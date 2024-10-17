What to Pack for a Visit to Tampa Bay (2024)

Without a doubt, the best way to find out if a particular college is a good fit for you is to show up in person and check it out for yourself. At USF, we strongly encourage campus visits, not only to show off our world-class academics and robust university resources, but so you have a chance to explore our fabulous Tampa Bay region and daydream about life here as a student. Exploring subtropical Tampa Bay poses unique challenges, but the more than 26 million visitors who arrive each year prove that those don’t get in the way of a good time. A little advanced research goes a long way, and you’ve come to the right person! I’m a Florida girl, born and raised. That gives me special expertise in surviving the Sunshine State — especially during summer, when it feels more like a state on the surface of the sun. Below are hot tips (get it?) that will help you create your Tampa Bay packing list. What to Wear in Tampa Bay The citizens of Tampa Bay are a casual bunch. While you’re here, you’re going to see a lot of activewear, shorts, and T-shirts. One reason for this is the heat: When summer temperatures commonly reach 90°F before 11:00 A.M., pragmatic fashion is critical. The Tampa Bay Times reports that our region is getting hotter each year as part of a global rise in temperatures caused by anthropogenic climate change, so we’ve all just learned to deal with it. Another reason you’ll see lots of casual clothes is the prevalence of outdoor activity: Even in the blazing hot summer, our beautiful region is primed for sports, strolls, and aquatics, and the populace takes full advantage. No one around here will give you a funny look for showing up like you’re dressed for a run — not even in a Publix Supermarket. “The heat of a Florida summer can be overwhelming, even for locals,” said Freddie O’Brion, the Campus Tour Manager for USF Tampa. “It can be worthwhile to plan your visit while keeping the heat in mind: It’s hottest around midday, so schedule outdoor activities early in the morning. It can also be helpful to plan for indoor breaks. Make sure to dress in temperature-appropriate clothing!” Pack a few pairs of shorts, T-shirts, and tank tops — and some extras if you sweat easily — plus comfortable walking shoes. The best of the Bay is outdoors, so the bulk of your clothing options should enable freedom of movement and help you beat the heat. Don’t forget your bathing suit! With so many fabulous water activities available, it’s a must-have. Sandals are another favorite around here. They’re such a staple that some Floridians never wear any closed-toed shoes, even in winter! Flip-flops are best; casual, comfortable, and easy to remove when you reach the shoreline or poolside. See Also Curious how teachers use AI in the classroom, professor creates popular online platform to enhance learningEclipse Cross 2.4 PHEV 4WD INTRO EDITION + WR - 27,359 EUR · 47,950 km | plus-auto.roUSF Academic Calendar 2023-2024: Important Dates.Coordinator, Human Resources

All that said, it pays to bring clothes for going out. Tampa Bay does have some higher-end offerings. A diverse food scene and rich arts culture are both hallmarks of our region. Whether you’re headed to a notable restaurant like Ulele or the eclectic Grand Central strip in Downtown St. Pete, you’ll make a good impression in casually dressy clothes like a breezy dress or a lightweight buttondown and slacks.

Finally, sunglasses are your best friend. With bright sunlight all day, every day, they are as fashionable as they are practical. Plan to carry them with you everywhere.

Pack These Clothes for Everyday Wear

Sunglasses

Athletic shorts

Casual shorts

T-shirts and tank tops

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Bathing suit

A set of clothes for going out

Protect Yourself from Tampa Bay Sun

One of the first things you’ll notice about Tampa Bay is the bright, intense sunlight. Sunburn, dehydration, and heat exhaustion are common, so you should bring items that protect your skin and keep you hydrated.

The most important thing to have on hand, without a doubt, is sunscreen. If you don’t bring any with you, buy it ASAP when you arrive. “Whether you're getting ready for a campus tour, planning a day at the beach, or taking a stroll along Tampa's Riverwalk, you don't want to spend too much time in the sun without sunscreen,” O’Brion cautioned.

According to Florida Medical Clinic, every day during your visit, you should use a minimum of 30 SPF sunscreen on all exposed skin and reapply every two hours, even when the sky is cloudy. Don’t skip your lips, either! Chapstick with a minimum of 30 SPF will prevent sun damage just as sunscreen does for the rest of your body. If you do get sun exposure, a soothing after-sun lotion, like one made from aloe vera, can reduce the impact to your skin.

Clothing can be a big help here, too. SPF sunshirts are lightweight and breathable enough to keep you cool but provide reliable sun protection. A baseball cap will offer some protection for your face, but a wide-brimmed hat will be even more effective.

Staying cool is just as important as protecting yourself from the sun. First and foremost, a reliable water bottle will be invaluable as you explore Tampa Bay. Refill often; local health professionals recommend at least one cup of water for every 20 minutes of activity. You may already be dehydrated by the time you feel thirsty, so get into the habit of keeping your bottle nearby the whole day.

Another, more trendy option for staying cool is hugely beneficial in the Tampa Bay climate: a personal, portable fan. The current most popular devices hang around your neck and provide airflow for about four hours on a single charge. If you choose to bring a fan like that, it might just end up being the MVP of your trip.

