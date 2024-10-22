Who is Ruby Franke, the parenting influencer jailed for child abuse? (2024)

A woman who sprang to fame giving controversial parenting advice has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for child abuse. What happened to Ruby Franke and her family?

On a late August morning in Utah, a 12-year-old boy covered in open wounds knocked at the door of a neighbour's house asking for food and water.

He had escaped a nearby home moments before, by climbing out a window and running away with duct tape still on his ankles, police say.

The boy was taken to hospital suffering from malnourishment and "deep lacerations from being tied up with rope," according to the arrest record.

In total, four children were taken into care and Franke, a parenting influencer and mother of six, was arrested.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Franke tearfully apologised in court as she learned her sentence, saying: "I was so disoriented that I believed dark was light and right was wrong."

She previously pleaded guilty to starving and abusing her children.

She appeared along with her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, 54, who received the same sentence. Each woman was jailed for four terms of one to 15 years each.

How did it come to this, for a woman who imparted parenting advice to two million YouTube subscribers?