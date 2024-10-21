Wheelie Bike - Unblocked Games 911 (2024)

</plaintext></p><xmp>.</xmp></li><li><p>Looker Studio turns your data into informative dashboards and reports that are easy to read, easy to share, and fully customizable.</p></li></ul><div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="/goto?target=eyJpdiI6InZvaUFWRVg0S29HVEhPeFE5VHJWVEE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiTDVtdHRlcks0Q1ZoNS9kTDk0S2U0YUxGRHd0RXg3VGlNd3MrZEdaRFI3WUZUN21ndDVDdS9KSFdzZGJ5UVZIWjlkcGhXaDNCMjZaT2FQeW5QcWQ2OWc9PSIsIm1hYyI6Ijc3OGNhNDU1ODYxNWU2MDI5MTA3YTk3MjAzMTI0ZTY2YWFmMTg2NDUwOGQyNTYxZGVlNmRkODM0NGQwYWRmNGEiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ%3D%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">See details <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <h2 id="toc-1"><a href="https://sites.google.com/site/classroom6x/wheelie-bike" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow" style="border-bottom: none;">2. Wheelie Bike - Unblocked & Free - Chrome Web Store</a></h2><ul><li><p>High-Octane Action: Execute thrilling stunts, flips, and wheelies to earn points and unlock new challenges. Easy Controls: Simple one-touch controls make ...</p></li><li><p>Add new features to your browser and personalize your browsing experience.</p></li></ul><div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="/goto?target=eyJpdiI6ImZFaWpNRi9nNkt5T1d0MjJscmttTFE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiYmoxa3ZhNWJzNXlqSzFPYzhSRnRmV1UzdFViU3VVcDZqdi94OWk0QzkycjBNMFBuNUNRS0NqZ0xLdDBCVk90YTJEeTIzWWVucVdvZnpVRXdhZE00T0lqRVhIblEwOHJpMjRsTzY4eUpIbno5VmhoOUZLKzBXV0did09ILzgvck0wZ081VkJwMXB1cDlJZmNRcGozZkdRPT0iLCJtYWMiOiIyYzg1MjFmNjJmOGYzYTRiZWRhODVlMmRlYTc1ZmYwMTg1MjQwMTNmMzIxNmI4MWNkYzBhYTUwMWU0YTc1YjJkIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">See details <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div></section> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://ts2.mm.bing.net/th?q=Wheelie Bike - Unblocked Games 911 (2024)" alt="Wheelie Bike - Unblocked Games 911 (2024)" src=""/> <section> <h2 id="faq" class="text-xl font-semibold mt-3 mb-3">FAQs</h2> <h3 id="toc-faq-0"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjZucTBlcUJsWkl0ME1WSDh6WE8wY0E9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiMU9Ta2wvT0pwL0pUdzhBRnNBWXVKRkR4bk03VjZVUGpLZTlqd3FIN3JFSUgyQzVOUHZOVGp0Ui9pVVVqbkdEaWh2SWFZY0xZSG5Ib2N0azhHYlYzSzZRdFRxb2JaWngwRTlKWHJTUktPTmRuSkhoSnd1dWtVcWo5THNzMDlveSt1TDJEeGNKSXU4bDFZUk9BWXJRNy9RPT0iLCJtYWMiOiI2YTYyNThmMmE4OWMyZjIwYTZiOGU0MWQ5ZWNhM2VlM2JjMTMwOTc4MmFiY2RjMjdlZWE5NDEzODEwNzU0ZTBhIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">How to play wheelie bike game? ›</a> </h3> <p>Wheelie Control: <b>Press and hold the up arrow key or on-screen control to lift the front wheel of the bike off the ground</b>. This initiates the wheelie. Release the key to lower the front wheel back down. Finding the right balance is crucial to keep the wheelie going.