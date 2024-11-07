What You Should Know About Culver's Custard - Mashed (2024)

BySara Lebow/ Updated: March 8, 2023 4:43 pm EST

The Sauk City, Wisconsin-based fast food establishment franchise Culver's has been a Midwest fixture for decades. Culver's stands out from its fast food rivals for its exemplary table service, which functions almost like a standard sit-down restaurant. The restaurant boasts a robust menu, featuring unusual items for a fast food restaurant, such as Butterfly Shrimp and North Atlantic Codin addition to their standard fast food fare of burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, and the like.

But one of Culver's most iconic menu items is not a meal at all. Culver's attracts visitors from near and far to try their frozen custard. The ice creamy dessert comes in cup, cone, and their milkshake-like Concrete Mixer servings. Even though Culver's custard may look like soft serve ice cream, it's actually its own unique dessert category. So let's dive into exactly what you need to know about Culver's custard and what sets it apart from other desserts and other restaurants' custards.