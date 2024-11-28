What's open and closed on July 4th? Details on stores, restaurants, Walmart, Costco, Target, more (2024)

Gabe HauariUSA TODAY

Banks and post offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, however most major restaurant, grocery and retail store chains will remain open on the holiday.

Companies such as Walmart, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Target, among many others, will keep their doors open on the federal holiday this year. The stock market, however, will also be closed on Thursday.

The origins of the Fourth of July date back to whenPhiladelphians marked the first anniversary of American independencewith a "spontaneous celebration," which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail, according to the Library of Congress.

However, the annual observation of the holiday only became a regular occurrence after the War of 1812, where events such as groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad were scheduled to coincide with Fourth of July festivities. Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Here is what you need to know about what is open and closed on the Fourth of July this year.

Is Walmart open on July 4th? See store hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check theonline store directorybefore heading to the store.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

According toCostco's website, warehouses will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July, the company told USA TODAY. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding its specific holiday hours.

Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on July 4th?

All U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Thursday, July 4, the USPS confirmed to USA TODAY.

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on the Fourth of July, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will remain open.

UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on July 4 and UPS Store locations may be closed, according to the company's website. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Most of FedEx's pickup and delivery services will not be available on July 4, according to the company's website. FedEx Office hours will also be modified, so it is best to check with your local store for their specific hours.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on July 4th?

Most Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July, however hours may vary by location, so check with your local store for its specific hours.

Lowe's stores will also be open Thursday, however stores will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores to confirm business hours on holidays.

Are pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid open on July 4th?

Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

A majority of Rite Aid locations will be open on July 4, however customers are encouraged to check Rite Aid's website for holiday store hours.

Restaurants open on July 4th

The following restaurants areopenon July 4. Hours are displayed for companies that provided them.

Starbucks

McDonald's

Dunkin'

Chick-fil-A; some locations may have limited hours

Wendy's

Taco Bell

Subway

KFC

Cracker Barrel

Olive Garden; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Waffle House

IHOP

Golden Corral

Hooters

Longhorn Steakhouse; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster

First Watch; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grocery stores open on July 4th

Here's which grocery stores are open on July 4. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most stores in theKrogerfamily of companies (Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug).

Winn-Dixie

Trader Joe's; all stores will close at 5 p.m.

Sam's Club; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Meijer; 6 a.m. to midnight

Publix

Aldi

Whole Foods

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Giant Eagle

Wegman's

Costco warehouses will be closed on Thursday.

Retail stores open July 4th

Stores listed below will be open on July 4. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Target

TJ Maxx; stores close at 8 p.m.

Marshall's; stores close at 8 p.m.

HomeGoods; stores close at 8 p.m.

Macy's; stores close at 7 p.m.

Nordstrom

Gap

Old Navy

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IKEA; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods; stores close at 7 p.m.

REI; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington

Staples; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office Depot and Office Max; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetCo

Tractor Supply Co.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X@GabeHauarior email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.