Who is IShowSpeed's girlfriend? A timeline of women the top YouTuber has dated (2024)

Discover the romantic journey of popular YouTuber, IShowSpeed, as we take a look at his dating history and explore his current relationship. From his early days in the gaming industry to his rise to stardom, learn about the women who have been a part of IShowSpeed’s life and the current status of his love life. Get an inside look into the personal side of this beloved content creator.

Speed Ex-Girlfriend

IShowSpeed, the well-known online personality, has had some noteworthy experiences in the realm of dating. In 2021, he was romantically involved with Ava Villain, a transgender woman. Reliable sources such as BlurredReality and SportsManor confirm Ava’s transgender identity and shed light on their past relationship. Ava openly shared her personal journey of transitioning on the popular platform TikTok, giving her followers a glimpse into her life.

During their time together, Speed and Ava frequently appeared side by side on IShowSpeed’s live streams, creating memorable moments that can still be enjoyed on his YouTube channel. Although the couple ended their relationship in 2021, neither IShowSpeed nor Ava publicly disclosed the reasons behind their separation, leaving fans curious about the circ*mstances.

According to information from Otakukart, Speed has since entered a new relationship with Ermony Renee. This new chapter in his romantic life was made public in 2021 when Speed introduced Ermony during one of his live streams. Much like Speed, Ermony Renee has garnered popularity on TikTok and has made appearances on Speed’s channel.

While there have been reports of occasional ups and downs in their relationship, recent updates suggest that Speed and Ermony Renee are still happily together. Their bond continues to grow, and they are regarded as a couple within the online community.

To sum it up, IShow’s dating history includes a past relationship with Ava Villain, a transgender woman, followed by his current partnership with Ermony Renee. As avid fans and followers eagerly await further updates on their romantic endeavors, they remain intrigued by the evolving love lives of these popular internet personalities.

ISHOWSPEED BREAKS UP WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND ON STREAM pic.twitter.com/CAkaWaOVZK — Daeshaun Jackson (@daeshaunjackson) January 16, 2023

Who is IShowSpeed’s girlfriend?

The popular online personality, has found love with his girlfriend, Ermony Renee. This news delighted his fans when iShowSpeed introduced Ermony during one of his live streams. People were eager to learn more about the girl who has captured iShowSpeed’s heart. So, who is Ermony Renee?

Their romantic story began when Speed and Ermony crossed paths at a local UDF (United Dairy Farmers) establishment. The connection between them was immediate, and they embarked on their journey as a couple. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Ermony attended Walnut Hills High School before pursuing her education at the University of Cincinnati.

Since their relationship became public in 2021, fans have been eager to discover more about Ermony. She has developed a presence on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life and moments spent with iShowSpeed. With over 12 thousand followers as of October 2022, Ermony has garnered her own following and has become an important figure in his life.

As their love story unfolds, Speed and Ermony continue to strengthen their bond. Fans eagerly await updates on their relationship and eagerly follow their journey together.

His girlfriend is Ermony Renee, who entered his life after a chance encounter at a UDF. With her education and growing presence on Instagram, Ermony has become an integral part of Speed’s life, capturing the hearts of their adoring fans.

throwback to when iShowSpeed met his transgender GF for the first time and streamed with her 💀 pic.twitter.com/emsYcSOXZq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 7, 2023

Rise of IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, also known as Darren Watkins Jr, has achieved remarkable success in the world of content creation. His journey to stardom began before his YouTube days when he worked at a nursing home, delivering food to the elderly. It was during the lockdown period that he decided to venture into YouTube as a means to overcome boredom.

In the middle of 2019, Watkins started uploading his gaming content, although his early videos lacked commentary and had lower production quality. However, his unique style and originality caught the attention of viewers, leading to a rapid rise in his popularity.

Watkins’ success story is nothing short of astounding. Within a short span of time, he became one of the fastest-growing content creators, amassing millions of followers in just a year. His dedication and passion for gaming resonated with audiences, propelling him to new heights of fame.

Throughout his YouTube journey, Speed has shared a diverse range of gaming content, including streams of popular games like FIFA and Fortnite. His engaging gameplay and entertaining commentary have captivated fans, contributing to his immense popularity.

A testament to his meteoric rise, between May and June of 2021 alone, Speed managed to gain nearly a million followers, further solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the gaming community.

IShowSpeed’s success can be attributed to his unique approach, consistency, and ability to connect with his audience. As he continues to create captivating content, his fan base eagerly awaits his next gaming adventures and milestones to come.

