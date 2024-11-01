What to Watch on Crunchyroll Right Now (August 2023) (2024)

If you have fond memories of watching Gundam Wing, Sailor Moon, or Dragon Ball Z on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, then you already know just how fun it can be to watch anime. For the uninitiated or the true fan, Crunchyroll is an anime godsend. The streaming platform boasts the largest anime library in the world, offering over 30,000 episodes across a variety of popular genres for viewers to sink their teeth into. Crunchyroll even lets users stream new episodes just an hour after they’ve aired in Japan, so you won’t have to wait weeks to watch the next episode of your new favorite series.

With news in March that Crunchyroll will no longer offer free, ad-supported streaming for new episode releases, you may be a bit more interested in getting the most bang for your buck out of the platform. Thankfully, with a price tag of $7.99/month and thousands of hours of anime waiting to be devoured, a few binge sessions should more than make up for that price tag. Whether you’ve been a longtime fan of the art form or are just getting into it after realizing it’s not as nerdy as you once imagined, here are the best anime series to watch on Crunchyroll to release your inner otaku.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Image via Publicist Cast: Yuka Nukui, Atsushi Tamaru, Riho Sugiyama

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 1 (still airing) Set at the Kimberly Magic Academy (and heavily influenced in some ways by the Harry Potter series), Reign of the Seven Spellblades is only one episode in and still promises to be one of the best anime series to binge this summer. The anime follows Oliver Horn, a new student at Kimberly, who discovers that monsters and other sinister threats lay in wait of the student body and must be faced. The art style of Reign of the Seven Spellblades is immediately enchanting and immerses you in its magical world. If you love fantasy and school-themed anime, this may be the hottest series this summer. Watch on crunchy

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Image via Publicist Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Toshio Furukawa

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 1 For fans of the Dragon Ball series, this standalone film is not to be missed. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the villain Magenta seeks revenge on Gokuu’s friends and family after his father was defeated by an adolescent Gokuu. To achieve this goal, Magenta teams up with Dr. Hedo to create a wave of supersonic androids, all while Picollo trains Gokuu’s granddaughter Pan. Brimming with nostalgia, familiar faces, and heart-pounding action across its hour-and-a-half runtime, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero offers a heaping helping of everything fans love about the world of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. If you enjoyed Dragon Ball Super: Broly, you’ll definitely want to check out this movie. Watch on crunchy

Wandering Witch Image via Publicist Cast: Kaede Hondo, Minami Takahashi, Tomoyo Kurosawa

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 12 Also known as Majo no Tabitabi, Wandering Witch is a pitch-perfect adaptation of the magical light novel that serves as its inspiration. This fantasy series chronicles the story of Elaina, a witch who embarks on her journey and experiences both the lightness and darkness of the world around her. With its episodic plot structure and imaginative characters, events, and locations, Wandering Witch is the kind of anime series that’s easy to get engrossed in. Featuring beautifully rendered backgrounds and equally exciting fight scenes, you’ll be sad that this series is over after just 12 episodes. Watch on crunchy

Hell’s Paradise Image via Publicist Cast: Yumiri Hanamori, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Chiaki Kobayashi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 13 (still airing) In Hell’s Paradise, the ninja Gabimaru the Hollow has been sentenced to death — but none of the execution attempts have worked. When a famed executioner named Sagiri offers Gabimaru a deal to pardon himself, Gabimaru journeys to Shinsekyo in search of the Elixir of Life. For fans of shonen who put a premium on style, the animation and music in Hell’s Paradise make for thrilling and gorey ride. The story isn’t anything groundbreaking, but MAPPA studios really pulled out all the stops when it comes to the action. The themes of life and death run through Hell’s Paradise from the get-go, and each character’s backstory keeps you invested in the proceedings. Watch on crunchy

Golden Kamuy Image via YouTube Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Haruka Shiraishi, Kentarou Itou Japanese

