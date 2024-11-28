What's open and closed on July 4th? Details on stores, restaurants, Walmart, Costco, Target, more (2024)

Table of Contents
Is Walmart open on July 4th? See store hours Is Costco open on July 4th? Is Target open on July 4th? Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on July 4th? Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on July 4th? Are pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid open on July 4th? Restaurants open on July 4th Grocery stores open on July 4th Retail stores open July 4th FAQs References

Gabe HauariUSA TODAY

Banks and post offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, however most major restaurant, grocery and retail store chains will remain open on the holiday.

Companies such as Walmart, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Target, among many others, will keep their doors open on the federal holiday this year. The stock market, however, will also be closed on Thursday.

The origins of the Fourth of July date back to whenPhiladelphians marked the first anniversary of American independencewith a "spontaneous celebration," which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail, according to the Library of Congress.

However, the annual observation of the holiday only became a regular occurrence after the War of 1812, where events such as groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad were scheduled to coincide with Fourth of July festivities. Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Here is what you need to know about what is open and closed on the Fourth of July this year.

Is Walmart open on July 4th? See store hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check theonline store directorybefore heading to the store.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

According toCostco's website, warehouses will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July, the company told USA TODAY. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding its specific holiday hours.

Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on July 4th?

  • All U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Thursday, July 4, the USPS confirmed to USA TODAY.
  • Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on the Fourth of July, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will remain open.
  • UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on July 4 and UPS Store locations may be closed, according to the company's website. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.
  • Most of FedEx's pickup and delivery services will not be available on July 4, according to the company's website. FedEx Office hours will also be modified, so it is best to check with your local store for their specific hours.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on July 4th?

  • Most Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July, however hours may vary by location, so check with your local store for its specific hours.
  • Lowe's stores will also be open Thursday, however stores will close at 8 p.m. local time.
  • Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores to confirm business hours on holidays.

Are pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid open on July 4th?

  • Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.
  • A majority of Rite Aid locations will be open on July 4, however customers are encouraged to check Rite Aid's website for holiday store hours.

Restaurants open on July 4th

The following restaurants areopenon July 4. Hours are displayed for companies that provided them.

  • Starbucks
  • McDonald's
  • Dunkin'
  • Chick-fil-A; some locations may have limited hours
  • Wendy's
  • Taco Bell
  • Subway
  • KFC
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Olive Garden; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Waffle House
  • IHOP
  • Golden Corral
  • Hooters
  • Longhorn Steakhouse; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Red Lobster
  • First Watch; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grocery stores open on July 4th

Here's which grocery stores are open on July 4. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

  • Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Most stores in theKrogerfamily of companies (Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug).
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Trader Joe's; all stores will close at 5 p.m.
  • Sam's Club; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members
  • Meijer; 6 a.m. to midnight
  • Publix
  • Aldi
  • Whole Foods
  • Food Lion
  • Harris Teeter
  • Giant Eagle
  • Wegman's

Costco warehouses will be closed on Thursday.

Retail stores open July 4th

Stores listed below will be open on July 4. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

  • Target
  • TJ Maxx; stores close at 8 p.m.
  • Marshall's; stores close at 8 p.m.
  • HomeGoods; stores close at 8 p.m.
  • Macy's; stores close at 7 p.m.
  • Nordstrom
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IKEA; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods; stores close at 7 p.m.
  • REI; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Burlington
  • Staples; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Office Depot and Office Max; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • PetSmart; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • PetCo
  • Tractor Supply Co.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X@GabeHauarior email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

What's open and closed on July 4th? Details on stores, restaurants, Walmart, Costco, Target, more (2024)

FAQs

Is Walmart open on July 4th, 2024 in the USA? ›

In fact, if you're wondering about Walmart 4th of July hours, you'll see that it should be open normally, from 6 am to 11 pm, for all your last-minute holiday needs (except for fireworks). Labor Day (September 2). Count on Walmart opening its doors at the usual time of 6 am on Labor Day 2024.

Read On
Do restaurants close on the 4th of July? ›

While banks and post offices will be closed on July 4th, that is not the case for restaurants, as most national chains, whether fast food or sit-down, will be open on the holiday, as will a majority of grocery stores.

Keep Reading
Why is Walmart closing stores suddenly in 2024? ›

Walmart closing more stores

The retailer has already closed 11 stores across the United States in 2024 due to a variety of issues, including underperformance. It also made the decision to close its 51 health clinic locations and sunset its entire health division.

View More
Is 5th July a public holiday in USA? ›

Independence Day is a federal holiday. If July 4 is a Saturday, it is observed on Friday, July 3. If July 4 is a Sunday, it is observed on Monday, July 5. Government offices and schools are closed.

Know More
Is July 4th still a federal holiday? ›

Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

Discover More Details
Is July 4th a Starbucks holiday? ›

Just like in years past, Starbucks will be open on the Fourth of July, but the hours that they will be operating will depend on the location.

Read On
Where to eat on the 4th of July in NYC? ›

Top 10 Best Open July 4th Near New York, New York
  • All "Open July 4th" results in New York, New York - September 2024. Showing 1-60 of 240.
  • La Grande Boucherie. 4.4 (3.3k reviews) ...
  • Juliana's. 4.4 (2.8k reviews) ...
  • Frying Pan NYC. 3.8 (1.7k reviews) ...
  • Thursday Kitchen. 4.4 (1.8k reviews) ...
  • Rooftop 93. 4.1 (389 reviews) ...
  • Rubirosa. ...
  • Pier 17.

Discover More
Is NYC open on July 4th? ›

-- Happy Fourth of July! It's Independence Day, when Americans commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The day is a federal and state holiday, so all city, state and federal offices will be closed. The New York Stock Exchange is also closed.

Read The Full Story
Where to eat on the 4th of July in Philadelphia? ›

Delicious ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Philly
  • 7402 Germantown Ave., jansenmtairy.com.
  • Multiple locations, brooklyndumplingshop.com.
  • 433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com.
  • 1620 Chancellor St., patchworkphilly.com.
  • 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd., uptownbeer.com.
Jul 2, 2024

Get More Info Here
Where to eat on the 4th of July in Chicago? ›

Top 10 Best Restaurants Open July 4th Near Chicago, Illinois
  • Cindy's Rooftop. 4.1 (2.5k reviews) ...
  • The Whale Chicago. 4.2 (979 reviews) ...
  • Girl & The Goat. 4.4 (10.2k reviews) ...
  • Au Cheval. 4.4 (9k reviews) ...
  • 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago. 4.4 (1.6k reviews) ...
  • Beatnik On The River. 3.7 (882 reviews) ...
  • The VIG Chicago. ...
  • Bandol.

Continue Reading

What is closed on July 4th NYC? ›

  • Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.
  • U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday.
  • Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available on Independence Day.
Jul 3, 2024

View Details
What's open on the 4th of July in Massachusetts? ›

Supermarkets will be open but hours may vary due to the holiday:
  • ALDI'S stores will be open, but most locations will offer limited hours.
  • Big Y: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • BJ'S Wholesale Club: Stores will be open for business on July 4th.
  • Stop & Shop will be in operation from morning until evening.
Jul 2, 2024

Read More

References

Top Articles
[SOLVED] Battlefield 2042 FPS Drops and Stuttering Issues on PC - Driver Easy
PHOTOS TLC announces return of "My Teen Is Pregnant & So Am I"
Watch: ‘My Teen Is Pregnant & So Am I’ promises more awkwardness
Latest Posts
Canva handleiding deel 1: stap-voor-stap uitleg
My Teen Is Pregnant & So Am I New Season—Meet The Expecting Moms And Daughters!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 6064

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.