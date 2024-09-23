Who Is On The Sleep Number Commercial – Repeat Replay (2024)

If you’ve ever watched television, chances are you’ve seen a Sleep Number commercial. These advertisem*nts feature a variety of celebrities and athletes promoting the Sleep Number bed, a customizable mattress that allows users to adjust their sleep preferences to find their perfect level of comfort.

But who exactly is on the Sleep Number commercial? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the famous faces you may have seen promoting this popular mattress brand, as well as some interesting facts about the company and its products.

1. Terry Bradshaw

One of the most recognizable faces in Sleep Number commercials is former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback who has been a spokesperson for Sleep Number since 2012. In the commercials, Bradshaw touts the benefits of the Sleep Number bed and how it has improved his sleep quality.

2. Lindsay Vonn

Another famous athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number commercials is Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn. Vonn is a four-time World Cup overall champion and an Olympic gold medalist who has been a Sleep Number spokesperson since 2018. In the commercials, Vonn discusses how the Sleep Number bed has helped her recover from injuries and get a better night’s sleep.

3. Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is another celebrity who has endorsed Sleep Number mattresses. Prescott has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2019 and has appeared in several commercials promoting the benefits of the Sleep Number bed. In the ads, Prescott talks about how the mattress has helped him improve his recovery and performance on the field.

4. Eric and Jessie James Decker

Country music singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, have also appeared in Sleep Number commercials together. The couple has been spokespeople for the brand since 2018 and have discussed how the Sleep Number bed has improved their sleep quality and overall well-being.

5. Gabby Reece and Laird Hamilton

Professional volleyball player Gabby Reece and professional surfer Laird Hamilton have also been featured in Sleep Number commercials. The couple has been spokespersons for the brand since 2018 and have discussed how the Sleep Number bed has helped them recover from their intense workouts and stay at the top of their game.

6. Bob and Brad

Physical therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck, known as “Bob and Brad,” are popular YouTubers who have also appeared in Sleep Number commercials. The duo has been spokespersons for the brand since 2019 and have discussed how the Sleep Number bed can help alleviate back pain and improve overall sleep quality.

7. Shaquille O’Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is another famous face who has appeared in Sleep Number commercials. O’Neal has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2018 and has discussed how the Sleep Number bed has helped him get a better night’s sleep and recover from his intense workouts.

8. Interesting Facts About Sleep Number

– Sleep Number was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

– The Sleep Number bed allows users to adjust the firmness and support of the mattress to their individual preferences using a remote control.

– The company offers a 100-night trial period for customers to try out the mattress and determine if it’s the right fit for them.

– Sleep Number mattresses are designed to help alleviate pain and improve sleep quality by providing personalized support for each user.

– The Sleep Number bed has been clinically proven to improve sleep quality and reduce back pain in some users.

– The company offers a variety of mattress models, including the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, which features advanced sleep tracking technology.

– Sleep Number mattresses are made in the USA using high-quality materials and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

– The company has a customer satisfaction rating of over 90% and has been recognized for its innovation and commitment to quality.

Common Questions About Sleep Number

1. How does the Sleep Number bed work?

2. What are the benefits of a Sleep Number bed?

3. How long is the trial period for a Sleep Number bed?

4. Are Sleep Number mattresses made in the USA?

5. What is the warranty on a Sleep Number bed?

6. Can the Sleep Number bed help with back pain?

7. How much does a Sleep Number bed cost?

Prices for Sleep Number mattresses vary depending on the model and features, but they typically range from $1,000 to $5,000.

8. Can I adjust each side of the bed separately on a Sleep Number mattress?

Yes, Sleep Number mattresses are designed to allow each user to adjust their side of the bed independently.

9. Does the Sleep Number bed come with a sleep tracking feature?

The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed model comes with advanced sleep tracking technology to monitor your sleep patterns and quality.

10. Can I finance a Sleep Number mattress?

Yes, Sleep Number offers financing options for customers who prefer to pay for their mattress in installments.

11. Are Sleep Number mattresses suitable for all sleeping positions?

Yes, Sleep Number mattresses are designed to accommodate all sleeping positions and provide personalized support for each user.

12. How do I know which Sleep Number setting is right for me?

The company offers a Sleep Number setting guide to help you determine the ideal level of firmness and support for your individual preferences.

13. Can I try out a Sleep Number bed in a store before purchasing?

Yes, Sleep Number has retail locations where customers can test out the mattresses and receive personalized recommendations from sleep experts.

14. Do Sleep Number mattresses come with a return policy?

Yes, the company offers a 100-night trial period during which customers can return the mattress if they are not satisfied with their purchase.

15. Are Sleep Number mattresses compatible with adjustable bed frames?

Yes, Sleep Number mattresses can be paired with adjustable bed frames to provide additional comfort and support.

In conclusion, the Sleep Number commercial features a diverse group of celebrities and athletes who have endorsed the brand and its products. From NFL legends to Olympic athletes, the Sleep Number bed has garnered praise from some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. With its customizable features and commitment to quality, Sleep Number continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a better night’s sleep. Whether you’re looking to alleviate pain, improve sleep quality, or simply get a more comfortable mattress, Sleep Number has something to offer for everyone. So why not give it a try and see for yourself the benefits of a personalized sleep experience with a Sleep Number bed.