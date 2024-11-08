What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (2024)

Table of Contents
The trade: The grade: The trade The grade: The trade The grade: The trade The grade: FAQs References

What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (1)

By The Athletic MLB Staff

Jul 24, 2024

By Tim Britton, Andy McCullough, Rustin Dodd and Stephen J. Nesbitt

When the trade deadline nears, The Athletic’s reporters bring out their red pens and grade each team’s moves, assessing more than 30 trades last summer. Those, of course, are snap judgements — the reality is that the value of many of these trades won’t be clear for months or even years. Still, most of the time, we feel pretty good about the grades we hand out, even knowing that it’s an imperfect exercise. Then there are those other ones, the grades that haunt; the occasions where we were a little too harsh or a little too lenient, or just didn’t get it right.

Four of our trade graders looked back at deals they missed on at the 2023 deadline, and tried to determine exactly what went wrong.

The trade:

Angelsget:Lucas Giolito, RHP;Reynaldo López, RHP

White Soxget:Edgar Quero, C;Ky Bush, LHP

The grade:

Angels:B
White Sox:A-

Tim Britton:Look, we all knew at the time that the Angels were giving up more than they should have given their competitive context: Even had Giolito and López pitched lights out over the final two months, they probably couldn’t have chased down the Rangers or Blue Jays in the American League for a playoff spot.

But every potential saving grace of the deal collapsed quickly. “If we are to be crushed, let us be crushed gloriously,” I quoted in my initial writeup, and Giolito obliged. In six starts with the Angels, he lost five and reached the bare minimum of a quality start just once. He and the Halos’ other deadline acquisitions were so bad that they all hit waivers at the end of August to help the club dip under the luxury tax. Giolito was claimed by Cleveland, and you can make a case the Guardians lost that deal when they didn’t even surrender a player going the other way. He again lost five of his six starts and posted an overall ERA of 6.96 after leaving the White Sox.

If Giolito had looked anything like his usual self, he could have contemplated a longer-term arrangement in his native Southern California. Instead, he signed with Boston and is out for the year following elbow surgery. Catcher Edgar Quero and starter Ky Bush, who went to the White Sox in the deal, both recently reached Triple A. The Angels could use prospects like that at this deadline.

What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (2)

Lance Lynn’s stint with the Dodgers was … underwhelming. (Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today)

The trade

Dodgers get:Lance Lynn, RHP;Joe Kelly, RHP

White Soxget:Nick Nastrini, RHP;Jordan Leasure, RHP; OFTrayce Thompson

The grade:

Dodgers:B
White Sox:B+

Andy McCullough: In the days leading up to the 2023 trade deadline, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts specified the sort of player his team desired. He called them “floor raisers.” Sometimes, the thinking went, a club needs a player who can elevate the ceiling. The Dodgers believed the roster possessed enough star power to contend for a championship. All they required, in theory, were some improvements on the margins of the roster.

So that’s what they did. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acquired Amed Rosario and Kiké Hernández to supplement the offense. For the pitching staff, the team made this deal with the White Sox, reuniting with Kelly and banking on a revival from Lynn, who appeared incredibly prone to home runs. The Dodgers got the good version of Kelly for a couple months (better than the version the team has seen since re-signing him last winter). And Lynn, who left the White Sox with a 6.47 ERA, posted a 4.36 ERA in 11 regular-season starts as a Dodger.

Advertisement

When I gave the Dodgers a B for this trade, it was mostly because I agreed with their premise that the roster did not require that much improvement. That looked pretty silly a couple months later when Lynn, in his only postseason appearance as a Dodger, served up four consecutive homers to the Arizona Diamondbacks as his team was swept out of the National League Division Series. Back at the deadline, the Dodgers weren’t even sure they would need Lynn to start in October. But Walker Buehler never made it back from Tommy John surgery. Julio Urías got arrested. After Clayton Kershaw got rocked by Arizona in Game 1 and Bobby Miller flopped in Game 2, Lynn could not complete the third inning in Game 3.

See Also
I'm just not excited....

In retrospect, the Dodgers deserved a C or worse for settling, rather than using their resources to land a more dynamic addition, like Justin Verlander or Jordan Montgomery. So it goes. Friedman and his crew will be back in business this week, once again looking to augment a team cruising toward another division title.

What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (3)

Aaron Civale did not live up to expectations with the Rays. (Charles LeClaire / USA Today)

The trade

Guardiansget:Kyle Manzardo, 1B

Raysget:Aaron Civale, RHP

The grade:

Rays:A
Guardians:A

Rustin Dodd:When the Rays and Guardians hooked up last summer and exchanged right-hander Aaron Civale for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo, it looked like two respected front offices making a reasonable baseball trade for both sides. The Rays acquired a controllable starting pitcher who had a 2.34 ERA. In return, the Guardians received an intriguing bat who was ranked in some top 100 prospect lists and could, in time, add some needed punch to the lineup. I gave both teams A’s — and my colleagues’ grades were similarly positive.

I put it like this: “Manzardo might seem like a slight overpay for Civale — though at least one formula would beg to differ — but the Rays have a pitching apparatus that rivals the one in Cleveland, so you can expect Civale to put up an ERA in the high 2.00s and low 3.00s for as long as he’s in a Rays uniform.”

Advertisement

OK, that didn’t happen. Civale logged a 5.36 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays last season. He followed that up by putting up another five-plus ERA this season, and the Rays traded him to Milwaukee for minor-league infielder Gregory Barrios.