Genre: Historical, Action, War

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 12 A historical treasure hunt set in the early 1900s, Golden Kamuy tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, a former soldier on the search for treasure in order to fulfill a promise to a friend who died in the Russo-Japanese War. After surviving a bear attack, he teams up with a young girl named Asirpa in order to find a mysterious treasure with clues to its location tattooed on the bodies of the prisoners who shared a cell with the man who discovered it. If that all sounds a bit high concept, it is, but once the story gets rolling you'll have no trouble following along. With only 12 episodes to binge and thrilling survival elements to boot, you'll quickly devour this harrowing action anime series. Watch on crunchy

My Clueless First Friend Image via YouTube Cast: Konomi Kohara, Shizuka Ishigami, Kengo Kawanishi

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 13 (still airing) Also known by its Japanese title, Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru, My Clueless First Friend is a school-based comedy romance series about a quiet girl (who has earned the nickname "Grim Reaper" due to her intimidating stare) and an optimistic transfer student fascinated with the supernatural and occult. What the story of My Clueless First Friend lacks in originality it more than makes up for in pure, unadulterated charm. This is such a wholesome anime series that you just can't help but smile at the burgeoning friendship between the bullied girl and the clueless transfer student. If you're looking for a palate cleanser between heavier anime or just want a pick-me-up, this is the series for you. Watch on crunchy

In Another World With My Smartphone Image via YouTube Cast: Katsumi Fukuhara, Marika Kouno, Yui Fukuo

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 12 In case you can’t tell from the title, In Another World With My Smartphone is isekai, involving a protagonist transported to another world. In the case of Touya Mochizuki, he is struck by a bolt of lightning from God on accident and his only wish when sent to this magical world filled with friends, foes, and romantic frustrations is to keep his smartphone with him. What helps this series stick out from a field of generically similar isekai is the fact that it goes balls-to-the-walls with its premise. Don’t let the first few episodes keep you from finishing this series that has much more to offer than first glance would have you believe. Watch on crunchy

Dead Mount Death Play Image via YouTube Cast: Inori Minase, Yuuki Sakakihara, Yuuma Uchida

Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 12 (still airing) In Dead Mount Death Play, a necromancer known as the Corpse God is reincarnated in the body of a teenage boy named Polka Shinoyama. While this sounds like the set-up for the kinds of fish-out-of-water stories common in comedy, this anime series is actually much darker and more serious than you may anticipate. Full of interesting anti-heroes, blood, and action, this is one of the more intriguing offerings on Crunchyroll as of late. Many are heralding this as a breath of fresh air in its reversal of the traditional isekai formula, so anyone who’s a fan of the genre but wants something new should definitely check out Dead Mount Death Play. Watch on crunchy

Tokyo Revengers Image via YouTube Cast: Yuu Hayashi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Yuuki Shin

Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 24 Tokyo Revengers follows desolate freelancer Takemichi Hanagaki, who’s ready to give up on life. The only time things seemed to be going well for him was twelve years earlier when he was dating his first (and only) girlfriend—who has now been killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang. When Takemichi learns he has the power to control the flow of time, he begins to work backward to solve the mystery of his ex-girlfriend’s murder, and perhaps save her in the process. If you like your shounen with a mixture of time travel and some supernatural abilities, definitely give Tokyo Revengers a watch. Its engaging story takes a few episodes to build, but as you see the pieces begin to come together, you’ll suddenly find yourself binging the next episodes to see what happens next. Watch on crunchy

Dr. STONE Image via YouTube Cast: Yuusuke Kobayashi, Kengo Kawanishi, Gen Satou

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 24 Fans of shounen anime who’ve been sleeping on Dr. STONE should do themselves a favor and check it out immediately. Simultaneously grounded and incredibly over-the-top (the sort of achievement it seems anime series excel at), it tells the story several millennia in the future, when almost all living humans have been petrified and turned to stone. Amidst this world of statues, the only two remaining humans—high-schooler Taiju and his science-loving friend Senkuu—team up to try and restore civilization. As much a love letter to science as it is a traditional action-packed adventure, Dr. STONE is the post-apocalyptic romp you need in your life. Watch on crunchy

The Last Summoner Image via YouTube Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Aina Aiba, Nobuhiko Okamoto

Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 12 When Ah Jie accidentally summons the goddess Dora—a spunky, cute spirit who Ah Jie would rather do without—he finds himself thrust into the world of Summoners, Guardians, and Destroyers. With its isekai-esque setup, The Last Summoner’s storyline takes from a variety of other popular anime series, so frequent anime watchers may find some moments in the 12-episode series predictable (or resembling the entry exam part of Hunter x Hunter). Even so, there’s plenty to enjoy in this series, thanks to a gorgeous art style and well-defined main characters who play off of each other in dynamic and enjoyable ways. Watch on crunchy

By the Grace of the Gods Image via YouTube See Also Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online?Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten TomatoesWATCH! "Anyone But You" (2023) (FullMovie) Free Online Mp4 oHow To Watch The Gundam Anime Franchise In Order Cast: Azusa Tadokoro, Daisuke Ono, Yuuki Kuwahara

Genre: Slice of Life, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Episodes: 12 Also known by its Japanese name, Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko, By the Grace of the Gods follows the reincarnation of the unlucky Ryoma Takebayashi in a young boy’s body and a fantastic world. It’s here that he adopts a slime (rather than be reincarnated as one) and embarks on a journey that will change his life. For fans of Isekai, this 12-episode series is cute and utterly enjoyable. Light and wholesome, By the Grace of the Gods is the kind of relaxing anime series you can put on when you just want to unwind and get wrapped up in the general kindness of its main character and his uplifting adventures. Especially considering its short time commitment, this anime is easy to fit in between longer series or as a pallet cleanser from more intense series. Watch on crunchy

High Card Image via YouTube Cast: Toshiki Masuda, Shun Horie, Rie Takahashi

Genre: Supernatural, Action, Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA

Episodes: 12 When Finn went to a casino to try and earn a fortune to save his failing orphanage, he never could have guessed the supernatural adventures that awaited him. High Card centers on a mystical deck of 52 cards that bestow supernatural abilities to their owner. This unique premise helps to set High Card out from other similar action anime series you may have watched, but the series doesn’t rest on its uniqueness alone to make it worth watching. Featuring excellent animation, inventive action sequences, and an over-the-top but enjoyable set-up, High Card is one of 2023’s sleeper hits and a must-add to your watchlist. Watch on crunchy

As the Gods Will Image via YouTube Creator: Takashi Miike

Cast: Sota Fukushi, Ryūnosuke Kamiki, Hirona Yamazaki

Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Seasons: 1

Rating: TV-MA

Duration: 1hr 56min If you liked Netflix’s breakout hit, Squid Game, then As the Gods Will might be right up your alley. In this film from Takashi Miike, bored second-year student Shun Takahata prays for something to break the monotony of high school, only to be thrust into a deadly series of games when the gods respond. Like Squid Game, many of the games the students are forced to play are children’s games with death as the ultimate penalty for losing. Thrilling, dramatic, and bloody, you’re in for one wild ride across the film’s two hours. While most people think of Crunchyroll as a platform solely for anime, As the Gods Will showcases that there are some great live-action features on the streaming service, too. Watch on crunchy

Bocchi the Rock! Image via Publicist Creator: Aki Hamaji

Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Saku Mizuno, Sayumi Suzushiro

Genre: Comedy, Slice-of-Life, Music

Seasons: 1

Rating: TV-14 While many people associate anime with giant mechs and hyper-violent action scenes, a series like Bocchi the Rock!illustrates how anime is a medium ripe for many more kinds of stories. Balancing slice-of-life vibes alongside comedy and some light coming-of-age drama, Boccih the Rock!follows introverted Hitori “Bocchi” Gotoh as she gains confidence and makes friends performing with an all-girl rock band. Touching on social anxiety in a comedic way while still enabling you to root for its protagonist, this anime series has plenty of heart and winning music to match. Watch on crunchy

Shinobi No Ittoki Image via Publicist Cast: Haruka Shiraishi, Ryōta Ōsaka, Kikuko Inoue

