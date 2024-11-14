Where to Buy a Truist Park Parking Pass [Atlanta Braves] | Sports Fan Focus (2024)

Sportsfanfocus.com has no affiliation with Truist Park or any events hosted at this facility (info)

If you are heading to Truist Park in Atlanta, this Truist Park Parking Guide will instruct you how to purchase a parking pass in advance and also discuss where the most popular Truist Park parking lots are located. There are several large parking areas located very near to the arena.

**Buying a parking pass ahead of time helps reduce hassle. I like to buy parking passes from Vivid Seats because they allow you to browse a parking map to find a lot and price that makes sense. Click here to view Truist Park Parking Passes available for purchase at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

These are three of the most popular ways to purchase a parking pass for Truist Park:

Buy a Parking Pass directly from the Atlanta Braves through MLB.com.

Buy a Parking Pass from online ticket brokers like Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Use other parking apps like SpotHero to reserve a nearby parking spot.

Truist Park has several large parking lots located very near to the stadium. The most common lots to purchase prepaid parking for are Truist Park Parking Lots B9, B11, E41, E43, and E44. In this article, we will focus on how to reserve a Truist Park parking spot in advance and also discuss the locations of the most popular Truist Park parking lots.

Truist Park Parking Contact Info

How to Buy a Truist Park Parking Pass

Buying a Parking Pass from the Team

You can go to the team website (www.mlb.com/braves) and purchase a parking pass to your game. You can purchase prepaid parking up until first pitch.

Truist Park B9 and B11 Garages are located just south of the stadium. Both of these lots are a quick 2-3 minute walk to Truist Park gates. Truist Park Lots E41, E43, and E44 are all located northeast of Truist Park. All of these lots will require only a 5-10 minute walk to the entrance gates.

The Atlanta Braves encourage fans to prepay for parking to help expedite entry to parking lots on gameday. However, parking can also be purchased on site on gameday. Click here to visit the the Atlanta Braves parking page to reserve a parking spot near Truist Park.

Buying a Parking Pass from Ticket Brokers

You can also purchase a Truist Park parking pass through online ticket brokers such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats. Some fans like to browse these sites to find the best prices.

This is where you can view Truist Park parking passes available at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Vivid Seats allows you to browse a parking map to find a lot and price that fits your needs.

Buying a Parking Spot from Online Parking Sites

You can also reserve a Truist Park parking pass through other online parking sites such as SpotHero. These sites allow you to browse through available public parking spaces in downtown Atlanta to reserve a spot near the arena in advance.

This is where you can view Truist Park parking passes available at SpotHero (paid affiliate link takes you to SpotHero.com).

Truist Park Parking Locations

Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE near the intersection with Heritage Court SE. It is about a 2 minute walk to Truist Park from the B9 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for weekend games and 5:30pm for weekday games.

Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE directly east of Truist Park. It is about a 2 minute walk to Truist Park from the B9 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for weekend games and 5:30pm for weekday games.

Truist Park E41 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E41 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Parkway near the intersection with Interstate North Parkway West. It is about a 15 minute walk to Truist Park from here. This parking lot is a shared lot with a business.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E41 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E41 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch.

Truist Park E43 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E43 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Circle SE near the intersection with Windy Ridge Parkway SE. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E43 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E43 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch.

Truist Park E44 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E44 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Circle SE near the intersection with Windy Ridge Parkway SE. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E44 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E44 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch.

Other Truist Park Parking Lots

If you need to do a deeper dive on all Truist Park Parking Lots, visit our Truist Park Parking page.