To this point, Manzardo, 24, hasn’t quite clicked for the Guardians in the majors. He struggled during his first MLB stint earlier this season — though he’s settled back in and produced since returning to Triple A. He doesn’t offer much value beyond the bat, though, so he’s going to have to find his power stroke. Still, Manzardo will get another opportunity at some point, and the Guardians control him through the rest of the decade.

I’d like to issue a plea of guilty for the crime of putting too much trust in the Rays’ pitching infrastructure.

What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (4)

Tommy Pham delivered for the Diamondbacks. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

The trade

Diamondbacksget:OFTommy Pham

Metsget:INFJeremy Rodriguez

The grade:

Diamondbacks:B+
Mets:B-

Stephen J. Nesbitt: When the Mets flipped Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks for 17-year-old infielder Jeremy Rodriguez, I confidently called the return “light.” Rodriguez was batting .246 in the Dominican Summer League. He wasn’t on prospect lists. Pham, in my mind, should have been a coveted addition for contenders — a rental outfielder who’d get on base and hit for power — and brought back more for the Mets. I wasn’t wrong about Pham’s impact. He delivered for the Diamondbacks and wound up hitting in the middle of their lineup through the World Series.

I was wrong about the return. Rodriguez was a perfect lottery-ticket target for the Mets, a left-handed-hitting shortstop with a great eye and solid contact skills who should grow into some power. He went on a tear late last season in the Mets system and is now batting .283 with a .357 OBP in rookie ball. Baseball America recently ranked him as the Mets’ No. 14 prospect.

Advertisement

The B- grade I gave the Mets for this trade reflected my general displeasure with the organization’s strategy at last year’s trade deadline. I didn’t like the Justin Verlander trade (B-), expected more advanced prospects for rental closer David Robertson (B) and begrudgingly accepted the Max Scherzer deal (B+). A year later, I admire that the Mets had a plan and stuck to it. Sure, they ate a ton of cash to dump Verlander and Scherzer, but all of it served to successfully restock the farm system. Six of their top 25 prospects, according to Baseball America, were acquired at the 2023 trade deadline: Drew Gilbert (No. 3), Ryan Clifford (8), Luisangel Acuña (12), Marco Vargas (13), Rodriguez (14) and Ronald Hernandez (25).

Now it’s time to see the Mets on the buyer’s side of a trade grade.

(Photo of Lucas Giolito: Cole Burston / Getty Images)

What we got wrong: Revisiting our MLB trade grades from last year's deadline (2024)

FAQs

Can MLB teams make trades after the trade deadline? ›

What is the MLB Trade Deadline? The Trade Deadline is the last point during the season at which players on 40-man rosters can be traded from one club to another. Those players may still be placed and claimed on outright waivers, but trades will no longer be permitted after July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Read More
What time is the MLB trade deadline? ›

What time is the MLB trade deadline? The exact deadline to make deals by is 6 p.m. ET on July 30. MLB clubs have started the trading earlier, with outfielders Randy Arozarena, Jorge Soler and Jesse Winker changing jerseys and pitchers Zach Eflin, Carlos Estévez and Frankie Montas on the move to new cities.

Read On
Can you acquire players after the trade deadline? ›

Trades never actually go away. They are just severely limited after the deadline. There are other ways to acquire players after the trade deadline too. The league can't just say, no, that's it, you're not allowed to add new players after this date.

Find Out More
How many times can a baseball player be optioned? ›

A player has a finite number of option years in which he may be moved between the major and minor leagues up to five times per season as of 2022; previously, a player could be optioned an unlimited amount of times subject to the 15 day wait period for pitchers and two-way players and 10 day wait period for hitters ...

Get More Info Here
Which players could move at the MLB trade deadline? ›

2024 MLB trade deadline: Ranking 30 players who could be on the move, plus where top candidates may land
  • Garrett Crochet, LHP, White Sox. ...
  • Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays. ...
  • Mason Miller, RHP, Athletics. ...
  • Cody Bellinger, CF/1B, Cubs. ...
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF, Marlins (traded to Yankees)
Jul 30, 2024

View More
Is the MLB trade deadline the same every year? ›

The Trade Deadline is the last point during the season at which players can be traded from one club to another. The 2024 Trade Deadline falls on July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Prior to the most recent CBA, the Trade Deadline almost always fell on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

Find Out More
Who did the Phillies get at the trade deadline? ›

The Phillies acquired Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for High-A infielder William Bergolla, adding another bullpen piece to a unit that needed some reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Get More Info
What are the 10 and 5 rights? ›

Definition. Players who have accrued 10 years of Major League service time and spent the past five consecutive years with the same team are awarded 10-and-5 rights.

Learn More Now
Why does the MLB trade deadline exist? ›

The trade deadline was instituted by MLB in response to various attempts by two New York City-based ballclubs, the Giants and Yankees, to use their financial advantages to tilt their respective leagues' competitive balance in their favor from 1917 through 1922.

Read The Full Story
What is the bereavement list in the MLB? ›

The MLB Bereavement List allows teams to replace players who have to tend to a death or serious illness in the family. Placing a player on this list can keep him out from three to seven games, depending on the circumstances of their situation.

Discover More

What does it mean to be optioned in the MLB? ›

Players on a 40-man roster are given three Minor League "options." An option allows that player to be sent to the Minor Leagues ("optioned") without first being subjected to waivers. Players who are optioned to the Minors are removed from a team's active 26-man roster but remain on the 40-man roster.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Best Riding Mowers for 2024
9 Best Riding Lawn Mowers of 2024 [Reviews]
10 Best Riding Lawn Mowers
Latest Posts
Spend Less Time Cutting the Grass With These Expert-Recommended Riding Lawn Mowers
We Tested the Best Riding Lawn Mowers to Maintain Your Lawn
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 6107

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.