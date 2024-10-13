Which generation are you? Millennials, baby boomers or Gen Z - BBC Bitesize (2024)

But what do these different labels actually mean, and do any of the stereotypes attached to them contain any grains of truth?

Dr Alexis Abramson, an expert in what are known as ‘generational cohorts’, says we define generations because “when you are born affects your attitudes, your perceptions, your values, your behaviours.”

This means that each of them has their own characteristics. Let's take a look at them.

The Silent Generation

This is the first defined generational group. It refers to those born between 1926 and 1945, so these are people who lived through World War Two. The name comes from an article in Time magazine from the 1950s, and alludes to the fact that the children of this generation were taught to be seen and not heard. According to Dr Abramson, this group are: