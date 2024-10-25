Who is Breckie Hill? Age, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Wiki & More (2024)

Breckie Hill (born 18 April 2003, Age: 19 Years) is a famous American TikTok star, social media influencer, media face, Instagram model, content creator, internet personality, and entrepreneur from Edina, Minnesota, United States. Breckie is best known for her amazing modeling content on social media. Apart from this, she is also famous for her lip-sync videos on TikTok.

Her TikTok videos crossed millions of views and likes. Not only this but she is also a professional model and content creator. Breckie also modeled for many top fashion brands. Besides this, she also endorses lots of fashion brands.

Apart from this, she is also a social media influencer. Breckie also earned thousands of followers on her Instagram account. She also appeared in some podcasts. Moreover, Hill mostly shares her amazing photos on social media. In this article, we provide you the information about Breckie Hill.

Who is TikTok Star, Breckie Hill?

According to the reports, Breckie is well-known on social media and for creating content. On her self-titled Instagram account, she posts lip-sync videos and a lot of information about her most popular personality. She also posts new outfit photos and a variety of adorable, scorching, and adorable images. Breckie has more than 598K followers on her Instagram account.

Throughout her education, she was a cheerleader in both elementary and high school. She was a member of the Edina squad at her school. Apart from this, she also shares her amazing reels on her TikTok account. She promoted the only bikini swimwear brand, Boutine Los Angeles, and had numerous influencing projects on Instagram. As per the media reports, Breckie is also a famous content creator.

BIO / Wiki

Full Real Name Breckie Hill.

Date of Birth April 18, 2003 (Friday). Age (as of 2022) 19 years old. Place of Birth Edina, Minnesota, United States. Current Residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. Profession TikTok Star, Social Media Influencer, Instagram Model, Internet Personality, Content Creator, Media Face, and Entrepreneur. Net worth USD 600K(approx.). Zodiac Sign Aries. Education Graduate. School/College Edina High School.

Gustavus Adolphus College.

Education, Early Life & Biography

As per the sources, Breckie Hill is a famous internet personality and content creator. After researching a lot, we found that Breckie was born to her parents on Friday, April 18, 2003, in Edina, Minnesota, United States. She follows the Christian religion. According to her date of birth, Breckie is 19 years old (as of 2022). She holds a mixed ethnic background.

Not only this, but also Hill is a well-educated lady. After seeing her Facebook profile, we found that Breckie completed her schooling at Edina High School. Later, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College for her higher education. After that, she began focusing on her professional online career. Today, she is a famous model and content creator.

Is Breckie Hill Single?

Breckie is a famous social media influencer and TikTok star. In her career, she also worked with many famous social media influencers. She is very popular for her amazing social media content. Apart from this, Breckie also earned lots of fans following on her social media profiles. However, she does not share anything about her current relationship status and boyfriend.

Maybe, Breckie is committed and has a boyfriend. But it is not confirmed yet. Moreover, she likes to spend time with her friends and colleagues. She also uploaded lots of images with her friends on social media. Not only this, but Breckie has also collaborated with many top brands. If we get any data about her love life, we will update it very soon.

Boyfriend, Husband & Relationships

Relationship Status Committed. Boyfriend Not Known. Previous Affairs Not Disclosed. Marital Status Not Married. Spouse N/A. Kids Will Update.

Controversy Between Breckie Hill and Olivia Dunne

Breckie, a TikTok influencer, is receiving significant social media backlash for her disparaging remarks about a different professional personality. In a YouTube video, she called gymnast Olivia Dunne a “b**tch.” She sought more than 800,000 followers in just three days after making the comments and becoming popular as a result. The video went viral within a few hours of being broadcast.

On February 18, 2023, another YouTube influencer named Lofe shared the video. Hill once more made headlines in the media in March 2023 when she shared a new NSFW video. The SUN reports that the social media sensation and the LSU gymnastics star are at odds. Hill posed in a risky and NSFW manner in a new video she shared on social media, with the voice in the background asking, “Excuse me? Excuse me? Excuse me? Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry.”

The 19-year-old also had her tongue out toward the end of the video. Breckie Hill and Olivia Dunne have been involved in an online feud that began primarily due to the fact that both women are blonde, athletic, and have strikingly similar appearances. Also, Hall wasn’t afraid to copy some of Dunne’s most popular Instagram poses.

Parents & Siblings

As per the sources, Breckie is part of a well-settled family. She was born to American parents. This beautiful lady grew up in Edina, Minnesota along with her siblings and cousins. Not only this, but she also likes to spend time with her family members.

There is no proper information is available about Breckie’s family members. According to the reports, Breckie’s father is a businessperson. On the other hand, her mother is a homemaker. Her exact family details will update very soon.

Family, Ethnicity & Nationality

Parents Father: – Mr. Hill.

Mother: – Mrs. Hill. Brother Not Known. Sister Will Update. Nationality American. Religion Christian. Ethnicity Mixed.

Breckie Hill Height & Weight

Weight In Kilograms: 50 kg

In Pounds: 110 lbs Height In Feet Inches: 5′ 4″

In Meters: 1.63 m

In Centimetres: 163 cm Hair Color Blonde. Eye Color Dark Brown. Shoe Size 4 US. Piercing Ears. Plastic Surgery Not Known.

Career, Tiktok & Profession

Talking about her professional life then, Breckie is a TikTok content maker and online entertainment character who rose to distinction using her self-named account. She posts modeling and lip-syncs videos to the hottest songs on the platform. On the platform, she has more than 1.6 million fans. She has promoted the bikini swimwear brand Boutine Los Angeles as an influencer.

In May of 2022, one of her lip sync recordings became famous online with multiple million joined sees altogether. In the past, her lip-sync video, which received two million views and went viral in May 2022, put her in the spotlight. She has collaborated with other creators on social media to perform lip-sync videos, such as “Get Into It (Yuh),” one of Doja Cat’s hit singles.

She has also known Avani Gregg, Chase Hudson, Dixie D’Amelio, and Charli D’Amelio. She earns money by creating hot poses for social media profiles and lip-syncing videos. Apart from this, she is also an Instagram model and content creator. She also endorses lots of fashion brands.

Net worth

Breckie Hill earns a good income from her professional online career. She also makes money via brand promotions and collaborations. She also promotes so many fashion clothing brands. She is living a lavish lifestyle in Minnesota along with her family and friends. As per an estimate, her net worth is around $600K (approx.).

Facts About Breckie Hill

Breckie loves to make lip-sync videos on TikTok.

She joined Instagram in December 2014 and shared her first IG post on 16 June 2017.

Hill also endorses many swimwear and bikini brands.

She also served the position of cheerleader in her high school days.

She cheered as a member of the Edina squad.

She also made a TikTok video on Doja Cat’s hit single “Get Into It (Yuh).”

