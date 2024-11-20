What is geolocation? Explaining how geolocation data works (2024)

Spatial analysis and geolocation have some commonalities. Spatial analysis is the use of data that references a specific geographical area or location. Explore how spatial analysis is used for deeper insights from location data .

There are various ways to mitigate the security and privacy risks of geolocation data collection technology. These methods can also empower executives and employees alike to be cognizant of geolocation risks in their personal lives outside work. They include the following:

Many people don't consider the collection of macro information on the country, state or even city they're located in as raising privacy issues. Problems happen when street-level data and home addresses are collected. This can be deemed sensitive location information depending on the jurisdiction. In the U.S., different states determine what is acceptable to track when individuals use mobile devices.

Privacy issues also occur when organizations share geolocation data with third parties to improve geolocation services or for other purposes. For example, a person might give their bank permission to use real-time geolocation data to help locate nearby ATMs or bank branches on their cell phone as they move around a city. However, if the bank then sends that information to a third party, that vendor might use it for marketing and advertising in ways the customer finds intrusive and wrong.

Misuse isn't limited to malicious actors. The organizations that collect this data can also handle it improperly or fail to be transparent about how they plan to use the data. Transparency issues arise when organizations that collect and process geolocation data don't tell customers or clients upfront how they plan to use the data. Various data privacy regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, require transparency and consent.

Geolocation data is often considered sensitive personal information that, in the wrong hands, could put a person or property at risk. Organizations handling this data must use security software tools and methods to safeguard it.

Multiple factors determine the accuracy of a device's geolocation capabilities. These include the following:

Geolocation isn't limited to navigation on mobile phones. It has many practical uses across various industries. At the enterprise level, geolocation data assists in many different tasks:

The most common geolocation methods for accessing data sources include the following:

An internet connection isn't needed for GPS-enabled devices because they use satellite signals to determine location. However, all other geolocation methods require an internet connection, such through Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Internet-connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart cars, internet of things (IoT) sensors and smart watches, are conducive to sending geolocation data to entities that require it. These devices are assigned IP addresses for identification purposes. They can also have built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers so satellite technology can track their physical locations.

Geolocation data is typically collected by various entities, including internet service providers, mobile app developers, governments, law enforcement and advertisers. With accurate geolocation data, a brand can target advertising to specific customers, and app developers can build better navigational apps for mobile devices.

Devices connected to the internet use geolocation data to provide smarter, more personalized navigation. The technology comes with drawbacks, including privacy issues and the potential misuse of personal information. Nevertheless, it has pragmatic and practical uses in various industries and for consumers, making it nearly ubiquitous.

Geolocation technology identifies physical locations of devices and individuals based on information such as geographic coordinates and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. The term isn't used a lot, but it has become more commonplace. Most tech users rely on geolocation technology even if they don't realize it.

Geolocation refers to the use of location technologies such as GPS or IP addresses to identify and track the whereabouts of connected electronic devices. Because these devices are often carried on an individual's person, geolocation is often used to track the movements and location of people and surveillance.

Geolocation data typically appears as numerical coordinates, including a location's latitude and longitude. For example, a Los Angeles City location might appear as 34.0549° N (latitude) and 118.2426° W (longitude).

Basics in Collecting Geo-Location Data Open Google maps with a web browser at maps.google.com . Use the Search field to find your selected location of interest. Zoom in, move the map, and then click on the specific location you identify as your most accurate data point. More items...

Location data, specifically geocoordinates, can be used to calculate the proximity of a property to a specific location (e.g. fault lines, river banks, adverse weather spots) and assess the risk.

Geolocation Data and Digital Rights Management



IP-based geolocation data helps companies ensure adherence to licensing and copyrights agreements. Programming content (and ads) are served to users based on their precise location (ZIP+4 or POSTCODE). Moreover, IP data includes VPN and Proxy identification.

Privacy and Security Considerations



One of the main concerns is the potential for personal information to be tracked and used for targeted advertising or even malicious purposes. Additionally, there is a risk that location data may be intercepted or hacked, potentially compromising personal information and privacy.

How do we work out geo location from your IP address? Geo Targetly can work's out your geolocation by matching your IP address against a database that contains IP addresses vs physical locations. Each IP address is unique and points to a fixed location that is specified by internet service providers (ISPs).

IP geolocation determines the location based on the IP address assigned to a device. It involves mapping the IP address to a geographic location using databases and other data sources. While GPS-based location services rely on a network of satellites to provide precise location information.

Substantial Accuracy: IP geolocation has a high degree of accuracy at the country level. In fact, it can accurately determine the country associated with an IP address in nearly 99% of cases. City-Level Accuracy: At the city level, the accuracy remains impressive, with an average accuracy rate of around 80-90%.

The majority of state-level privacy laws now categorize Precise Geolocation Data as “sensitive personal information.” This classification gives rise to additional obligations for organizations that collect and process Precise Geolocation Data.

You can control what location information your device can use. Open your device's Settings app. Under "Personal," tap Location access. At the top of the screen, turn Access to my location on or off. When location access is on, pick either or both of:

GPS does not require any form of internet connectivity. GPS depends on signals from satellites. Anyone can harness these signals using a GPS receiver. You can test this fact by turning off the internet connection on your phone and using Google Maps.

Here's the short answer: It looks like latitude and longitude coordinates. Smartphones collect mobile location data in the form of latitude-longitude coordinate pairs. These pairs of numbers represent every point on earth down to a very high degree of accuracy.

Open your phone's Settings app. Under "Personal," tap Location access. At the top of the screen, turn Access to my location on or off.

Through an IP address alone, a company can determine not only in which country a user is located, but also the state, city, and postal code-globally. Using this information, businesses can serve up localized content and targeted ads, as well as help to prevent online fraud, amongst many other beneficial applications.

Important: When the location setting is off for your device, apps and services can't get your device's location. You can still get local results and ads based on your IP address.

