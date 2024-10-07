What You Should Know Before Renting a U-Haul | Move.org (2024)

There isn’t a What to Know Before Renting a U-Haul manual, but there should be. Chances are you’ll need to use the company’s moving services at some point, and Move.org is here to help you get the biggest bang for your buck by breaking down costs, policies, and more.

We even reveal some of our best tips for booking a U-Haul.

So read on, and become an expert in what you should know before renting a U-Haul:

How does U-Haul work? How much does U-Haul cost? What time does U-Haul open? What is U-Haul’s reservation guarantee? Does U-Haul offer moving labor services? What other services does U-Haul offer? What are some tips for moving with U-Haul? Recommended resources

Need more of the 411 on U-Haul? We've got a full review, and even a comparison against some of their competitors.