Which Mamotte! Lollipop Character Are You Buzzfeed (2024)

Twelve is the twelfth examinee and lover of Eleven. Twelve has long light blue hair that he wears in a ponytail with a purple ribbon tying it back. He has two long bits of hair in the front that frame his face and curl at the ends. He wears clothing based off of a Paso Doble dancer and matches the sort of Spanish theme of Eleven. Twelve is a more soft spoken than Eleven, but still just as loud and boisterous when it comes to love. He is a lover, not a fighter and is no good at physical fights. I