Genre: Action

Seasons:1

Rating: TV-14 In Shinobi No Ittoki, young boy Ittoki Sakuraba is enrolled in the Kokuten Ninja Academy when he discovers that he’s an heir to a clan of ninjas and the target of an assassination by a rival group. If you love ninja anime, Shinobi No Ittoki is definitely worth checking out. While it doesn’t have the most dynamic main character, several supporting roles have great design and the personality to match. Even though some of the show’s setup is simplistic, Shinobi No Ittoki really delivers when it comes to its fluid animation and pacing. If you’re interested in the concept of warring factions of ninjas in modern times, definitely add this series to your watch list. Watch on crunchy

Lycoris Recoil Image via Publicist Creator: Asaura, Spider Lily

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Chika Anzai, Misaki Kuno

Genre: Action

Seasons: 1

Rating: TV-14 Lycoris Recoil follows a world where orphaned girls are trained to become assassins as part of a program called Lycoris. The series follows perfectionist Takina Inoue, who is forced into a different assignment following an act of insubordination and must navigate her new assignment with the peculiar Chisato Nishikigi, a partner who seems much more apathetic despite being a top Lycoris. Lycoris Recoil is full of action and colorful characters, which makes it easy to breeze through the first 11 episodes. Especially at a time when many new releases are isekai, Lycoris Recoil is a refreshing addition to the season of new shows this year. Watch on crunchy

Soul Eater Image via Publicist Creator: Atsushi Ohkubo

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kouki Uchiyama, Chiaki Omigawa

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Seasons: 1

Rating: TV-14 If you’re looking for a self-contained series to enjoy, Soul Eater’s 51 episodes are a great ride. In Soul Eater, which takes place in Death City, Maka trains as a meister learning how to wield death scythes to battle an array of monsters. The twist? Death scythes are actually human hybrids who transform into demonic weapons when 99 ghoul souls (and one witch) are consumed. Although the worldbuilding of Soul Eater is slightly convoluted, its simple premise and focus on dark fantasy action delivers a really enjoyable anime series and you’ll likely find yourself burning through its 51 episodes relatively quickly. Especially if you’re a fan of over-the-top characters, Soul Eater is an anime worth checking out. Watch on crunchy

Love Is War Image via Publicist Creator: Aka Akasaka

Cast: Aoi Koga, Ryouta Suzuki, Yumiri Hanamori

Genre: Romance, School

Seasons: 3

Rating: TV-14 Love Is War is an apt title for this school-based romantic comedy. Both Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane both lead student council at Shuchiin Academy and are supposedly in love; however, both are prideful narcissists and unwilling to be the first to confess their love. This leads to all sorts of hilarious conflicts, with other students getting drawn into the fray as well. You know that it’s a good adaptation of the manga series when fans of the original feel that the anime version is equally as enjoyable, or in some cases surpasses it. If you’re up for zany romantic showdowns, Love Is War should definitely make your list. Watch on crunchy

Haikyu!! Image via Publicist Creator: Haruichi Furudate

Cast: Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Satoshi Hino

Genre: Sports, Drama

Seasons: 4

Rating: TV-14 Also known as Haikyu!!! To the Top depending on the season you’re referring to, Haikyu!! is a sports anime series centered on main character Shoyo Hinata and his love of volleyball. While many people associate anime with sci-fi or fantasy action sequences, series like Haikyu!! illustrate that the art form of anime is just as adept at capturing high-stakes, engrossing sports matchups, too. Unlike other sports anime characters, Shoyo has flaws even as the series’s protagonist, and the side characters are all fleshed out in ways that keep you entertained and invested in the various side plots, too. If you’re new to the world of sports anime or have high standards, Haikyu!! is a great show to add to your list. Watch on crunchy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Image via YouTube Creator: Koyoharu Gotouge

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai

Genre: Shonen, Action, Adventure

Seasons: 3

Rating: TV-14 In Demon Slayer, Tanjiro sets out on a quest to avenge his murdered family and save his sister, who has been transformed into a demon. If you’re a fan of shonen anime, you’ll find a lot to enjoy in Demon Slayer, from interesting characters and setups to compelling animation and some seriously crazy twists and turns across the episodes. Many critics and viewers are praising Demon Slayer as the next Attack on Titan—and for good reason. Landscapes are detailed, action scenes are animated with fluidity, and the art style alone makes it worth checking out if you’ve grown tired of some of the more computerized anime animation styles. Watch on crunchy

Jujutsu Kaisen Image via Publicist Creator: Gege Akutami

Cast: Adam McArthur, Robbie Daymond, Anne Yatco

Genre: Shonen, Action, Horror

Seasons: 1

Rating: TV-14 What makes Jujutsu Kaisen unique among a wide field of shonen anime? Its main character’s origin storyinvolves a cursed talisman and a quest to exorcise himself from the demonic traits the talisman curses him with. Jujutsu Kaisen is on par with other shonen anime like Naruto in terms of substance, and that’s both a compliment and a criticism. The first two episodes especially stand out as thrusting you into a new world and cast of characters who you’re interested in following. While it doesn’t necessarily bring anything new to the table in regards to the genre, it’s nonetheless an entertaining and enjoyable adventure to go along with. Watch on crunchy

Sword Art Online Image via Publicist Creator: Reki Kawahara

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Kirito, Haruka Tomatsu

Genre:Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romance

Seasons: 4

Rating: TV-14 There are many MMORPG sucked-into-a-video game anime series out there, but one that is consistently referenced as a top example of the genre is Sword Art Online. Set in the year 2022 and a virtual reality world where characters control their alter egos online using Nerve Gear devices, the series is fast-moving and action-packed. Sometimes it seems like Sword Art Online is just looking for ways to top itself in terms of fantasy action, something that it does considerably well throughout each arc. While the romance element of the show does come with a healthy dose of fan service, the connection between Kirito and Asuna is the sort of dynamic you can’t help but be won over by and root for. With exciting battles and pretty animation, Sword Art Online is a fun and enthralling watch. Watch on crunchy

A Couple of Cuckoos Image via Publicist Genre: Comedy/Romance

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled While many people associate anime with giant robots and stylized action sequences, there is actually a wide range of genres to be explored in the world of anime. One popular comedy/romance series is A Couple of Cuckoos, which combines a typical school crush setup with a chance encounter, characters who were switched at birth, and an arranged marriage for maximum wackiness. Kadokawa Pictures Inc. gets a lot of mileage from this cute premise thanks to the inclusion of more than a few curveballs. Whether or not you’ve read Miki Yoshikawa’s manga series that this anime is adapted from, if you’re a lover of love and romance, you’re more than likely to get sucked into Nagi and Erika’s surprising relationship, desperate to see where it will go next. Watch on crunchy

Akagi Image via Publicist Genre: Drama/Thriller

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled Leave it to anime to make a high-stakes game of mahjong as thrilling as it is in Akagi. While a lesser-known classic that may have flown under your radar, Akagi is still more than worth the short marathon, thanks to some excellent voice acting from Masato Hagiwara and the way it delivers on its premise. Gambling on mahjong with members of the yakuza, a man decides to let a mysterious young boy play his next round. With its distinct, yet fitting art style and tense atmosphere, Akagi is perfect for fans of psychological dramas—animated or otherwise. Watch on crunchy

Attack on Titan Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed A landmark achievement in the same vein as predecessors like Neon Genesis Evangelion, it’s not quite hyperbole to claim that Attack on Titan is one of the few must-watch anime series on this list. Centered on a walled-off city and the threat of man-eating titans, the series is a tour de force of how powerful anime can be with the right mixture of jaw-dropping animation, strong character development, and an excellent score. Surprising plot developments and exceptional background stories for its characters really help set Attack on Titan apart from the rest of the pack, offering a thoroughly engrossing action adventure that you’ll be blazing through on your first watch, eager to see where the story goes. Watch on crunchy

Bakemonogatari Image via Publicist Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Supernatural

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled Bakemonogatari (which translates to “Ghost Story”) might not be up everyone’s alley, but if you’re a big fan of strong writing, the 15-episode series is definitely worth checking out. Although it could be classified as harem anime, there are a lot of winning elements that make it worth sticking with, even if you’re usually one to roll your eyes at fan service. Bakemonogatari was written by Nisioisin, one of Japan’s most popular writers, and interweaves five stories and a series of characters in subtle, mysterious ways. Each episode also features some impressively composed music and truly beautiful backgrounds and settings. The artistry of Bakemonogatari’s animation certainly matches its high-caliber dialogue, which touches on a variety of human subjects even as the story involves supernatural happenings like vampiric encounters and makes way for some off-the-wall action. Just wait until the moment with the banana peel. Watch on crunchy

