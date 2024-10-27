Where is FIFA 24 and what's FC 24? (2024)

There's no such game as FIFA 24. That might seem baffling given the series' storied history, but EA closed the door on its biggest franchise following the release of FIFA 23. Instead, it's starting over with something called EA Sports FC 24 – although the new game feels very familiar. Want to know more about this name change, and what it means for the future? All is explained in our quickfire FIFA 24 guide…

Why is FIFA 24 now called FC 24?

Back in May 2022, EA announced that it was severing ties with footballing’s governing body, FIFA. Neither party officially confirmed the reasons for the split, but it was heavily rumored that FIFA wanted $300 million per year to renew the longstanding license. EA evidently decided not to cough up such a hefty sum, and thus a three-decade relationship was over. The company had been making games under the well-known banner since FIFA International Soccer debuted on Sega Genesis (AKA Mega Drive) in December 1993.

Does this mean we’ll never see another FIFA game?

No, amazingly. While EA is done with the series, bosses at FIFA are adamant that it will be back under a different developer – and even better than FC 24, or any future sequel.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino following the split. “The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, and FIFA 26, and so on—the constant is the FIFA name, and it will remain forever and remain the best.”

Despite Infantino name-checking FIFA 24, rest assured that there is no game going by that name.

Who’s taking over development of the FIFA series?

We don’t know, and any website who tells you they do is fibbing. WWE 2K23 publisher 2K is the most strongly linked. When reports of the FIFA license being available first emerged, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked directly about 2K’s interest in an investors’ call.

‘That’s a big step forward for us,” Zelnick responded. “We haven’t been in that sport before. And erm, I think I’ll leave it at that today.”

How does the replacement for FIFA 24 play?

Impressively. Its big new on-pitch feature is a mechanic called FC 24 PlayStyles. Much like Madden 24 X-Factors, they’re bespoke abilities that give the sport’s best players even more individuality. As for Ultimate Team, the most lucrative mode in gaming mixes male and female players for the first time – meaning Chelsea fans can happily line up Sam Kerr alongside Christoper Nkunku for a bonus chemistry point. You can read all about the replacement for FIFA 24 in our FC 24 review.

Will you still be making a FIFA 24 guide?

Yep! Indeed, we have loads in the tank. For instance, you can read our profiles of the new FC 24 Heroes, while FC 24 ratings see Paris St Germain super striker Kylian Mbappe top the best players list this year. One of the most intriguing changes for the new era is the removal of Mid and Prime Icons. For more details on that overhaul, hit our FC 24 Base Icons guide.