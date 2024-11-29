What's in the mysterious cave Fallout 76? - Gaming Pedia (2024)

Inside, fans will find the aforementioned board where they can place the six mysterious map fragments, and they should then switch on the nearby UV light. Doing so will reveal the Mysterious Cave code, and Fallout 76 players can now return to that location and enter it into the keypad.

How do you open the Vault 79 in Mysterious Cave?

Complete the quest Treasure Unknown in the Grafton Pawn Shop. Enter the six digits read (from the board in the pawnshop) from left to right; the first three digits being on the top row and the last three digits on the bottom row. Start the quest Buried Treasure. One gets the code from the Raiders to enter Vault 79.

What is in Mysterious Cave Old World Blues?

Notable loot

  • Legendary bloatfly – Its body contains approximately 50 pieces of bloatfly meat, 20 Psycho, and 20 Buffout.
  • 20 mutant cave fungus.
  • Scientist glove -In a southeast section of the cave, on a table.
  • Scientist scrubs – On the same table.
What is the Mysterious Cave?

Discovered in 1937, Mystery Cave is the longest cave in Minnesota. It covers over 13 miles of underground passages that were created as moving water dissolved the rock.

Is there gold in Vault 79?

(Spoilers ahead) While venturing through Vault 79, players discover that it is home to the gold inside Fort Knox and was transferred to Vault 79 after the nuclear bombs fell.

Quickly GET Mysterious Cave Code ENTER Vault 79 elevator Grafton Pawn Shop Fallout 76 Wastelanders

How do you unlock Vault 88?

Entry to this vault is made by going through Quincy Quarries and entering a dug out hole in the wall. Here you’ll find the giant Vault 88 door and the console needed to open the door. Once inside, you’ll notice that while the Vault is huge in terms of space, there really isn’t much to see.

What is the passcode for the mysterious cave in Fallout 76?

Upon arriving at the Mysterious Cave, players will see a concrete wall with a keypad. The code isn’t available anywhere nearby, however, so they will have to exit the cave for the time being. The code is completely random for everyone, so they will have to do some hunting rather than just use the Internet to find it.

What is their secret code in opening the cave?

Their treasure is in a cave, the mouth of which is sealed by a huge rock. It opens on the magic words “open sesame” and seals itself on the words “close sesame”. When the thieves are gone, Ali Baba enters the cave himself and takes a single bag of gold coins home.

Why is Mystery Cave called Mystery Cave?

Travel underground and back in time

It was named by local kids hired to help dig mud and debris from passageways. Legend has it one of the boys said, “We should call this place Mystery Cave ’cause it’s a mystery why we’re working down here!”

Where is the Big MT?

Big MT is located South of Hopeville. Somewhere on or near the road that runs north between the main game area and Death Valley.

What is the strongest enemy in Fallout: New Vegas?

Most Powerful Enemies In Fallout New Vegas

  • 8 Legendary Fire Gecko.
  • 7 Legendary Cazador.
  • 6 Legendary Night Stalker.
  • 5 Legendary Deathclaw.
  • 4 Deathclaw Alpha Male.
  • 3 Deathclaw Mother.
  • 2 Hardened Sentrybot.
  • 1 Legate Lanius.

Why is the legendary bloatfly so hard?

The legendary bloatfly is the strongest and largest variant of bloatfly and is characterized by a glowing pale green aura, making it easy to spot in the cave. It also flies much higher, making striking it with melee weapons difficult or entirely impossible.

How do you save Lou in Fallout 76?

“Cheating Death” – Quest – Fallout 76

  1. Find Lou.
  2. Speak with Fisher.
  3. Go find Lou in his room.
  4. Find Clues in Fisher’s Terminal (Optional)
  5. Go to Lou’s last known location. Speak with the Raider.
  6. Confront Fisher.
  7. Meet Fisher’s Tracker Friend.
  8. Tune Radio to Fisher’s Tracking Beacon.

What is in Vault 96?

Constructed around 2074, and completed in August 2077, Vault 96 advertised itself as “An Ark for the Atomic Age.” Vault 96 was one of the world’s largest cryogenic storage facilities, with approximately ten thousand animals preserved within it.

How do I start secrets revealed in Fallout 76?

“Secrets Revealed” – Quest – Fallout 76

  1. Talk to the man behind the glass.
  2. Figure out how to restore the power.
  3. Talk to Digger.
  4. Ventilate the reactor room to restore the power.
  5. Wait for the reactor room to be ventilated.
  6. Find the gold processing room.
  7. Get the gold.
  8. Return to Digger.

How do I get into the Mysterious Cave?

The Mysterious Cave is a two-floor cave in Dahlgur Oasis in Act II of Diablo III. It can spawn in one of the two watered-in nooks in Dahlgur Oasis. The cave can only be opened by helping Zaven the Alchemist fend off a few angry ghosts, after which he opens the cave and lets the player enter.

Is Ali Baba and 40 Thieves real story?

“Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves” is not a real story. It is one of several stories in the collection The Thousand and One Nights, all stories which are fictional.

Who is new Ali Baba?

The cast resumed the shooting of the series on January 4, 2023, on Renu Studio in Naigaon. Actor Abhishek Nigam was finalized to replace Sheezan Khan as Ali Baba in a new plot.

How do you get gold bullion in Fallout 76?

How do I obtain Gold Bullion? By exchanging Treasury Notes at Gold Press Machines, up to a daily limit. Treasury Notes can be earned from Wastelanders daily quests and by completing Public Events. Gold Bullion can also be purchased directly from a vendor in the Wayward using Caps, up to a weekly limit.

Where is into the mystery fallout 76?

