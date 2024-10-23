Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives? Get Into The Character In Days Of Our Lives (2024)

Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives?

Ashley Puzemis, an actress and model from Michigan, plays Holly Jonas on "Days of Our Lives." She started the role in October 2023. Holly is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. She has a complex family history and was raised by Eric Brady. Holly was first introduced in 2016 as a baby born through in vitro fertilization. Over the years, several actors have played Holly, but Ashley Puzemis took over the role when the character turned 17 in 2023.

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives

Holly Fay Jonas is a character from the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. Eric Brady, who raised Holly, is like a father to her. Chloe Lane gave birth to Holly and took care of her when Nicole was thought to be dead. Over the years, different actresses have played Holly. In 2023, Holly's character was aged to 16, and then 17, and is now played by Ashley Puzemis. Even though Ari Zucker, who played Holly's mother Nicole, left the show in early 2024, Ashley continues to play Holly.

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives Now

On October 9, 2023, Holly Jonas meets Tate Black and they exchange numbers. When Tate tries to kiss her, Holly says she likes someone else. Holly has a crush on Johnny DiMera but can't tell him because his grandmother, Susan, interrupts her. Nicole, Holly's mom, tells Holly that Tate mentioned she loves someone. Holly gets mad at Tate and tells him he is dead to her. Later, Tate makes up with Holly and warns her that Johnny will soon be her stepbrother. Despite this, Holly still likes Johnny. When Nicole and EJ announce their wedding date, Holly is upset. She lies to Johnny, saying she likes EJ, and then accepts the situation. She becomes Nicole's bridesmaid and Johnny is EJ's groomsman. Fans can watch Holly's story unfold on "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock.

Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" (also called "Days" or "DOOL") is an American TV soap opera. It was on NBC from 1965 to 2022 and now streams on Peacock. It’s one of the longest-running TV shows, airing almost every weekday since November 8, 1965. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday.

The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, and mainly follows the Brady and Horton families, along with the DiMera and Kiriakis families. Frances Reid played Alice Horton from the start until 2010. Suzanne Rogers has been on the show since 1973, and Susan Seaforth Hayes has appeared in every decade of the show since 1968.

In 1975, episodes were extended from 30 to 60 minutes. The show is known for its daring topics and has been popular worldwide. Ken Corday has been the main producer since 1986. As of March 2023, the show is renewed through September 2025. "Days of Our Lives" celebrated its 14,000th episode on December 17, 2020.

The show has been featured on "SCTV" and "Friends," and some cast members appeared on "Friends." Famous fans include actress Julia Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Days Of Our Lives Cast

Character

Actor

Duration

Stefan DiMera

Brandon Barash

2019–2020, 2022–present

Jake Lambert

Brandon Barash

2020–2023

Johnny DiMera

Brandon Barash

2022

Nick Fallon

Blake Berris

2006–2009, 2012–2014, 2021, 2023

Everett Lynch

Blake Berris

2023–present

Johnny DiMera

Carson Boatman

2021–present

Chanel Dupree

Raven Bowens

2021–present

Allie Horton

Raven Bowens

2022

Ava Vitali

Tamara Braun

2008, 2015–2016, 2020–present

Taylor Walker

Tamara Braun

2011

Jada Hunter

Elia Cantu

2022–present

Lucas Horton

Bryan Dattilo

1993–2010, 2012–present

Kayla Brady Johnson

Mary Beth Evans

1986–1992, 2006–present

Kassandra Loved

Mary Beth Evans

2023

EJ DiMera

Dan Feuerriegel

2021–present

Johnny DiMera

Dan Feuerriegel

2022

Chad DiMera

Billy Flynn

2014–present

Rafe Hernandez

Galen Gering

2008–present

Rafe Hernandez 2

Galen Gering

2011

Marlena Evans

Galen Gering

2021

Sarah Horton

Linsey Godfrey

2018–present

Kristen DiMera

Linsey Godfrey

2021

Ava Vitali

Linsey Godfrey

2022

Gwen Rizczech

Linsey Godfrey

2022

Jane Smith

Stacy Haiduk

2010

Susan Banks

Stacy Haiduk

2018–2019, 2021–present

Kristen DiMera

Stacy Haiduk

2018–present

Sister Mary Moira Banks

Stacy Haiduk

2022

Nick Fallon

Stacy Haiduk

2023

Marlena Evans

Deidre Hall

1976–1987, 1991–2009, 2011–present

Samantha Evans

Deidre Hall

1992, 2008

Hattie Adams

Deidre Hall

2004, 2016–2020

Paulina Price

Jackée Harry

2021–present

John Black

Drake Hogestyn

1986–2009, 2011–present

Marlena Evans

Drake Hogestyn

2021

Tate Black

Leo Howard

2024

Stephanie Johnson

Abigail Klein

2022–present

Brady Black

Eric Martsolf

2008–present

Marin

AnnaLynne McCord

2024

Steve Johnson

Stephen Nichols

1985–1990, 2006–2009, 2015–present

Stefano DiMera

Stephen Nichols

2019–2020

Marlena Evans

Stephen Nichols

2021

Gwen Rizczech

Emily O'Brien

2020–present

Tiffany Rizczech

Emily O'Brien

2021

Theresa Donovan

Emily O'Brien

2023–present

Holly Jonas

Ashley Puzemis

2023–present

Abe Carver

James Reynolds

1981–present

Maggie Horton Kiriakis

Suzanne Rogers

1973–present

Chris Kositchek

Josh Taylor

1977–1987

Roman Brady

Josh Taylor

1997–present

Damon

Paul Telfer

2015

Xander Kiriakis

Paul Telfer

2015–present

Ben Weston

Robert Scott Wilson

2014–present

Alex Kiriakis

Robert Scott Wilson

2022–present

Nicole Walker

Arianne Zucker

1998–2006, 2008–present

Helena Tasso

Arianne Zucker

2016

Kristen DiMera

Arianne Zucker

2019


FAQs

Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives? Get Into The Character In Days Of Our Lives? ›

Ashley Puzemis: Holly Jonas.

