Who is Ben Shapiro’s Sister Abigail Shapiro and What Does She Do For a Living? (2024)

Abigail Shapiro is the sister of Ben Shapiro, the American columnist, conservative political commentator, author, media personality, attorney, and businessman. She isan American YouTuber, blogger, conservative social media influencer, and opera singer. Known online as Classically Abby, Abigailcame into the limelight in 2020 as a result of her YouTube video titled Conservative Women, It’s Our Time || Let’s take the culture back.

On the other hand, her brother, Ben Shapiro, rose to fame in his teenage years as celebrated in some quarters for being the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in America. Ben has authored multiple books and is the founder of the conservative news website and media company, The Daily Wire.

Ben’s fame has rubbed off on his sister, Abigail, but she is also famous in her own right. Like her older brother, Abigail has taken to expressing her conservative views with no care of how distasteful the public might regard it. Because of this, she is often trolled online but Abby doesn’t seem to really care.

She believes women like her are the backbone of the American society as they fight for values that are right in a country that has gone crazy with its quest for liberty. While many people have accused Abby of having internalized misogyny, she has a lot of admirers as evidenced by the thousands of followers she has on her social media pages.

Profile Summary of Ben Shapiro

  • Date of Birth: November 8, 1992
  • Age:31 Years Old
  • Place of Birth:Los Angeles, California, US
  • Nationality:American
  • Education/Schools Attended: University of Southern California(USC) and Manhattan School of Music
  • Occupation:Influencer, Makeup Artist, and an Opera Singer
  • Net Worth:Undetermined
  • Father:David Shapiro
  • Mother:N/A
  • Siblings:Ben Shapiro
  • Husband:Jacob Roth

Abigail Shapiro Was Born Into a Conservative Jewish Family

Abigail Shapiro’s brother first schooled at Walter Reed Middle School in Studio City, Los Angeles, before he transferred to Yeshiva University High School of Los Angeles, where he completed his high school education at the age of 16. Thereafter, he proceeded to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science before attending Harvard Law School. Unfortunately, such details are not known about his sister Abigail Shapiro; we can only tell she attended the Manhattan School of Music andhas three degrees in operatic performance.

Abigail is of Lithuanian-Jewish and Rusian-Jewish ancestry. She was born and raised in Los Angeles to parents who are both members of the entertainment industry. Her father is a composer while her mother is an executive of a TV company. Much of her early life and upbringing are yet to be uncovered, but we can confirm she was born into a Conservative Jewish family. From what we gathered, her family embraced Orthodox Judaism at some point, and she continues to practice the faith.

Given her family background, one does not have to ask questions about the source of her conservative views. Abby takes pride in describing herself as a “conservative influencer,” but this has not always been so. According to her, she was compelled to keep her conservative opinions to herself because of the fear of being regarded as someone who does not care about the well-being of other women. However, she now seeks to encourage conservative women to cease being silent about their views and spread values she believes goes a long way in encouraging people to be better.

She is a Social Media Influencer, Makeup Artist, and an Opera Singer

Of late, Abigail Shapiro is mostly committed to being a conservative influencer. What this means is that most of her activities are channeled towards promoting the conservative lifestyle and creating a space for conservative women to express themselves without worrying about being judged.

To actualize her dreams, Abby has a YouTube channel called Classically Abby through which she shares her conservative political views and what have you. As of this writing, the channel created in January 2019 has accumulated over 14.8 million views with 95.7 thousand subscribers.

More than using the channel for her conservative commentary, she shares her opera music, beauty, and lifestyle tips on the platform. Abby is a trained opera singer, a fashion enthusiast, and a self-taught makeup artist who delights in sharing her knowledge and experiences with the public.

Career Highlights and Accomplishments

  • Recipient of Margaret Howell van Der Marck Scholarship in Opera at the Manhattan School of Music
  • Recipient of Trustee Scholarship at USC, a full-tuition award merited for academic and music
  • Preliminary round winner at the Classical Singer Competition
  • Semi-finalist for the Spotlight Award
  • Performed in various productions and events including:
    • Aspen Music Festival
    • Opera Maine
    • Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
    • USC Thornton Opera productions
    • Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater
    • Chamber Opera of USC
    • Manhattan Summer Voice Festival
    • International Vocal Arts Institute

Abigail Shapiro Is Often Trolled Online Because of Her Conservative Views

Anyone that knows anything about Abigail Shapiro shouldn’t be told why she has become the subject of several memes and a favorite target for internet trolls. Being a proud conservative woman, most of her opinions on issues tends to offend some group and in return, she gets trolled for them.

