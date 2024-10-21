What we know about Spectrum internet outage (2024)

If you have Spectrum internet you are probably asking: Where is my internet?>>To read our story on the AT&T outage, click here.Tuesday response from Spectrum: Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications, responded to our request for an update on restoration with the following information: 3,000 field leaders, technicians and engineers actively working around the clock to access and repair any damage to our network In the Greenville and Spartanburg areas there were 188 miles of "substantial physical damage" to the network. There are many areas still not accessible to the Spectrum workers. Pryzwansky said that just because a customer gets power back doesn’t mean there is not a power outage down the street. He said that a power outage down the street could impact when you get your Spectrum service back. He said there are network hubs that connect areas and those hubs require power to deliver Spectrum service Monday:We are continuing to ask questions and hope to have an update on Tuesday.Sunday afternoon update: We asked about those who had power and Spectrum restored and then lost Spectrum again: Pryzwansky said that just because a customer gets power back doesn’t mean there is not a power outage down the street. He said that a power outage down the street could impact when you get your Spectrum service back. He said there are network hubs that connect areas and those hubs require power to deliver Spectrum service. He added that there are numerous utilities working on restoration efforts in impacted areas and in some instances a third party will damage a Spectrum fiber. If this happens, a line may need to be repaired or at times, re-repaired. “Our technical teams are onsite in accessible areas and working to restore services as quickly as possible,” Pryzwansky said. Update on Saturday morning: Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications for the Mid-South region, said Saturday morning that there are some hard hit areas where they still have teams gaining access. He said once those areas are deemed safe by utilities, Spectrum can assess and repair physical damage to the network in those areas.He said power restoration continues to be the reason for most of the service interruptions. Once power comes back, customers will see their service come back online, Pryzwansky said. He said just because a customer may get power back on in their home, there may be a power outage down the street that could impact when you get your service back. Pryzwansky said the network hubs that connect areas require power to deliver service to the streets and homes around the community. Update at 2:30 p.m. FridayWe asked: Can customers expect any discounts for this outage? "Impacted customers should work through our customer service team, who are best equipped to answer account related questions. We’ll work with affected customers individually – as services may have been affected differently."What can we tell customers who say they are not getting updates from Spectrum?"We apologize for the service interruption. We are communicating with impacted customers about the service interruption and that our restoration process is underway. We reach out to customers via email or SMS/Text based on the customer opt-in selections. Another point of reference for updates, visit Spectrum.net/Helene"Update at 1:30 p.m.The following response was given to the last emailed questions: "With regards to restoration times, that may vary, in large part because restoration happens so quickly and beyond our control as power is restored, and there are lots of variables where customers may have power but not service and vice versa when power is lost at the node but not to the home. Utility companies continue to clear and confirm safe, those harder hit areas, and our teams are gaining more access to work on damaged network lines."We have sent follow-up questions and will let you know if we hear back. Update at 10:45 a.m.:We reached out to Spectrum to ask about the folks that do have power but still do not have internet. Here is the response: "Network lines servicing the area were damaged due to Hurricane Helene. Our technical teams are onsite working to restore services as quickly as possible for those impacted customers. We are communicating with impacted customers about the service interruption and that our restoration process is underway. We apologize for the service interruption."We have asked again the following questions: How many accounts are down?How many have been restored?What is your timeline for full restoration?Original story: WYFF News 4 reached out to Spectrum on Thursday with specific questions that we have been getting from readers and viewers. Here are the questions we asked: How many accounts are down?How many have been restored?What is your timeline for full restoration?What can you describe about the recovery process?Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications for the Mid-South region, provided the following statement: “Right now, we have over 3,000 field leaders, technicians and engineers actively working around the clock to access and repair any damage to our network as a result of Helene and its aftermath. The overwhelming impact remains loss of commercial power. Once power is restored to homes, streets and neighborhoods, Spectrum customers are seeing their services come back online. Utility companies continue to clear and confirm safe, those harder hit areas, and our teams are gaining more access. Areas in Western North Carolina have seen considerable damage and remain inaccessible to our team at this time. We’re in regular contact with the power companies and local authorities and our teams are ready to begin work in these areas, once they are deemed safe and opened up to us.”Pryzwansky added that restoration times may vary, in part, because it is beyond Spectrum's control on when power is restored.He said cable service can only be repaired when power companies have restored power and made sure the area is safe. Pryzwansky added that an area must be surveyed and cleared by power company personnel before Spectrum's restoration work can begin. According to Pryzwansky, in many instances, the Spectrum crews follow power crews into a neighborhood and as soon as power is restored, Spectrum begins work to restore service as quickly as possible.(Note: Many of you have emailed and said you have had power but still no internet. I have sent a follow-up email to Spectrum about that and will update when I get an answer) Spectrum said customers can get updates by clicking here. The company also said they have opened 33,800 access points in the Carolinas now open to all users to aid in storm preparation and response. These access points are open to all users across both states until further notice. Visit here for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi Access Points. To connect your device, look for the "SpectrumWiFi” network under your device’s WiFi settings.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Spectrum internet you are probably asking: Where is my internet? >>To read our story on the AT&T outage, click here. Advertisement Tuesday response from Spectrum: Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications, responded to our request for an update on restoration with the following information: 3,000 field leaders, technicians and engineers actively working around the clock to access and repair any damage to our network

In the Greenville and Spartanburg areas there were 188 miles of "substantial physical damage" to the network.