Who is Holly on Days of Our Lives? ›

Ashley Puzemis: Holly Jonas.

Who is the father of Nicole's daughter Holly? ›

Holly Fay Jonas is the daughter of the late doctor Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives. She was introduced as a newborn on December 21, 2016, and born via surrogacy by surrogate mother Chloe Lane following Daniel's death, per Fandom.

How many actresses played Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives? ›

Billie Reed
Portrayed byLisa Rinna (1992–1995, 2002–2003, 2012–2021) Krista Allen (1996–1999) Julie Pinson (2004–2008)
Duration1992–1999 2002–2008 2012–2013 2018 2021
First appearanceSeptember 18, 1992
Last appearanceSeptember 10, 2021
9 more rows

How many actresses have played Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives? ›

Kristen DiMera
Kristen Blake DiMera
Days of Our Lives character
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera
Portrayed byEileen Davidson (1993–2017, 2021) Leslie Lunceford (1996) Stacy Haiduk (2018–present) Arianne Zucker (2019) Linsey Godfrey (2021) Lauren Koslow (2021)
Duration1993–1998 2012–2015 2017–present
6 more rows

Who is the new girl on Days of Our Lives? ›

Cherie Jimenez takes over the fiery role of Rafe's baby sister and Stefan's beloved wife, a young woman who'd been rotting in prison for a murder she didn't commit for months.

Is Tate leaving Days of Our Lives? ›

Why did Jamie Martin Mann leave Days of our Lives as Tate? Days of our Lives has another casting change coming as Jamie Martin Mann has aired his final episode as Tate Black. Jamie debuted as the newly-aged teen son of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) last fall.

Is Nicole leaving Days of Our Lives for good? ›

Thanks to Arianne, though, we now have an exact date when she will end her run as Nicole on the daytime drama. When is Nicole leaving Days of our Lives? There has been speculation that Nicole and Arianne would exit Days of our Lives this summer, and that is now confirmed.

Who is Nicole's baby daddy on days? ›

In an upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Ej Dimera's (Dan Feuerriegel) secret could unravel. If Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) discovers that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is the real father of baby Jude Brady Dimera.

How is Holly related to Maggie on Dool? ›

Maggie is the mother of Melissa Horton (whom she adopted), Summer Townsend, Daniel Jonas, Janice Barnes (whom she fostered), and Sarah Horton. She has six grandchildren: Nathan Horton (via Melissa), Mackenzie Horton and Victoria Kiriakis (via Sarah), Melanie Jonas, Holly Jonas, and Parker Jonas (all via Daniel).

Whose baby was Christina Applegate on Days of Our Lives? ›

Christina Applegate: Baby Burt Grizzell.

Who did Mila Kunis play on Days of Our Lives? ›

Mila Kunis played the popular character Hope Williams Brady in a flashback scene of Hope as a young child in episode 7313. Although Kristian Alfonson portrayed this character the most, a few different actors played Hope at various ages.

What actor has been on Days of Our Lives the longest? ›

Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the series premiered on November 8, 1965. The longest-running cast member is Suzanne Rogers, who has portrayed Maggie Horton since August 20, 1973, making her one of the longest-tenured actors in American soap operas.

Are Susan Banks and Kristen DiMera played by the same person? ›

Days of Our Lives viewers never know what to expect from scheming Kristen DiMera or her quirky doppelganger Susan Banks. True, Kristen has a more nefarious reputation, but each has a penchant for wild schemes that keep fans – and portrayer Stacy Haiduk – on their toes.

How many actresses have played Jennifer on Days of Our Lives? ›

Jennifer Horton
Portrayed byMaren Stephenson (1976–1977) Jennifer Peterson (1977–1979) Melissa Reeves (1985–1995, 2000–2022) Stephanie Cameron (1995–1998) Cady McClain (2020–2023) Marci Miller (2021)
Duration1976–1979 1985–1998 2000–2006 2010–2023
First appearanceFebruary 6, 1976
Last appearanceMarch 3, 2023
8 more rows

How many actors have played EJ on Days of Our Lives? ›

EJ DiMera
Portrayed byAvalon, Dillon & Vincent Ragone (1997–1998) James Scott (2006–2014) Trey Baxter (2018) Dan Feuerriegel (2021–present)
Duration1997–1998 2006–2014 2018 2021–present
First appearanceFebruary 21, 1997
ClassificationPresent; regular
6 more rows

Who is Tate's mom on Days of Our Lives? ›

Tate Donovan Black is the son of Brady Black and Theresa Donovan. He is the first child for both Brady and Theresa and the first grandchild of Days of Our Lives supercouple Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady.

Does Holly tell the truth on Days of Our Lives? ›

Plus, Paulina Price (Jackee Harry) learns if she is cancer-free or not. Dool spoilers for Monday, April 1 reveal that Holly finally blurts out the truth about the drugs. Holly just doesn't tell Ej and Nicole, but blurts out the truth in front of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Does Holly wake up on Days of Our Lives? ›

Days of Our Lives Recap: Holly Wakes Up From Her Coma.

Did Alison Sweeney leave Days of Our Lives? ›

She portrayed the role for 21 years until she announced her decision to leave to pursue other projects in 2014. Sweeney eventually returned in 2020 and made an appearance in Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas in 2021.