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IkJJcXFzUElETkVzcHUxV1NzRDJoa2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiTHNnY1FZNjQyRkpNRExxWGdCaFhjTG9BT2R1Y2xqNEtsdXdsb0NlcXRYcFhXV25vWUowMldIb2hKRFJ3V0lpZ1V3ajRXRGxFWHZQaDQ1cHlkNFZiSEVJaDJ6ZUhIVUpqOHA4TjJ1Wkk2KzFyR0JxTDZYOU9nZGFHdCtuVk0wMnF5b2JwZUh2MURLcTNzR1BXeURMbGFRPT0iLCJtYWMiOiJkMWNjMmZmNWVjNjU0ZmViYTI3YTRhZjdkNWMwMmU3NTI1ZDIzOTU5MDdkNWFkYTU1Nzc2Yzk2NTdhZWUxNjc0IiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">See More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-1"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjFHNkwrTVdkZWV0L0VVV0pXbk1xUFE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiM0dkR2xWVVNURlRZTVVhc0JhMWRGemhscU82cVlXSFgxVUVaNmMvSUhaQVYyZFp6WS9UWERJQVdXQUxpajJRY2dZbWczbzdMYmxYK3BVN3JFK0F1SWdWTHBFWlBFcHJxanAwbGg0UldwSWRuNzdvSWFkYVZuR2h3b0pLVUMzUFIiLCJtYWMiOiIyZGFhNjgwMzVkOTdkZDdiODEwOWRhYWFjODE4YWM1NzcyN2NiMGU5ZDBhY2Y5YTgwODI4NGE0MWZmZGNkMWU0IiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Are wheelies hard? ›</a> </strong> <p>Experience: <b>Mastering the wheelie requires a lot of skill</b>. We recommend to only try to do this stunt if you are an advanced motorcycle rider. Proper Gear: The wheelie is a risky stunt to do so it is important that you are protected in case of an injury.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IkdEMHFXL2JLMnplL0M0cG5iem1qV1E9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiNE8vZ2Nkb0JUQXBjamZvdnhBblc1RnRaZWZWWFhhV20rejdpVlAxUC9Uc3VPa0pZd1ppbkpZdElCTGdCa3l6bXkxRXFPejV6U3V5ZmNoWU5ZYTVKeEo1dnN6eEVuVks3UkpuZVI4dS9TS0kwOVZXV2k1ZHdVbWF1SGNMdGJSb0oiLCJtYWMiOiI3NGY2Njk4NDEwM2Y1MDdmMTc4MDI3ZTZhZGUyMTRhMjVjMjk0NTcxMjk2ZGZkMGJjZWE4NzJhZDQyNGM4MWRjIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">View Details <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-2"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjZTNE4xdGxEamM2OGl2WmlvYU5RWlE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoieTRUaWtRZXJKMEdONHlBWEVYT2tzNi8zUTd5Nkd1emZqZ2JIbDR3bHhTTUk1Q3U0UDhvZWpPTlFFMFZPd250WiIsIm1hYyI6ImU0YmUxZGEzYjA3MGExYTA4NWZhZDI0YjViODljMDVjM2VkNzU3Y2M4Njg1NDQ1Y2E4YTg2ZDc2Y2ZkZDRhZWYiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ%3D%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Is A wheelie a trick? ›</a> </strong> <p>Popping a wheelie is a great way to impress your friends or look cool on a bicycle or motorbike. Although it's <b>one of the easiest tricks to learn</b>, if you don't have your balance right it can be a difficult one to master.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6ImJmVjhVZU0wL2xZb3JkKy9XdUluZVE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoieWJGV3cxS1dheXhjUWZ2TlFvTlZXeFU5SXlhTXhlWFF3NFFaa3RGaU1EREFIMjZ5S1V4TDZrd1dkZFZNenRyWCIsIm1hYyI6ImVjNTEzNTg3YWNlM2RmOWMwZTNiMzNkYzkxMzdlNzUzYTA4YTYzNDI1MThmNjE5YTdlYTRlM2JiZGNlZTMwNTQiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ%3D%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Tell Me More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-3"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6Ii9FMkFtT1ROSnVxcnRYdFd0VlNVMVE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiRjdSdmQwQnYxaGZnaUFQYUV1REVoQkc5OFA5aFQvVStBUVZHakdiTGVhS21GbEowUHVLUThrV1RJWnl4Tm55MW8rbEZuTHIxaGJWOThtU0Y2MGtaSys1djZmcTMvczhhdmMrM3pkVzlORHhla1dhUVFsRndSbEo0SzQ1Q2JCTlYiLCJtYWMiOiJjYzg2YzdhMzUwYjBjNGFjNjcxN2Q3MDA5MWIzMDQzMWY0OWFhNjkwMjhkMzcwZjEwYThjMmM1MmQ2Njg3ZmVlIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Do you go faster in a wheelie? ›</a> </strong> <p>Not only does a wheelie represent wasted power, since torque is being used to lift the front wheel rather than drive the bike forward, but a wheelie also causes the bike's center of mass to rise, which further reduces how hard the bike can accelerate because, well, <b>it'll wheelie more</b>.