Who is Breckie Hill – Everything You Need to Know About Her (2024)

Breckie Hill is renowned as a model, content creator, Instagram luminary, and social media personality. Her fame is rooted in striking looks, fashionable ensembles, and engaging lip-sync videos on TikTok.

Collaborating with other notable influencers and celebrities like Austin Mahone and Rachel Brockman. Breckie has amassed a vast fan base, numbering in the millions, across diverse platforms.

As her popularity surged on TikTok, she seamlessly transitioned into gaining a substantial following on Instagram.Beyond her individual success, Hill has forged partnerships with numerous swimwear and activewear brands.

Notably, Breckie Hill has made headlines not only for her collaborations but also for her public dispute with fellow social media star Olivia Dunne.In this article, we will delve deeper into the life aspects of Breckie Hill and her social media influence, age, biography, and net worth.

Breckie Hill Quick Facts

Wiki/Bio

Real Name Breckie Hill Nick Name Breckie Age 20 Years Date of Birth April 18, 2003 Birthplace Edina, Minnesota, United States Current Residence Los Angeles, California Zodiac Sign Aries Ethnicity American Nationality American Gender Female Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity

Physical Stats

Height 5’3’’ Weight 50 Kg Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blonde

Family

Father Will Update Soon Mother Will Update Soon Relationship Status Single Spouse NA Children NA

Net Worth

Net Worth $1 Million Profession Model, Content Creator, Instagram Model

Breckie Hill Early Life

Breckie Hill was born in Edina, Minnesota, USA on April 18th, 2003. Furthermore, Breckie is a 20-year-old American with an Aries zodiac sign and Christian beliefs. Moreover, belonging to a mixed ethnicity.

Her mother is a corporate lawyer, and her father is a businessman, though their names remain undisclosed. Hill’s early interests in dancing and acting led her to pursue a passion for creating TikTok videos.

She attended Edina High School, where she was a cheerleader, and later earned a degree from Gustavus Adolphus College. However, her pursuit of higher education remains undisclosed.

Professional Life

In her professional journey, Breckie Hill has gained prominence as a TikTok star. Renowned for her modeling and lip-sync videos, she boasts over 2 million followers and 50.1 million likes on the platform.

Notably, a viral lip-sync recording in May 2022 contributed to her online fame. Beyond modeling, her TikTok content spans comedy and dancing videos. Furthermore, collaborating with other influencers.

With an average of 500k views per video, she quickly amassed a substantial fan base. Expanding her influence to Instagram she has amassed over 768k followers.

Recognized as a social media influencer, she has promoted Boutine Los Angeles, an exclusive bikini swimwear brand. Additionally, her presence extends to podcasts, further solidifying her status as a notable celebrity.

Acknowledging her resemblance to Olivia Dunne, Breckie frequently features her lookalike in videos. Her collaborations with Rachel Brockman, encountered at Playlist Live and Halloween, are also featured on her Instagram.

Relationships

Breckie Hill appears to be single and unmarried, maintaining a private stance on her personal life. She has not revealed details about her relationships, past or present. Her personal life remains a mystery, leaving room for potential developments in the future.

Furthermore, prioritizes her career and personal development. Demonstrating a strong bond with her family and friends, she frequently shares pictures with them on her social media platforms.

An animal lover, Breckie has a pet dog named Milo. Breckie embraces new experiences and enjoys activities like dancing, singing, shopping, reading, watching movies, and playing video games.

Additionally, she indulges in culinary pursuits, finding joy in cooking and baking during her leisure moments.

Controversy

As a TikTok influencer, Breckie faced social media backlash after making derogatory remarks about gymnast Olivia Dunne in a YouTube video. Moreover, it gained over 800,000 followers in three days amid the controversy.

The video quickly went viral after being shared by YouTube influencer Lofe on February 18, 2023. Hill later made headlines in March 2023 for posting a new NSFW video, further fueling the online controversy.

As reported by the SUN, the feud between the social media sensation and LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne escalated due to their similar appearance. However, Breckie Hill imitates some of Dunne’s popular Instagram poses.

The online dispute gained attention for its contentious nature and the provocative content shared by Hill.

Net Worth

As of August 2023, Breckie boasts an estimated net worth ranging from $1 million to $2 million. Her primary sources of income include modeling contracts, brand endorsem*nts, and sponsored posts.

Moreover, advertisem*nts, merchandise sales, and various online ventures. Additionally, Breckie Hill generates revenue from YouTube AdSense and the TikTok creator fund.

Embracing a lavish lifestyle, Breckie resides in an elegantly furnished house located in Edina, Minnesota. Her possessions include several cars, notably a BMW X5 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Known for her love of travel, she frequently explores different destinations, indulging in new and enriching experiences.

FAQ’s

How old is Breckie?

She is 20 years of age as of 2023.

What is Breckie’s Net Worth?

Her estimated net worth is $1 million.

