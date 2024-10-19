Who is Laura Ingraham? Everything You Need to Know (2024)

In 1991, she obtained a ‘Juris Doctor,’ a professional doctorate in law, from the ‘University of the Virginia School of Law.’

During her senior year at college, she was the editor-in-chief of the conservative newspaper ‘The Dartmouth Review,’ a bi-weekly publication.

In 1985, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from ‘Dartmouth College,’ a private Ivy League university located in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States.

In 1981, she graduated from ‘Glastonbury High School,’ the only high school in the town of Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Laura Anne Ingraham was born on June 19, 1963, in Glastonbury, Connecticut, U.S., into a humble middle class family. She was raised in the small township of the Glastonbury Center community.

Career

After graduating from law school, she worked as a law clerk under Ralph K. Winter, Jr., a Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York.

She served as the clerk of The U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for a brief period after which she worked as an attorney for the New York-based law firm ‘Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.’

In the late-1980s, she was employed as a speechwriter, during Ronald Reagan’s tenure, in the Domestic Policy advisory. She also worked as the editor of ‘The Prospect,’ a ‘Princeton University’ magazine.

In 1995, she was featured on the cover of ‘The New York Times Magazine’ for which she had written an article on ‘rising young conservatives.’

In 1996, along with Jay Lefkowitz, a Jewish politician and lawyer, she organized the first annual ‘Dark Ages Weekend’ as a response to the ‘New Year’s Renaissance Weekend,’ an American retreat for leaders.

In the late-1990s, she worked as a commentator for the CBS network and also served as the host of a MSNBC network program called ‘Watch It!’

In 1997, she authored an essay for the ‘Washington Post’ where she had written about the need for legal protection for homosexuals.

In June 2000, her book ‘The Hillary Trap: Looking for Power in All the Wrong Places’ was published. The book is an analysis of Hillary Clinton’s policies.

In April 2001, she launched her own show called ‘The Laura Ingraham Show.’ The show was aired on 306 radio stations, including ‘XM Satellite Radio.’

On October 25, 2003, her second book ‘Shut Up & Sing: How Elites from Hollywood, Politics, and the UN Are Subverting America’ was published by ‘Regnery Publishing.’

In 2004, ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ started airing on the ‘Talk Radio Network,’ a 24-hour radio network.

She is the guest host of ‘The O'Reilly Factor’ on ‘Fox News Channel.’ She is also a weekly contributor to a segment called 'The Ingraham Angle.'

On September 11, 2007, her third book ‘Power to the People’ was published by ‘Regnery Publishing.’ In the book, she stresses on how ordinary people in America can make a difference in politics and culture.

In 2008, she was given a three-week trial run by ‘Fox News Channel’ for their upcoming show ‘Just In with Laura Ingraham.’ The show was canceled after the trial period and was replaced by another show.

Published in 2010, her book ‘The Obama Diaries’ is a fictional account of the diary entries made by Barack Obama.

On July 12, 2011, ‘Of Thee I Zing: America's Cultural Decline from Muffin Tops to Body Shots’ was published.

From January 2, 2013, she began hosting the nationally syndicated radio show ‘The Laura Ingraham Show.’

Laura and businessman Peter Anthony founded a conservative American website called ‘LifeZette’ in 2015. In January 2018, Laura confirmed that she had sold the majority stake of ‘LifeZette’ to ‘The Katz Group.’