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IllFS0tvekdJSlBXMUFGSlRXa0VHK3c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiQkdiZjh3cU95WElqSHE4a28yam8wREZrSEJtL3QrUmlmbVBlWTgwYnVCMUczNmd5c0FSYUdHL2NnWEVDaWFLUlBsckxReFVUeXY2cDlqN1lhck1QOGhGWnFPc05Qc1RQZjl4eDE5cjBxZnB4WUhUZVlKR3JYTy9KSnJVTEd5UEwiLCJtYWMiOiIyNjNiYWRkNjYwY2Q3NGU4YzE3MWU5YTk2YWQ0YjNiZmU4ZGJiOGQzNzA1OWYzOTE2M2RiOTQzNWFmMDc5NjgxIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Get More Info Here <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-4"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjN3UlhoYXhDOWZ0VUNtTW1ZRnFNN2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoidG5Fa3FiZEZ1dkUzZkFWa1NVdTNJTWFPbStuUkZRZm5TZi9tMDFCZ3ZHdVBpTlYzVWtIK2pzZk5nZkZ6RlM5YXJidEFoRHFJRmR4VnF3WjRlMkMrd1I0b2R3d1hFek5rM2ljUWRGTFVkdDg9IiwibWFjIjoiYmQ4MTcwZDAzYmE0MmJkYTZjZjRiZmU3MjkyM2FjNTc4MjFhYjY4MGMxNzQ2ZmRlMmIzOWE0ZWRhOWFhZGI2MyIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">What is the longest no-hands wheelie? ›</a> </strong> <p>Longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie - <b>918.24 metres (3012.59 ft)</b> by Elliot Gröndahl 🇸🇪 #guinnessworldrecords #motorcycle #stunt.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjgraGNrOVc2NEpyd05uQjY3azMyM0E9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiSCszMDBLWjBHVDlMSWNSK0ZubVRwbU5Id2plbmh0WEgzZk5TOVhJK3BuaGRHU2pWQnRDMEIzS2xPQ3BuSEJpQ3RYTVlBQTZnYmxJeDJwbkIxdnROTmlSS1dVYTRqOWJyUTdMa2tMQTdWNk09IiwibWFjIjoiNzYyYTExOTYzZTY2MmUzYWMxNmY2YzkxMDg3ZmFkMTU4MDUwZDlhOGE4NTQ2MTllYzk5MzZlYjA2MTA5YjAyZiIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Get More Info Here <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-5"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IkdISGNKNFlLNUFaVmpYbzBiaFJ3T0E9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiR1VJWEJFMTlwU0duaHp4NlFJU09MV1k0UVp0c29SdzVDUXl5UVdDdWxkbkx2a0lSRVk2WnR0NkxSUHVWdGVncXZjcGV0V3cwSjNieFhUQldQaU1DUWxSS1g2M0dPdTFhbytCMGdWR1pOTU09IiwibWFjIjoiMGM4NDdiNmI5OTM3OWNhYjBmZjE0MmVjM2FhYzkzYzM4MTBiMzVlMDQzM2U2MTVhYzk0MmRkNjcxOTZkOGU3NyIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">What is wheelie BMX? ›</a> </strong> <p>One of the first tricks you should learn is the manual and a slight adjustment to the technique of the manual leads to the trick called the wheelie. With both tricks, you <b>raise the front wheel off the ground and keep riding your bike</b>. There are a few basic differences between the tricks.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IjZmZjJ0cmRJRlFDM0NYUjM0ZmozVkE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiQmg5dUd6ZzVKNnZiSUFqUlF2dGV4Nm9EWEx2ZjVBNSsrem9XUDB0M1I3RmlSOFRMVVJURHJZaHZiUDV6dU85NVNtWFdhNWlrVWJESFZtbGRDTWNGc3F6Q3Z4UE1pTENKY3RTRXRZRmpJZXc9IiwibWFjIjoiOTE5M2JiNDA4NDYxZjJkNDYyNzk2YWFhYjY3MTEwYmNhMjhlNmQyNWVmMDdkZjM0NDYwNDkwOWM0OWNhZDYwMCIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Know More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-6"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6Imk4VHpWN0RBUjlGQklpOE5zRCtsWkE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiZTJJdjBnN0tDVmZCbjJlMWhxaWtVMDdBZitaL00xMUFyWjFzVnJnVE85OXF0RzR1dUhjd2xBSlUvam1uUzcvNEdRRDN6c1lSdlRTOUZxSm9KaWhkUklmOUtLNkhxVWh6WDQzM3RCTmZ6MWc9IiwibWFjIjoiY2YyZTMxYTYwZjMxMmEwNzRhMzRiOTA5NzI2ODRiOGE4YjA5ODFlMjk2NTNlOTljYjNmZWE2NWIxMzg1N2ViYSIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">What is the formula for a wheelie? ›</a> </strong> <p>The required torque, on a wheel with radius r, is of course <b>τ = rF<sub>f</sub> = rmgL/H</b>. With this force (or torque), the vehicle would accelerate forwards at F<sub>f</sub>/m, so the wheelie would be produced during a forwards acceleration of gL/H.