Who Is The Author Of The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World (2024)

Laten we stellen dat de boeiendste periode van The Cure ergens in 1979 met de release van Three Imaginary Boys begint en ergens in 1992 met Wish eindigt. Dertien zeer productieve jaren. Na het in 2008 verschenen 4:13 Dream kwam er tot nu toe geen nieuw werk meer uit. Een pauze van maar liefst zestien […]
31 okt 2024 · The Cure blijft continu toeren en Robert Smith kondigt tussendoor ... Is het zwaarwegende oorverdovende Warsong te herleiden tot de tijdelijke ...
The Cure - Songs of a Lost World (2024); Alone (6:48); And Nothing Is Forever (6:53); A Fragile Thing (4:43); Warsong (4:17); Drone:Nodrone (4:45); I Can Never Say Goodbye (6:03); All I Ever Am (5:21); Endsong (10:23).
1 nov 2024 · 'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - ...
SONGS OF A LOST WORLD’ is the long awaited new album from The Cure, their 14th studio release and their first in 16 years. 'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / key
1 nov 2024 · Sixteen years after their last album, Robert Smith & co. return at their own glacial pace. Sounding regal, weary, and deliciously slow, ...
1 nov 2024 · Op 14 oktober 2024 zei Robert Smith dat de tour voor Songs Of A Lost World van start gaat in de herfst van 2025, nadat het werk voor het ...
Eindelijk is het dan zover, The Cure brengt Songs Of A Lost World uit. Een prachtig, ontroerend, zwartgallig album. Vintage Cure!
1 nov 2024 · De karakteristieke stem van Robert Smith, de melancholische melodieën, de dromerige soundscapes - alles wat The Cure zo uniek maakt, is terug. ' ...
9 nov 2024 · In a November 6, 2024 article on Artnet, Min Chen explains that Robert Smith saw the piece while flipping through a book and almost ...
Songs of a Lost World is the first new studio album from The Cure in sixteen years. Fans always hope for one more classic album from veteran bands (hard to believe debut album Three Imaginary [...]
1 nov 2024 · Sixteen years after the last Cure album, Robert Smith has created an unrelentingly serious and sad work unlike anything his band has done in ...
Sixteen years after the last Cure album, Robert Smith has created an unrelentingly serious and sad work unlike anything his band has done in the past.
2 nov 2024 · De meeste leeftijdgenoten van Robert Smith zijn inmiddels niet meer zo goed bij stem als in hun jonge jaren, maar de zang op Songs Of A Lost ...
Lange tijd niet meer verwacht, maar toch nog gekomen, een nieuw album van de Britse band The Cure, die op het aardedonkere maar wonderschone...