There are many areas still not accessible to the Spectrum workers.

Pryzwansky said that just because a customer gets power back doesn’t mean there is not a power outage down the street. He said that a power outage down the street could impact when you get your Spectrum service back. He said there are network hubs that connect areas and those hubs require power to deliver Spectrum service

Monday: We are continuing to ask questions and hope to have an update on Tuesday. Sunday afternoon update: We asked about those who had power and Spectrum restored and then lost Spectrum again: See Also Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North CarolinaSpectrum Outage in Charlotte, North CarolinaSpectrum Outage in Asheville, North CarolinaSpectrum Outage in Concord, North Carolina Pryzwansky said that just because a customer gets power back doesn’t mean there is not a power outage down the street. He said that a power outage down the street could impact when you get your Spectrum service back. He said there are network hubs that connect areas and those hubs require power to deliver Spectrum service. He added that there are numerous utilities working on restoration efforts in impacted areas and in some instances a third party will damage a Spectrum fiber. If this happens, a line may need to be repaired or at times, re-repaired. “Our technical teams are onsite in accessible areas and working to restore services as quickly as possible,” Pryzwansky said.

Update on Saturday morning: Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications for the Mid-South region, said Saturday morning that there are some hard hit areas where they still have teams gaining access. He said once those areas are deemed safe by utilities, Spectrum can assess and repair physical damage to the network in those areas. He said power restoration continues to be the reason for most of the service interruptions. Once power comes back, customers will see their service come back online, Pryzwansky said. He said just because a customer may get power back on in their home, there may be a power outage down the street that could impact when you get your service back. Pryzwansky said the network hubs that connect areas require power to deliver service to the streets and homes around the community. Update at 2:30 p.m. Friday We asked: See Also Spectrum having a service outage? Outage map, service status, incidents history Can customers expect any discounts for this outage? "Impacted customers should work through our customer service team, who are best equipped to answer account related questions. We’ll work with affected customers individually – as services may have been affected differently." What can we tell customers who say they are not getting updates from Spectrum? "We apologize for the service interruption. We are communicating with impacted customers about the service interruption and that our restoration process is underway. We reach out to customers via email or SMS/Text based on the customer opt-in selections. Another point of reference for updates, visit Spectrum.net/Helene" Update at 1:30 p.m. The following response was given to the last emailed questions: "With regards to restoration times, that may vary, in large part because restoration happens so quickly and beyond our control as power is restored, and there are lots of variables where customers may have power but not service and vice versa when power is lost at the node but not to the home. Utility companies continue to clear and confirm safe, those harder hit areas, and our teams are gaining more access to work on damaged network lines." We have sent follow-up questions and will let you know if we hear back. Update at 10:45 a.m.: We reached out to Spectrum to ask about the folks that do have power but still do not have internet. Here is the response: "Network lines servicing the area were damaged due to Hurricane Helene. Our technical teams are onsite working to restore services as quickly as possible for those impacted customers. We are communicating with impacted customers about the service interruption and that our restoration process is underway. We apologize for the service interruption." We have asked again the following questions: How many accounts are down?

How many have been restored?

What is your timeline for full restoration? Original story: WYFF News 4 reached out to Spectrum on Thursday with specific questions that we have been getting from readers and viewers. Here are the questions we asked: How many accounts are down?

How many have been restored?

What is your timeline for full restoration?

What can you describe about the recovery process? Scott Pryzwansky, Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications for the Mid-South region, provided the following statement: “Right now, we have over 3,000 field leaders, technicians and engineers actively working around the clock to access and repair any damage to our network as a result of Helene and its aftermath. The overwhelming impact remains loss of commercial power. Once power is restored to homes, streets and neighborhoods, Spectrum customers are seeing their services come back online. Utility companies continue to clear and confirm safe, those harder hit areas, and our teams are gaining more access. Areas in Western North Carolina have seen considerable damage and remain inaccessible to our team at this time. We’re in regular contact with the power companies and local authorities and our teams are ready to begin work in these areas, once they are deemed safe and opened up to us.” Pryzwansky added that restoration times may vary, in part, because it is beyond Spectrum's control on when power is restored. He said cable service can only be repaired when power companies have restored power and made sure the area is safe. Pryzwansky added that an area must be surveyed and cleared by power company personnel before Spectrum's restoration work can begin. According to Pryzwansky, in many instances, the Spectrum crews follow power crews into a neighborhood and as soon as power is restored, Spectrum begins work to restore service as quickly as possible. (Note: Many of you have emailed and said you have had power but still no internet. I have sent a follow-up email to Spectrum about that and will update when I get an answer) Spectrum said customers can get updates by clicking here. The company also said they have opened 33,800 access points in the Carolinas now open to all users to aid in storm preparation and response. These access points are open to all users across both states until further notice. Visit here for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi Access Points. To connect your device, look for the "SpectrumWiFi” network under your device’s WiFi settings.