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6Ikd5ZzRsSDBNRDR5TkFHY2VTRDJqdXc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiNnF5YUNoRzZJTmRwM2kzaG5LaGdtd0wxek8yQTNSQ2VuOEo1SUhHR3JJSHdEb2txK0RSNWQwbHJBMnppZGVZc0UxSk9JQ2tSRWllNmVISTNnWmxBRjNkclZrSy9JYzByS2F5UW1PQ25UQ1k9IiwibWFjIjoiNmU0N2MzMzYxMGRlMjU5ZTA1ZGRiYmUzY2QyMzMxNGI4N2U4ZWZkZGNkYjFhN2U3OWJiNDcyMWUyODIzMWI1YyIsInRhZyI6IiJ9&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Read More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-7"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6Ik1SN0gvOEJQVVd1QzNqVm16TTRwUWc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiWWVlTEJNdmFiNHhLUGRnd0hsQlNyaiticDZlMkhFOU1kb29KaUhjRVZnbEFHVHNrVEdoK1JXUDlMTk85bmZMb2srQkdXQVhRRk9SN3ZyQXFYaUV6ZnJDY2J4TSt1TloxSmFib2JkdVdEMWdxQzFUdldFdTdkNWdHcUp2M1NQYkgiLCJtYWMiOiI1NjFmMzFmMTk2YjFmYzE2ZTljMjc1OWFkNjg2ZTNhOGVkMGM0ODg0NzFhN2VkNjdjY2I2OTZiNjI5OTNlNmNhIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Do you push or pull a wheelie bin? ›</a> </strong> <p>Wherever possible, <b>push a wheelie bin with two hands</b>. On loose surfaces (e.g. gravel) you may find it easier to pull the bin. If you are moving the bin up or down stairs, always make sure that the bin is below you and never exceed your own personal capabilities - ask for help when needed.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IktNVTlPckRiTFhMdzI0R3R3WnFTZlE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiMC9HV2JJZzNDWVEwc2Y5eUFGL040NGJCUVZzMjhPWU84R3VGQityRlVWaXlWTHZlU2N1aGpxT2lkT2pUZXZjNDlndUJpSkk1N3hPVDMrbmcvV3dDSVppcWRxOUpFd0t0dW9iZlZKQ3grQS8zWVVRa2wxU0xzejZjaVovNE1nUzAiLCJtYWMiOiJmYWZhM2NlNTdmMGVmM2E2OWQyNGI2Mzg5OWE1Y2E5MzA2YzlmNjFiYTlkODZiYzJkNGFlNzVmNWYzNzQ2Y2EyIiwidGFnIjoiIn0%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Tell Me More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> <strong class="text-2xl" id="toc-faq-8"> <a href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6IndhMGtqUkl5cmF4eDFzNkN6UENMZkE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoieERlRVdMZTJBTW5aM3V0ZlhMTzg5M2twazhUaHZoV1dhZ2V6d3JVTXBSN0FiRmJEYzBPa2xDbkZhajNuTkR5diIsIm1hYyI6IjhkYTlmMDQ5MDBmZTBmNjk3YTQ4MjYxMGNjMzI3Y2M2MGVkNDFjMWFiOTI1YzI1NzgwYjEzMGYzMDk4ZTIzNWIiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ%3D%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">How is a wheelie possible? ›</a> </strong> <p>Clutch wheelies: performed by <b>revving the engine with the clutch disengaged, and then abruptly engaging (a.k.a. 'dumping') the clutch</b>. Power wheelies or roll-on wheelies: performed by simply opening the throttle. If the engine has sufficient power, it will be able to lift the front wheel.</p> <div class="insert flex-center my-6"> <a class="bg-primary-600 font-medium py-2.5 px-8 rounded-full" style="color: white" href="https://livesoccerscores.net/goto?target=eyJpdiI6ImtvSjdJUXlQOWFRZVI1emxwS2VpTWc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiTktFRWVuNXJUd3RVQUlPVjl6ekZ2d1pyS3huOGxXV1NvZGVwcWtxWnFHaFRIRDVjWVZkNlFiYmhTNGsxSWloNyIsIm1hYyI6IjNmYjc2YTAzNWZhYTJhN2Y0MDAxMGE3Y2JkOWU2YmVlZDU4MGU2NDgzZGExZDVlNjAxNmFmYjRlNGQzM2QyODIiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ%3D%3D&category=1&app=livesoccerscores.net&jeib=a&kgej=707" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">Learn More <span class="text-lg ml-1 inline-block rotate-90">›</span></a> </div> </section> </article> <h2 id="references" class="text-xl font-semibold mt-3 mb-3">References</h2> <ul class="ml-5 list-disc"> <li><a target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow" class="text-sm break-all" 