Who is Breckie Hill? Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth (2024)

Breckie Hill: Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth: Breckie Hill is a popular American TikTok star, Instagram model, social media influencer, content creator, internet personality, entrepreneur, and public figure. She was born on the 18th of April 2003 in Edina, Minnesota, the United States of America. Breckie Hill is well-known for her lip-sync videos on TikTok. In addition, she is also renowned for sharing her amazing modelling content on social media.

Breckie gained millions of views and likes for her videos on her TikTok account. In this article, we have provided Breckie Hill’s biography for our dear readers. So read this article to learn about Breckie Hill’s bio, age, height, family, career, boyfriend, net worth, and more!

Who is Breckie Hill?

Breckie Hill is a popular TikTok star. She earned recognition and fame for her lip-sync videos and modelling content. She is an emerging internet personality. She has huge fan followings on her social media platforms. She also shares her gorgeous pictures on her IG profile.

Breckie Hill’s Life, Age, Birthday, and Nationality

She was born on the 18th of April 2003. The birthplace of Breckie is Edina, Minnesota, in The United States of America. And Breckie belongs to the American nationality. The current age of popular TikTok star Breckie is 20 years old as of 2023. The zodiac sign of Breckie is Aries as per her date of birth. The popular TikTok star Breckie celebrates her birthday on the 18th of April every year. She is a resident of America.

Breckie Hill’s Educational Qualifications

Talking about her education, Breckie is a well-educated woman. As per her Facebook profile, Breckie attended Edina High School for her schooling. Later she enrolled herself at Gustavus Adolphus College for her further studies.

Breckie Hill Family, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity, and Religion

Breckie belongs to a well-settled family. We did a lot of research but were unable to find the names of Breckie Hill’s parents at the time of writing this article. As per the reports, Breckie’s father is a businessman. And Breckie’s mother is a homemaker. The details o Breckie Hill’s siblings are in the dark. Breckie belongs to a mixed ethnicity. And she believes in Christianity religion.

Breckie Hill’s Physical Appearance, Height, and Weight

Breckie Hill has a nice-looking physical appearance. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. The weight of Breckie’s body is around 50 kg. Breckie has dark brown colour beautiful eyes as well as blonde colour hair. She has an elegant persona. Breckie Hill is stunning, talented, smart, and pleasing. Breckie has a charming face with a cute smile. She wears trendy clothes. Breckie Hill Career

Breckie Hill is a popular American TikTok star, Instagram model, social media influencer, content creator, internet personality, entrepreneur, and public figure. She rose to fame for her lip-syn videos and modelling content. She uploads her modelling and lip-syncs videos of the hottest songs on her TikTok account. In May 2022, one of her lip-sync videos went viral and received 2 million views. She became famous and came into the limelight.

Breckie has collaborated with other video creators and influencers to perform lip-sync videos. Apart from this, she is also familiar with other celebrities including Avani Gregg, Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Dixie D’Amelio. Breckie also works as a social media influencer and model.

Breckie Hill’s Net Worth, Income Sources, and Lifestyle

The main source of income for BreckieHill is her professional online career. Breckie earns a good amount of money from her professional online career. Apart from this, Breckie also earns from paid promotions, brand collaborations, content creation, modelling, and others. According to the sources, Breckie Hill’s estimated net worth is around USD 600K. The popular TikTok star Breckie Hill is living a lavish lifestyle.

Breckie Hill’s Love Life and Boyfriend

No information was found about Breckie Hill’s current relationship status and boyfriend at the time of writing this article. We don’t know whether Breckie is single or committed. Breckie has not revealed any details about her love life and lover so far. She likes to keep a low profile.

Breckie Hill Information Table

Some Lesser Known Facts About Breckie Hill

Breckie Hill promotes a lot of swimwear, fashion, and bikini brands on her social media handles.

Breckie likes to hang out with her friends.

Breckie likes to spend time with her family members and friends.

Breckie is a follower of the Christianity religion.

Breckie also worked as a cheerleader in her high school days.

Breckie likes to capture mirror selfies.

Breckie is an iPhone user.

Breckie’s Instagram account is verified.

FAQs

1. Who is Breckie Hill?

Breckie Hill is a popular American TikTok star, Instagram model, social media influencer, content creator, internet personality, entrepreneur, and public figure.

2. How old is Breckie Hill?

Breckie is 20 years old as of 2023.

3. What is Breckie Hill’s height?

Breckie’s height is 5 feet and 4 inches.

4. Who are Breckie Hill’s parents?

Not Known.

5. Who is Breckie Hill’s boyfriend?

Not Known.

6. What is Breckie Hill’s net worth?

Breckie has an estimated net worth of around USD 600K.