Pack These for Sun Protection

Minimum 30 SPF sunscreen

SPF chapstick

Water bottle

Sunshirt

Personal, portable fan

Prepare for Rainy Weather

Rainstorms are a daily occurrence throughout the summer in Tampa Bay. They roll in quickly. We’ll get an hours-long deluge occasionally, but often, afternoon showers last just thirty minutes or less. As I write this, rain is pelting my window, but by the time you finish reading, the sun will be shining once again, as if nothing happened. Spooky! If you aren’t a fan of being soggy, it’s worth it to pack rain protection.

An umbrella will serve you well, but be aware that high winds usually accompany our thunderstorms, and that umbrella may not do you much good when it’s turned inside out. You may want something that provides more coverage, like a raincoat or plastic poncho.

This last suggestion may be concerning, but it doesn’t need to be: Under a hurricane warning, advanced preparation is key. Before beginning your summer visit to Florida, make sure your family has an evacuation plan. Although we receive days of notice before a hurricane arrives and haven’t been hit directly in over 30 years, it can be understandably freaky for out-of-state visitors to hear about a gargantuan storm spiraling toward their hotel. Discuss your exit strategy ahead of time so you can stay calm in the event of an emergency.

Bring These in Case of Storms

Umbrella

Raincoat or poncho

Hurricane plan

Hit the Beach

You weren’t thinking of visiting Tampa Bay but skipping the beaches, were you? That would be a mistake. The Tampa Bay region is home to several of the best beaches in America, including Siesta Beach and Clearwater Beach, ranked #2 and #12 on TripAdvisor’s 2024 list of Best United States Beaches, respectively.

Besides a bathing suit, sunglasses, flip-flops, hydration, and sunscreen, covered in our earlier tips, we recommend a beach towel, a lightweight beach cover-up, and a good book to enjoy while you lounge in the warmth. With millions of beachgoing tourists arriving for the summer season, parking can be a hassle. A practical beach tote will carry everything you need comfortably, even if you must walk a long way to reach the sand and surf.

Don’t worry about big beach gear! Chairs and beach umbrellas can be rented from friendly vendors at most Bay Area beaches at a reasonable rate. We recommend checking their availability ahead of time via a quick Google search.

Pack These for a Beach Day

Beach tote

Beach towel

Beach cover up

Book

Miscellaneous Must-Haves

There are more packing essentials for Tampa Bay, but they don’t all fit neatly into the categories above. These include personal essentials; don’t get so caught up in stockpiling sunscreen that you forget to bring the toiletries and medication you count on day-to-day.

If I could put one of these items on a big, blinking neon sign to get your attention, it would be bug spray. Mosquitoes and biting gnats called no-see-ums swarm, especially during summer, and while we do a good job of repelling them within the cities, exploring nature is a key part of the Tampa Bay experience. If you venture into one of our nature preserves, you may want to bring along some extra-strength bug repellant. Trust me: Without it, the trip home will be uncomfortably itchy. Even the beach has some biting insects, so keep a can handy, just in case, and use it at the first sign of buggy nibbling.

After a while of walking outdoors, chafing and rashes can become an issue, especially on your thighs. Bring some medicated powder or baby powder to dry yourself out after a day in the sun.

Bring headphones or a Bluetooth speaker to jazz up your outdoor activity at the pool, beach, or park. An external, battery powered phone charger will come in handy as you’re out and about, and a backpack will prove invaluable during your trip to carry along all the essentials we’ve recommended. Finally, consider bringing a waterproof phone case to protect your device from aquatic mishaps during your Sunshine State adventures. Nothing will ruin your vacation more than a device dropped off the dock or flipped from a kayak into the river.

Pack These for General Usefulness

Bug spray

Anti-chafing powder

Backpack

Headphones

Speaker

External phone charger

Waterproof phone case

“What If I Forget Something?”

No biggie! “While thoughtful packing can enhance your visit to USF, your trip won't be ruined if you forget a few items,” O’Brion advised. Tampa Bay is a sprawling metropolitan region, so stores are readily available. “Even on campus, you can purchase essentials like phone chargers, sunglasses, water bottles, and more at the USF Bookstore,” they added.

Off campus, look for stores like Publix, Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens. They’re everywhere around here and are sure to have what you’re missing.

We Can’t Wait to See You in Tampa Bay!

“Tampa Bay has something for everyone!” said O’Brion. “That’s what makes it such a great place to visit.” They’re right!

Tampa Bay has so many great experiences to offer like outdoor excursions, foodie destinations, world-class art, and a vibrant, friendly culture that embraces vacation vibes. With careful packing and preparation, the unmatched spirit of the region is sure to outshine even the sweltering summer temperatures.

If you’re coming for a USF visit, find comfort in the fact that our student tour guides take steps to accommodate our guests. “Even our tour guides struggle with the Florida heat,” O’Brion observed. “They strive to keep visitors in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Be sure to thank them for that!”

Now that you’re prepared, schedule your tour of USF today! Tours are ongoing for our Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee campuses. We offer guided tours, self-guided tours, group tours, and even virtual tours, depending on the campus. Click here to see the tour options available at each location!