An instance was when she bashed Taylor Swift for becoming a social justice warrior, asserting that she no longer has any regard for the singer. On another occasion, she urged people to quit being pro-obesity by supporting the body positivity movement. Most recently, she came for rapper Megan The Stallion whom she advised that shaking her rump at a camera isn’t women empowerment.

Abigail is also sometimes trolled for her brother’s comments like when he suggested that homosexuals are mentally ill. All the negative and rude comments Abigail Shapiro gets have not slowed her down a bit. If anything, it has left her more determined to be heard.

The Conservative Commentator Married Jacob Roth in May 2018

Abigail Shapiro is a married woman; she got married to a fellow named Jacob Roth on the 27th of May 2018. It has been reported in some quarters that Jacob is her high school sweetheart but this is not true as they met through a mutual friend named Michael in 2017.

Judging from the pictures she shares online, one can conclude that the conservative influencer is happily married. According to her, she loves being married and cooking dinner for her husband. Much is yet to be learned about her husband but we can tell he’s from New York and was once a law school student at the University of Virginia.

What does Ben Shapiro's dad do? ›

His parents both worked in Hollywood. His mother was a TV company executive, and his father, David Shapiro, worked as a composer.

What does Abigail live? ›

Pierre's General Store

What does Ally Shapiro do for a living? ›

Shapiro holds a Master's degree in Contemporary Art from Sotheby's Institute of Art in London and is heavily involved with the Parrish Art Museum, The Whitney Museum and The Cultivist. Prior to co-founding Jill & Ally with her mother Jill Zarin, Shapiro was employed by Paddle8, the online auction house.

Who is Ben Shapiro's cousin? ›

Wilson has three older brothers: Danny, Jon, and Joel, and a younger sister, Anna. She is a cousin of political commentator and media host Ben Shapiro, whom she has disavowed due to his conservative views and her contrasting progressive beliefs; the two have no contact with each other.

Is Ben Shapiro's wife real? ›

Does Milly Shapiro have a sister? ›

Personal life. Shapiro is the younger sister of Abi Monterey, who is also an actress as well as a stuntwoman. The siblings perform together as the Shapiro Sisters. Along with her sister and mother, Shapiro was born with cleidocranial dysostosis.

What does David Shapiro do for a living? ›

David Shapiro is a staff attorney at the ACLU National Prison Project, where his work focuses on immigration detention, privatized incarceration, and prisoners' First Amendment rights.

Who does Shapiro work for? ›

Josh Shapiro is the 48th Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Since being sworn in to the Office of Governor in January 2023, Governor Shapiro has brought people together to get stuff done and defend Pennsylvanians' fundamental freedoms.

Who is Ben Shapiro's partner? ›

Who is Abby based on? ›

Abby's face was modeled on Jocelyn Mettler, while her body was based on Colleen Fotsch. The character of Abby was well-received by critics, with many noting that her redemption arc was believable and made the character likable by the game's end.

How tall is classically Abby? ›

Things that are not aesthetic - Ben Shapiro: 5ft 6 inches Abby Shapiro: 5ft 8 inches | Facebook.

What does Abigail from Bachelor do for a living? ›

She studied finance at Linfield, and is now a client financial analyst at Beaverton, Oregon-based marketing firm Opus Agency. According to her official ABC bio, Heringer spends much of her time exploring the gorgeous landscapes of the Pacific Northwest—including the local microbrewing scene.

What does Abby o brien do for a living? ›

ABBY O'BRIEN

Now one of the top financial analysts in a prestigious investment firm, she returns home for a weekend visit to help out her scatter-brained younger sister, whom she has been bailing out of jams since childhood. Once back home, however, Abby begins to assess her situation afresh.

Who does Abigail work for? ›

Abigail is the former servant of John and Elizabeth Proctor. Over the course of the first two acts, it is revealed that Abigail used to work for the Proctors but had an affair with John; she was kicked out when Elizabeth confronted John with her suspicions and he confessed.