Black Clover Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed Black Clover has gotten a bit of a bad rap due to what some viewers claim is annoying voice acting and a predictable setup; however, if you give the series a shot, you may find yourself won over. In Black Cover, Asta and Yuno are abandoned at a church in a world where magic is everything. While Yuno is quite magically powerful, Asta is lacking. They do share the common goal of becoming the Wizard King, the pursuit of which this series chronicles. If you’ve already watched and rewatched shows like Naruto or One Piece, Black Clover scratches a similar shonen itch. Just be warned that it starts a bit slow, but you’ll likely enjoy the ride. Watch on crunchy

Bleach Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled In Bleach, high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki becomes the Shinigami (God of Death) and must protect his town from Hollows, evil spirits who attack inhabitants. Focused largely on excitingly animated fight sequences, boss battles, and inventive character design, when Bleach is delivering on its simple setup, it’s a blast to watch. While it’s true that you may get a bit tired of filler episodes and arcs that pop up as the series continues, you’ll be happy to know that there are still many high points throughout Bleach’s whopping 15 seasons. The first three seasons are particularly tight and well-paced, helping to flesh out characters and draw you in before any true filler starts to crop up. Watch on crunchy

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Cat Girl Nuku Nuku Image via Publicist Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed Cat Girl Nukku Nuku (also known as All Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku) shows that anime is just as adept at handling slapstick as it is balls-to-the-walls violence. The setup for this series is an only-in-anime premise: A boy’s dead cat has its brain implanted in a stolen android girl. Featuring nostalgic, ’90s-era hand-painted backgrounds,over-the-top voice acting,and a healthy dose of camp, Cat Girl Nuku Nuku is a fun time capsule of the wacky anime series from several decades ago. While not as heavy-hitting as some of the anime on this list, it’s a delightful palate cleanser, even if it is quite a bit dated. Watch on crunchy

Classroom of the Elite Image via Publicist Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed At Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, students are awarded points based on their performance that can be spent like money. When Kiyotaka Ayanokoji enrolls in the prestigious school, he’s placed in Class 1-D, which is full of problem students. Most high schools in anime are the setting for romance, but in Classroom of the Elite, things get much more suspenseful. Without spoiling too much of the show’s unique premise, just be prepared to have Classroom of the Elite keeping you guessing from episode to episode as hierarchy, academia, and meritocracy combine for some mysterious, high-stakes drama. If you’re new to anime and not interested in giant robots and monsters, this is a great series to start with since it won’t take too long to get through the first season. Be forewarned, there is a bit of fan service from time to time that can distract from some of the plot development. Watch on crunchy

Cowboy Bebop Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Drama

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed From its iconic opening credits, it’s clear that Cowboy Bebop is a stylish feast for the senses, full of some truly badass, memorable moments. Hailed as one of the greatest animated series of all time, this blend of science-fiction and neo-noir follows a group of bounty hunters in the year 2071. If you’ve enjoyed the live-action series Firefly, then you’ll likely enjoy Cowboy Bebop as well, since they are similarly operatic space Westerns. The show features memorable characters like Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine, making it easy to get swept up in the escapades of the spaceship Bebop’s crew across the show’s 26 episodes. Perhaps most notably, Cowboy Bebop is one of few anime series where the English dub has received acclaim for its voice acting and execution. Don’t waste your time with the live-action Netflix series and stick to the original anime instead. Watch on crunchy

Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Image via Publicist Genre: Slice of Life

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled Set in a Japanese wagashi (confection) shop, Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness is a delightfully pleasant anime series. It tells the story of Nagomu, an aspiring musician who must return to handle his family’s sweet shop when his father gets sick. While there, he meets Itsuka, a young girl, and endeavors to be a father figure to her. This slice-of-life anime series trades in hyper-kinetic action sequences for comfy character development. If you’re looking for something totally happy and wholesome, you’ll be delighted to watch this truly sweet series. Watch on crunchy

Dragon Ball Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed If you’re someone who didn’t fall in love with anime watching Dragon Ball Z as a kid, then do yourself a favor and watch Dragon Ball before graduating to Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball follows the adventures of Goku as a child, with a bit of a lighter tone than the action-packed DBZ. That’s not to say that there isn’t some exciting fighting in the series; just that it’s balanced with a mixture of humor and a bit more childlike levity. Dragon Ball is a great introduction to many of the characters you’ll see in subsequent series as well, so if you want to get more depth and backstory, it’s good to first meet Goku, Krillin, Master Roshi, and the rest of the gang in the original Dragon Ball. Watch on crunchy

Dragon Ball Z Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Dubbed One of the few series even non-anime watchers will likely have heard of, Dragon Ball Z is one of the most popular anime series—and for good reason. Combining epic fights and memorable characters, Dragon Ball Z follows Goku and a team of super warriors as they try and protect Earth from a series of threats. With classic villains like Vegeta, Frieza, and Cell, each saga takes its characters’ powers to new heights in the fight of good vs. evil. For pure nostalgia alone, you’ll have a blast with Dragon Ball Z, especially if you have a soft spot for the art style of ’90s-era anime. Just be prepared for some of the training filler to grate on you a little differently when you’re binging the show instead of watching it each weekday after school on Toonami. Watch on crunchy

Dragon Ball Super Image via Toei Animation Genre: Action, Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled Each iteration of the Dragon Ball series manages to capture something different, with Dragon Ball Super serving as a bit of a tonal blend between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Mixing some of the comedy of Dragon Ball (what would it be like to see Goku as a radish farmer or Piccolo babysit?) with some of the over-the-top villains from Dragon Ball Z (Beerus, the God of Destruction, plus Golden Frieza’s appearance), Dragon Ball Super goes for broke even as it takes familiar characters in a few new directions. While that makes it less of a successful entry point for new viewers, old fans of the show will get a kick out of watching their favorite warriors from Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z in these new arcs. Watch on crunchy

Fairy Tail Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed In Fairy Tail, teenager Lucy Heartfilia joins the Fairy Tail guild, wherein she performs a variety of missions for the guild in this fantasy action adventure series. While some action-oriented anime series focus on intensity and capital-S seriousness, Fairy Tail manages to package its fight scenes alongside more hopeful themes and arcs about love and friendship. That may sound a bit cheesy, but Fairy Tail balances these components quite well, all while managing to animate and script some truly exciting fight sequences. If you love the femme-forward action of shows like Sailor Moon, Fairy Tail is well worth checking out. Watch on crunchy

FLCL Progressive / FLCL Alternative Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled FLCL is a bit of a cult classic, due to its frenetic zaniness and boundary-pushing animation style, so it’s best to go into FLCLProgressive with the understanding that it attempts some of that same absurdist charm with varying levels of success. Much like FLCL, FLCLProgressive centers around a high schooler (in this case, 14-year-old Hidomi) and their interactions with some off-the-wall otherworldly beings that provide a heightened view into what it’s like coming of age as a teenager. If you’re the type of person who holds FLCL in high regard, you may have a hard time overlooking the ways FLCLProgressive(or its sequel, FLCLAlternative)doesn’t quite measure up to the original. That being said, if FLCL left you wanting to see more goofy experimentation in anime, it’s worth giving these short, six-episode seasons a shot. Watch on crunchy

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed

When brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric lose their limbs and body respectively trying to bring their mother back to life with alchemy, they must begin a quest for the Philosopher’s Stone in order to restore their bodies. While that simple premise sets up Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s premise, it doesn’t quite do justice to just how many exciting plot developments occur over the course of this series’ 60+ episodes. From its deep character development to its satisfying ending, there’s really not a dull moment throughout the show’s story. All of this is made even better by the consistent animation, which doesn’t lose detail in action sequences or dialogue scenes. Another reason to check out Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is that the English dub is actually worth watching, making it a great introductory show for those new to anime but struggling to follow subtitles and action at the same time. Watch on crunchy

