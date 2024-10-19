Who is Laura Ingraham? Everything You Need to Know (2024)

Quick Facts
Also Known As: Laura Anne Ingraham
Age: 61 Years, 61 Year Old Females
Family:
father: James Frederick Ingraham III
mother: Anne Caroline
siblings: Curtis Ingraham
children: Maria Caroline (adopted 2008), Michael Dmitri, Nikolai Peter
Born Country: United States
American Women Women Media Personalities
political ideology: Conservative Party
Notable Alumni: University Of Virginia School Of Law
Ancestry: Irish American, British American, Polish American
U.S. State: Connecticut
More Facts
education: University Of Virginia School Of Law
Recommended For You
Brian Williams
Cassidy Hubbarth
James May
Lliana Bird
You wanted to know
1
What is Laura Ingraham's political affiliation?
Laura Ingraham is known for being a conservative political commentator and a supporter of the Republican Party.
2
What controversies has Laura Ingraham been involved in?
Laura Ingraham has faced backlash for making controversial statements on various topics, including immigration, race, and climate change.
3
Has Laura Ingraham written any books?
Yes, Laura Ingraham is a published author and has written several books on politics, culture, and conservatism.
4
What is Laura Ingraham's educational background?
Laura Ingraham holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.
5
Does Laura Ingraham host a talk show?
Yes, Laura Ingraham hosts "The Ingraham Angle," a popular political talk show on Fox News Channel.
Recommended Lists:
American People
American Media Personalities
Childhood & Early Life
Laura Anne Ingraham was born on June 19, 1963, in Glastonbury, Connecticut, U.S., into a humble middle class family. She was raised in the small township of the Glastonbury Center community.
In 1981, she graduated from ‘Glastonbury High School,’ the only high school in the town of Glastonbury, Connecticut.
In 1985, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from ‘Dartmouth College,’ a private Ivy League university located in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States.
During her senior year at college, she was the editor-in-chief of the conservative newspaper ‘The Dartmouth Review,’ a bi-weekly publication.
In 1991, she obtained a ‘Juris Doctor,’ a professional doctorate in law, from the ‘University of the Virginia School of Law.’
Continue Reading Below
Career
After graduating from law school, she worked as a law clerk under Ralph K. Winter, Jr., a Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York.
She served as the clerk of The U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for a brief period after which she worked as an attorney for the New York-based law firm ‘Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.’
In the late-1980s, she was employed as a speechwriter, during Ronald Reagan’s tenure, in the Domestic Policy advisory. She also worked as the editor of ‘The Prospect,’ a ‘Princeton University’ magazine.
In 1995, she was featured on the cover of ‘The New York Times Magazine’ for which she had written an article on ‘rising young conservatives.’
In 1996, along with Jay Lefkowitz, a Jewish politician and lawyer, she organized the first annual ‘Dark Ages Weekend’ as a response to the ‘New Year’s Renaissance Weekend,’ an American retreat for leaders.
In the late-1990s, she worked as a commentator for the CBS network and also served as the host of a MSNBC network program called ‘Watch It!’
In 1997, she authored an essay for the ‘Washington Post’ where she had written about the need for legal protection for homosexuals.
In June 2000, her book ‘The Hillary Trap: Looking for Power in All the Wrong Places’ was published. The book is an analysis of Hillary Clinton’s policies.
In April 2001, she launched her own show called ‘The Laura Ingraham Show.’ The show was aired on 306 radio stations, including ‘XM Satellite Radio.’
Continue Reading Below
On October 25, 2003, her second book ‘Shut Up & Sing: How Elites from Hollywood, Politics, and the UN Are Subverting America’ was published by ‘Regnery Publishing.’
In 2004, ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ started airing on the ‘Talk Radio Network,’ a 24-hour radio network.
She is the guest host of ‘The O'Reilly Factor’ on ‘Fox News Channel.’ She is also a weekly contributor to a segment called 'The Ingraham Angle.'
On September 11, 2007, her third book ‘Power to the People’ was published by ‘Regnery Publishing.’ In the book, she stresses on how ordinary people in America can make a difference in politics and culture.
In 2008, she was given a three-week trial run by ‘Fox News Channel’ for their upcoming show ‘Just In with Laura Ingraham.’ The show was canceled after the trial period and was replaced by another show.
Published in 2010, her book ‘The Obama Diaries’ is a fictional account of the diary entries made by Barack Obama.
On July 12, 2011, ‘Of Thee I Zing: America's Cultural Decline from Muffin Tops to Body Shots’ was published.
From January 2, 2013, she began hosting the nationally syndicated radio show ‘The Laura Ingraham Show.’
Laura and businessman Peter Anthony founded a conservative American website called ‘LifeZette’ in 2015. In January 2018, Laura confirmed that she had sold the majority stake of ‘LifeZette’ to ‘The Katz Group.’
Continue Reading Below
She published the book ‘Billionaire at the Barricades’ in 2017. The book explains the 2016 election victory of Donald Trump.
Major Works
Published in 2007, her third book ‘Power to the People’ earned great critical appreciation and was enlisted on ‘New York Times’ best seller list.
Her 2010 book ‘The Obama Diaries’ peaked at number one on the ‘New York Times’ bestseller list. ‘USA Today’ included the book in its list of ‘bestselling publications.’
Her nationally syndicated radio talk show ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ is the third-most popular political talk show to be broadcast in the United States. It is heard on hundreds of radio stations across the nation.
Awards & Achievements
In 2012, she was featured on New Max media’s list of ‘Top 25 radio hosts.’
Personal Life & Legacy
She was romantically involved with Robert Torricelli, a former New Jersey Democratic Senator.
She was engaged to Indian American author Dinesh D’Souza, but the engagement was broken off for unknown reasons.
In April 2005, she announced that she was engaged to businessman James V. Reyers. However, in May, she announced on radio that the wedding would be called off due to her complications with breast cancer. On April 26, 2005, she underwent a surgery for breast cancer.
She has adopted three children: Maria Caroline, Michael Dmitri, and Nikolai Peter.
Facts About Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham is an accomplished author, having written several books on politics and culture that have been bestsellers.
In addition to her work in media, Ingraham is also a single mother of three adopted children from Russia.
She is a talented pianist and has performed at various events, showcasing her musical skills.
Ingraham is known for her love of animals and has rescued multiple dogs over the years, highlighting her compassionate nature.