asset Garnishment: Property or asset garnishment involves creditors obtaining a court order to seize and sell certain valuable assets you own to satisfy a debt. This could be real estate or personal property with value like your car or jewelry. The process typically involves a legal judgment against you, after which the creditor may initiate proceedings to seize and liquidate your assets.

Who Can Garnish Wages?

Wage garnishment can be initiated by a couple different entities. Each of these entities below have the legal capability of seizing assets, depending on the type of debt owed and applicable laws. Here's a breakdown of who can garnish wages, though this list is not meant to be exhaustive.

Creditors: Creditors to whom you owe money, such as credit card companies, medical providers, or lenders, can seek a court order to garnish your wages if you've defaulted on your payments.

Creditors to whom you owe money, such as credit card companies, medical providers, or lenders, can seek a court order to garnish your wages if you've defaulted on your payments. Government Agencies: Government entities, including federal, state, and local tax authorities, can garnish wages. This also includes entities that oversee child support enforcement.

Government entities, including federal, state, and local tax authorities, can garnish wages. This also includes entities that oversee child support enforcement. Student Loan Providers: If you default on federal student loans or private student loans, the loan servicer or collection agency may obtain a court order to garnish your wages.

If you default on federal or private student loans, the loan servicer or collection agency may obtain a court order to garnish your wages. Judgment Creditors: Individuals or businesses who have obtained a court judgment against you for a debt can use the legal system to garnish your wages as a means of collecting the judgment amount.

Individuals or businesses who have obtained a court judgment against you for a debt can use the legal system to garnish your wages as a means of collecting the judgment amount. Homeowners' Associations: In some states, homeowners' associations (HOAs) have the ability to obtain a judgment and garnish wages for unpaid fees or assessments. These would be for costs related to property maintenance, common area upkeep, or other dues.

In some states, have the ability to obtain a judgment and garnish wages for unpaid fees or assessments. These would be for costs related to property maintenance, common area upkeep, or other dues. Courts: Courts can order wage garnishment to collect unpaid fines, court costs, restitution, or other fees resulting from legal proceedings, such as traffic violations or criminal convictions.

Notice of Garnishment

Receiving a notice for garnishment typically involves a formal legal process. The specific procedures can vary depending on the type of garnishment and applicable laws, but there are general steps involved. First, you'll usually receive communication from the creditor or the entity seeking garnishment. They want to inform you of the debt owed and their intent to pursue garnishment if the debt remains unpaid.

If the creditor decides to proceed with garnishment, they must obtain a court order or judgment authorizing the garnishment. Once the court order is granted, you'll receive official notification. This is usually a legal document served by mail or hand delivered. This notification will outline the details of the garnishment such as what's owed, the creditor's identity, and instructions on how to respond if you wish to contest the garnishment.

Depending on the circumstances, you may have the opportunity to challenge the garnishment. Legal professionals can help you understand your rights under the law and explore potential defenses. Otherwise, the garnishment will occur as outlined as prescribed in the communication.

Avoiding Garishments

You can take proactive steps to avoid garnishments. First, you generally may have the greatest flexibility if you have open communication with your creditors. If you're struggling to make payments, reach out to your creditors as soon as possible to discuss potential solutions. Note that your specific situation may be more complex, and consulting with legal counsel first may be advisable.

You may also want to consult legal counsel if you're facing imminent garnishment. Consulting with a qualified attorney experienced in debt resolution and consumer protection laws can help determine whether a garnishment claim will be valid. An attorney can assess your situation, explain your legal rights and options, and represent you in negotiations with creditors or in court proceedings if necessary.

Consider reaching out to a reputable credit counseling agency. Though they may not be able to help you avoid the garnishment process, they can offer assistance in developing a budget, managing debts, and exploring debt relief options specific to your circumstances.

Last, one of your best defenses is to simply stay on top of your personal finances and make sound monetary decisions. Monitor your financial accounts closely for any notices or communications from creditors or collection agencies. Be mindful of debt your taking out and your ability to pay for it. Consider prioritizing setting up an emergency fund to help alleviate financial pressure if you lose your job.

Every state will have its own garnishment laws. For example. Washington's law defines garnishment, defines what is subject to garnishment, and outlines numerical limits. See Also Collect Your Court Judgment With a Wage Garnishment

How Much Can Be Garnished?

The dollar amount that can be garnished will vary from situation to situation. However, there are some limits in some cases. For example, the information below relates specifically to wage garnishment.

The Consumer Credit Protection Act stipulates the amount of income that can be garnished from an individual's wage. The garnishment amount is the lower of the following:

Twenty-five percent of weekly disposable income if the individual’s disposable income is greater than $290.

Any amount greater than 30 times the weekly minimum wage, which is $217.50 ($7.25 x 30).

Individuals who earn disposable income under $217.50per week do not receive any wage garnishment. Individuals who receive a disposable income of between $217.50 and $290 per week can have any amount above $217.50 garnished. For weekly disposable earnings above $290,a maximum of 25% can be garnished.

Disposable income is defined as gross income minus legally required deductions, such as federal, state, and local taxes and social security deductions.

Special Considerations

Garnishment limits set by the Consumer Credit Protection Act do not apply to unpaid tax debt, child support, bankruptcy orders,student loans,or voluntary wage allocations.Federal agencies and federal student loan holders can garnish up to 15% of an individual’s wage.

Sixty percent of wages can be garnished for child support paymentsif an individual has no other dependents to support. Federal and state garnishment limits may differ, in which case the lower garnishment limit applies. If an individual faces financial hardship due to wage garnishment, they may be eligible to file a claim to reduce the garnishment amount.

Example of Garnishment

One famous example of wage garnishment involves the case of O.J. Simpson, the former NFL player and actor. In 1997, Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in a civil wrongful death lawsuit, following his acquittal in their criminal murder trial.

To enforce the judgment, a portion of Simpson's NFL pension and earnings from other ventures were subject to wage garnishment. However, the garnishment would be capped based on where Mr. Simpson lived when granted parole. For example, Simpon indicated he'd in Florida when paroled; the state's garnishment limit is 25%. It was supposedly reported that Simpson had not willingly paid any money towards the court order.

How Does Garnishment Work? Garnishment works by creditors obtaining a court order or judgment that authorizes them to collect the owed funds directly from the debtor's income or assets. Once the court order is granted, the creditor can proceed to garnish wages by instructing the debtor's employer to withhold a portion of their paycheck or levy bank accounts to access funds.

What Types of Debts Can Lead to Garnishment? Common types of debts that can lead to garnishment include unpaid credit card bills, medical bills, student loans, taxes, and child support payments. Essentially, any debt for which you've defaulted on payments and haven't made arrangements to repay can potentially lead to garnishment proceedings.

Can My Employer Fire Me Because of Garnishment? Generally, federal law prohibits employers from terminating employees solely because of garnishment for a single debt. However, there may be exceptions depending on state laws and company policies. It's important to consult with legal counsel if you believe your employment rights have been violated due to garnishment.

Are There Any Exemptions From Garnishment? Yes, certain income sources and assets may be exempt from garnishment under federal and state laws. For example, Social Security benefits, disability payments, certain pensions, and child support payments are often protected from garnishment. Additionally, each state has its own set of exemptions that may shield specific types of income or assets from garnishment.

The Bottom Line

Garnishment is a legal process where a creditor obtains a court order to collect a debt by seizing a portion of the debtor's wages, bank accounts, or assets. It allows creditors to recover owed funds directly from the debtor's income or assets to satisfy outstanding debts.