Hellsing Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Supernatural

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed

Looking for some good old-fashioned Gothic horror? Hellsing delivers a winning mixture of horror and bloody action alongside compellingly enigmatic characters for one violently enjoyable series. In Hellsing, Alucard, a vampire, and his servant Seras Victoria protect the streets of the British Empire from a variety of freakish ghouls through intensely bloody combat. If you’re looking for a darker anime series to watch, you’ll really enjoy the slow burn of intensity Hellsing offers. While Crunchyroll may classify this as TV-14, for its blood-soaked action scenes alone, it definitely feels like it deserves a more mature rating. Watch on crunchy

Hunter x Hunter Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed Hunter x Hunter is the perfect adventure for otakus looking for something big to while away the hours with. Centered on the adventures of Gon, a young boy from Whale Island following in his absent father’s footsteps to become a Hunter, this series packs a lot of worldbuilding and a large cast of characters into each of its 23-minute episodes. Perhaps most excitingly, Hunter x Hunter also offers a lot of variety without relying on typical anime tropes. That means that you might be laughing your ass off one second, only to have your heart rate increase during an excellently scripted action sequence the next moment. With its heartwarming themes of friendship alongsideself-discovery and ridiculous humor, Hunter x Hunter offers a truly entertaining viewing experience, much in the same vein as old-school shows like Dragonball or One Piece do. Watch on crunchy

Inuyasha Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Romance

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed When ninth grader Kagome Higurashi is pulled into a well by a demon, she finds herself in the feudal era. There, she meets a half-demon named Inuyasha and joins his quest to find the Shikon Jewel so that he can become a full demon. Thanks to its airing on Adult Swim, many people fell in love with Inuyasha’s combination of fantasy action and romance at an early age. But if you missed the boat the first time around and are interested in the nostalgic ’90s anime art style, you’ll likely enjoy seeing feudal Japan rendered through beautiful animation. Inuyasha packs a great cast of characters into an enjoyable storyline with humor and emotion, making it a journey worth taking (or revisiting). Watch on crunchy

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Adventure, Supernatural

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure lives up to its title, providing viewers with wacky characters, outrageous character design, and an over-the-top storyline that’s as entertaining as it is compelling. Spanning a variety of time periods, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows different generations of the Joestar family as they battle supernatural villains. With plenty of characters nicknamed JoJo and an equally long list of bizarre plot developments, this anime series is sure to win over anyone who loves the fact that anime and manga really go for broke more than any other form of media. Featuring nonstop action and even more nonstop cultural references, this rock and roll anime series is a stylishly exhilarating ride every step of the way. Watch on crunchy

Kingdom Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Drama

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled or Dubbed Showcasing anime’s ability to create captivating stories across pretty much any genre, Kingdom is a historical action drama based on true events from Chinese history. It does so by centering the action around Xin’s quest for glory during China’s Warring States period, as well as chronicling what happens when Xin meets the boy who will one day become China’s emperor. Based on the manga series that holds the Guinness World Record for “Manga Written by the Most People,” perhaps the only negative to state about Kingdom’s anime adaptation is that the animation can be a bit lackluster. That being said, for its epic, history-charged storyline alone, it’s definitely a show you will get a lot from if you just stick it out and live with the animation style. Watch on crunchy

Love All Play Image via Publicist Genre: Action, Sports

Rating: TV-14

Subtitled Who knew a sports-centric anime could be so much fun—and one covering badminton no less! Love All Play follows timid Ryo Mizushima and his idiosyncratic teammates as Mizushima trains with Yokohama Minato High School’s badminton team, vying to win a major tournament. The show starts off a bit slow but then quickly ramps up the pacing, streamlining a lot of the matches so you’re not left with too much tension. Love All Play is (surprisingly) not the only badminton-focused anime series out there (if you love the sport or this genre, be sure to check out Salaryman’s Club too), but it is one of the newest on Crunchyroll, so it’s a great time to get in on the action before you fall too far behind. Watch on crunchy