To complete the quest, player characters need to head to the Riverside Manor and access the terminal on the upstairs terminal located in the study, namely the journal entry for June 29, 2077, then go downstairs to the parlor with the worn veil equipped.

Where is the principal’s safe in Fallout 76?

The principal’s office can be found south of the cafeteria. It contains a locked safe which can be opened with a key that is found in his office. The ground floor also contains a gymnasium with a basketball court.

Is there a Deathclaw in Vault 88?

With the broken tunnels and loose rubble a number of creatures found their way into the unfinished parts of the Vault and took up residence. One of these creatures is a Legendary Deathclaw found in the northern section of the Vault.

What level should you be Vault 88?

If your character is level 20 or higher, you will receive a new quest and be able to tune into the “Vault 88 Radio Beacon” radio signal as soon as you load into the game. You can then select the quest in your log to begin.

What does Vault 88 give you?

1: It provides new building materials that is not just for making vaults. Once you complete the questline, you can use the Vault-Tec materials and items at any of your settlements in the Commonwealth.

What is in the mysterious cave in Fallout 76? ›

The main entrance to Vault 79 is inside of the Mysterious Cave north of the Bailey family cabin. A keypad can be found on a wall inside the cave, which reveals an elevator. There are two ways to obtain the randomized code for the elevator: Complete the quest Treasure Unknown in the Grafton Pawn Shop.

What's in the mysterious cave? ›

The mysterious cave is most notable for the legendary bloatfly, one of the most powerful creatures in the game. Upon slaying it (if you can) and searching its remains, you will get a substantial amount (roughly 50) of bloatfly meat along with other random loot such as Buffout and Psycho.

What is the mysterious cave code in Fallout 76 2024? ›

The code you're looking for that mysterious cave in Fallout 76 is '27495810'. Took me a while to figure out, but once you get it, you're in for some cool surprises. Remember, with great power comes great responsibility... or in Fallout, usually just more cool stuff to explore!

Where is the cave in Fallout 76? ›

Continue Going Northeast Until You See A Small Island In The Middle Of A Lake. Make Your Way To The Island, But Be Mindful Of The Commie Bear That Roams Around The Island. You'll See A Waterfall Off The North Side Of The Island Underneath The Water. To The Right Of The Waterfall Is The Cave Entrance.

What was found in the hidden cave? ›

Archaeologists have excavated parts of Hidden Cave since the 1920s and have found literally thousands of artifacts, evidence of food, and dozens of coprolites (desiccated human feces). These latter data showed that Archaic people were eating pinion nuts, bulrush seeds and fish.

Is it better to raid Vault 79 with raiders or settlers? ›

Still, we recommend you raid Vault 79 with the Raiders for multiple reasons. First, you will unlock the Slug Busters, a powerful energy weapon below the Enclave Plasma Rifle.

What is the mythical creature in the cave? ›

The Cyclopes (singular "Cyclops") are humungous one-eyed creatures that appear in several ancient Greek legends. In Virgil's Theogony, three Cyclopes live and work in caves beneath Mount Etna.

What does 76 mean in Fallout? ›

The “76” comes from “Vault 76,” which is where the player starts the game. It's also there to distinguish it from the main-series games, which are numbered as 2, 3, and 4. According to Todd Howard, 5 is a one-page idea pinned to a bulletin board somewhere at Bethesda, but it's at least somewhere in the planning stages.

How do I get into the mystery in Fallout 76? ›

"Into the Mystery" is your first introduction to the Mistress of Mystery and her order of silent assassins, The Order of Mysteries. To begin this quest, you will have to come across a dead mistress and loot her body for the "Veil of Secrets" and a Holotape about a mysterious order and a location called Riverside Manor.

How do you unlock secrets revealed in Fallout 76? ›

Starting 'Secrets Revealed' in Fallout 76 is pretty straightforward! After you complete the main questline involving the Vault 79 raid, 'Secrets Revealed' will automatically become available to you.

What is the point of the mysterious cave Fallout 76? ›

The Fallout 76 mysterious cave code is a random code that helps you get into Vault 79. The cave code itself is completely randomized, and it is a different set of numbers for each and every player. The Fallout 76 mysterious cave code is a random code that helps you get into Vault 79.

Where is the deathclaw Cave in Fallout 76? ›

The exterior of the abandoned waste dump consists of a small yard surrounded by a rusting chainlink fence and littered with highly radioactive nuclear waste barrels. A cave at the back of the yard opens into the cavern subsection, where more barrels are stored and up to three deathclaws can roam.

What is inside the cave of Wonders? ›

The Cave of Wonders is a location in the animated film, Aladdin. It is a hidden cavern filled with vast riches and magical artifacts, most notably, the genie's magic lamp. The cave can only be entered by an individual whose "worth lies far within"—the diamond in the rough.

Is there anything inside Vault 76? ›

Layout - Interior

As you start the game, the only thing you will be able to interact with in your room is the nearby Terminal - which, in addition to your instructions on leaving Vault 76, also contains the Nuka Tapper Holotape game.

What does the mysterious stranger do in Fallout? ›

-If you've got the Mysterious Stranger perk, the Mysterious Stranger might come to help you during VATS combat. If you've got the Mysterious Savior perk, the Mysterious Stranger might come to revive the player if the player has been downed.

What do I do with the Mysterious Map Fragments in Fallout 76? ›

Once you have collected all the Mysterious Map Fragments in Fallout 76, you can combine them on the blank board upstairs in the Grafton Pawn Shop. They form a treasure map that reveals the location of the Mysterious Cave. Furthermore, activating the nearby blacklight reveals a unique code (different for each player).

