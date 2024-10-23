Who is Laura Coates Husband? A Glimpse into Their Marriage and Life Together (2024)

Laura Coates is a lawyer from America. She used to work as a trial lawyer for law firms called Faegre & Benson and Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman.

Coates also worked as a federal prosecutor for the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. Since 2016, she has been working as an analyst for CNN. In 2023, Laura became the main legal analyst for the network.

Laura Coates is Married to Dale Gordon

Laura Coateshad a rough start to her week when she crossed paths with Dale Gordon, her future spouse, back in 2007. She had just landed in New York City for a fresh job opportunity, but her belongings were delayed, leaving her without her clothes.

To add to the chaos, an esthetician accidentally removed one of her eyebrows. Undeterred, Coatesquickly purchased a last-minute suit from T.J. Maxx, styled her hair to conceal the mishap, and navigated the unfamiliar NYC subway system to make it to her first day at the law firm.

It was there that she encountered Gordon, who had stepped in to cover for an absent colleague and conduct her orientation. "I was feeling nervous on my first day, and then this incredibly handsome man walked in," Coatesreminisces. "I couldn't stop smiling."

Laurafondly recalls revealing her eyebrow mishap to Gordon, noting that their connection was instant, laying the foundation for an "authentic" relationship. The couple tied the knot in 2010.

Laura Coates Children

Laura Coates and her husband, Dale Gordon, are happy parents to their son Adrian, and daughter Sydney. Coates likes to be very involved in their lives.

Coatesleads her daughter's Girl Scouts group, goes to their performances (and sometimes gets emotional), and even has a funny story about almost getting in trouble at her son's basketball game for cheering too loudly.

Once a week, Lauravisits the school cafeteria to have lunch with them. "My son now asks if I can bring lunch," she says. "He is almost like the Godfather - instead of 'leave the gun, take the cannoli,' he says, 'Mom, take the kiss, leave the Chick-fil-A.'"

"I enjoy hearing their conversations," Coates says about lunchtime with her kids. "I like seeing the people they talk about. It's chaotic and fun, and I love hearing what they think about the future."

Laura Coates Wiki/Bio

In 1979/1980 LauraCoates was born in Hartford, Connecticut, but grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, until her family moved to Minnesota when she was in the 4th grade. She is the youngest of three sisters, and her father worked as a dentist.

Coates graduated from the St. Paul Academy and Summit School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a private college preparatory independent day school, in 1997. In 2001, she earned a B.A. from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

Laura's senior thesis, titled "The Legacy of Southern Redemption: An Examination of Felon Disenfranchisement Policy," was completed under the supervision of Russ Nieli and spanned 122 pages. In 2005, she obtained her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Laura Coates Career Highlights

Legal Career:

Laura Coates started her legal career in Minnesota, working as a lawyer at Faegre & Benson. Later, she became a lawyer at the Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman firm in New York City.

Coatesthen switched to working for the government at the United States Department of Justice. There, she was a trial lawyer in the Civil Rights Division during the Bush and Obama administrations.

Laurafocused on making sure everyone's right to vote was protected. She also worked as a prosecutor in the District of Columbia, handling cases like drug trafficking, violence, and child abuse. Currently, Coatesis not practicing law and is not active with the Minnesota Supreme Court's lawyer registration.

Television and Radio:

In May 2016, Laura Coates joined CNN as a senior legal analyst. She appears on different CNN shows and hosts her show on Sirius XM called The Laura Coates Show. There was talk in July 2018 about her possibly hosting Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek.

In September 2022, before the 2022 midterms, CNN said Coates would be a temporary host for CNN Tonight, sharing the 10 p.m.- midnight slot with Alisyn Camerota. Later, in January 2023, she moved to the 11 p.m. hour, but by March 2023, she was quietly removed from the program.

On May 5, 2023, CNN said Laurawas now the chief legal analyst. Then on August 14, 2023, they announced she would host a new show at 11 p.m. called Laura Coates Live.

Publications:

Laura Coates has written articles for big newspapers like The Washington Post and the Boston Herald. Her first book, You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police, came out in January 2016.

Coates' second book, Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness, was published in January 2022. It talks about her time as a black female federal prosecutor.

