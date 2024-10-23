Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives? Get Into The Character In Days Of Our Lives (2024)

Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives?

Ashley Puzemis, an actress and model from Michigan, plays Holly Jonas on "Days of Our Lives." She started the role in October 2023. Holly is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. She has a complex family history and was raised by Eric Brady. Holly was first introduced in 2016 as a baby born through in vitro fertilization. Over the years, several actors have played Holly, but Ashley Puzemis took over the role when the character turned 17 in 2023.

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives

Holly Fay Jonas is a character from the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. Eric Brady, who raised Holly, is like a father to her. Chloe Lane gave birth to Holly and took care of her when Nicole was thought to be dead. Over the years, different actresses have played Holly. In 2023, Holly's character was aged to 16, and then 17, and is now played by Ashley Puzemis. Even though Ari Zucker, who played Holly's mother Nicole, left the show in early 2024, Ashley continues to play Holly.

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives Now

On October 9, 2023, Holly Jonas meets Tate Black and they exchange numbers. When Tate tries to kiss her, Holly says she likes someone else. Holly has a crush on Johnny DiMera but can't tell him because his grandmother, Susan, interrupts her. Nicole, Holly's mom, tells Holly that Tate mentioned she loves someone. Holly gets mad at Tate and tells him he is dead to her. Later, Tate makes up with Holly and warns her that Johnny will soon be her stepbrother. Despite this, Holly still likes Johnny. When Nicole and EJ announce their wedding date, Holly is upset. She lies to Johnny, saying she likes EJ, and then accepts the situation. She becomes Nicole's bridesmaid and Johnny is EJ's groomsman. Fans can watch Holly's story unfold on "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock.

Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" (also called "Days" or "DOOL") is an American TV soap opera. It was on NBC from 1965 to 2022 and now streams on Peacock. It’s one of the longest-running TV shows, airing almost every weekday since November 8, 1965. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday.

The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, and mainly follows the Brady and Horton families, along with the DiMera and Kiriakis families. Frances Reid played Alice Horton from the start until 2010. Suzanne Rogers has been on the show since 1973, and Susan Seaforth Hayes has appeared in every decade of the show since 1968.

In 1975, episodes were extended from 30 to 60 minutes. The show is known for its daring topics and has been popular worldwide. Ken Corday has been the main producer since 1986. As of March 2023, the show is renewed through September 2025. "Days of Our Lives" celebrated its 14,000th episode on December 17, 2020.

The show has been featured on "SCTV" and "Friends," and some cast members appeared on "Friends." Famous fans include actress Julia Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Days Of Our Lives Cast