Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives? Get Into The Character In Days Of Our Lives (2024)

Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives?

Ashley Puzemis, an actress and model from Michigan, plays Holly Jonas on "Days of Our Lives." She started the role in October 2023. Holly is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. She has a complex family history and was raised by Eric Brady. Holly was first introduced in 2016 as a baby born through in vitro fertilization. Over the years, several actors have played Holly, but Ashley Puzemis took over the role when the character turned 17 in 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7-TZ-uvT-B/

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives

Holly Fay Jonas is a character from the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. Eric Brady, who raised Holly, is like a father to her. Chloe Lane gave birth to Holly and took care of her when Nicole was thought to be dead. Over the years, different actresses have played Holly. In 2023, Holly's character was aged to 16, and then 17, and is now played by Ashley Puzemis. Even though Ari Zucker, who played Holly's mother Nicole, left the show in early 2024, Ashley continues to play Holly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7h5kJdPUIz/

Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives Now

On October 9, 2023, Holly Jonas meets Tate Black and they exchange numbers. When Tate tries to kiss her, Holly says she likes someone else. Holly has a crush on Johnny DiMera but can't tell him because his grandmother, Susan, interrupts her. Nicole, Holly's mom, tells Holly that Tate mentioned she loves someone. Holly gets mad at Tate and tells him he is dead to her. Later, Tate makes up with Holly and warns her that Johnny will soon be her stepbrother. Despite this, Holly still likes Johnny. When Nicole and EJ announce their wedding date, Holly is upset. She lies to Johnny, saying she likes EJ, and then accepts the situation. She becomes Nicole's bridesmaid and Johnny is EJ's groomsman. Fans can watch Holly's story unfold on "Days of Our Lives" on Peaco*ck.

Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" (also called "Days" or "DOOL") is an American TV soap opera. It was on NBC from 1965 to 2022 and now streams on Peaco*ck. It’s one of the longest-running TV shows, airing almost every weekday since November 8, 1965. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday.

The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, and mainly follows the Brady and Horton families, along with the DiMera and Kiriakis families. Frances Reid played Alice Horton from the start until 2010. Suzanne Rogers has been on the show since 1973, and Susan Seaforth Hayes has appeared in every decade of the show since 1968.

In 1975, episodes were extended from 30 to 60 minutes. The show is known for its daring topics and has been popular worldwide. Ken Corday has been the main producer since 1986. As of March 2023, the show is renewed through September 2025. "Days of Our Lives" celebrated its 14,000th episode on December 17, 2020.

The show has been featured on "SCTV" and "Friends," and some cast members appeared on "Friends." Famous fans include actress Julia Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Days Of Our Lives Cast

Character

Actor

Duration

Stefan DiMera

Brandon Barash

2019–2020, 2022–present

Jake Lambert

Brandon Barash

2020–2023

Johnny DiMera

Brandon Barash

2022

Nick Fallon

Blake Berris

2006–2009, 2012–2014, 2021, 2023

Everett Lynch

Blake Berris

2023–present

Johnny DiMera

Carson Boatman

2021–present

Chanel Dupree

Raven Bowens

2021–present

Allie Horton

Raven Bowens

2022

Ava Vitali

Tamara Braun

2008, 2015–2016, 2020–present

Taylor Walker

Tamara Braun

2011

Jada Hunter

Elia Cantu

2022–present

Lucas Horton

Bryan Dattilo

1993–2010, 2012–present

Kayla Brady Johnson

Mary Beth Evans

1986–1992, 2006–present

Kassandra Loved

Mary Beth Evans

2023

EJ DiMera

Dan Feuerriegel

2021–present

Johnny DiMera

Dan Feuerriegel

2022

Chad DiMera

Billy Flynn

2014–present

Rafe Hernandez

Galen Gering

2008–present

Rafe Hernandez 2

Galen Gering

2011

Marlena Evans

Galen Gering

2021

Sarah Horton

Linsey Godfrey

2018–present

Kristen DiMera

Linsey Godfrey

2021

Ava Vitali

Linsey Godfrey

2022

Gwen Rizczech

Linsey Godfrey

2022

Jane Smith

Stacy Haiduk

2010

Susan Banks

Stacy Haiduk

2018–2019, 2021–present

Kristen DiMera

Stacy Haiduk

2018–present

Sister Mary Moira Banks

Stacy Haiduk

2022

Nick Fallon

Stacy Haiduk

2023

Marlena Evans

Deidre Hall

1976–1987, 1991–2009, 2011–present

Samantha Evans

Deidre Hall

1992, 2008

Hattie Adams

Deidre Hall

2004, 2016–2020

Paulina Price

Jackée Harry

2021–present

John Black

Drake Hogestyn

1986–2009, 2011–present

Marlena Evans

Drake Hogestyn

2021

Tate Black

Leo Howard

2024

Stephanie Johnson

Abigail Klein

2022–present

Brady Black

Eric Martsolf

2008–present

Marin

AnnaLynne McCord

2024

Steve Johnson

Stephen Nichols

1985–1990, 2006–2009, 2015–present

Stefano DiMera

Stephen Nichols

2019–2020

Marlena Evans

Stephen Nichols

2021

Gwen Rizczech

Emily O'Brien

2020–present

Tiffany Rizczech

Emily O'Brien

2021

Theresa Donovan

Emily O'Brien

2023–present

Holly Jonas

Ashley Puzemis

2023–present

Abe Carver

James Reynolds

1981–present

Maggie Horton Kiriakis

Suzanne Rogers

1973–present

Chris Kositchek

Josh Taylor

1977–1987

Roman Brady

Josh Taylor

1997–present

Damon

Paul Telfer

2015

Xander Kiriakis

Paul Telfer

2015–present

Ben Weston

Robert Scott Wilson

2014–present

Alex Kiriakis

Robert Scott Wilson

2022–present

Nicole Walker

Arianne Zucker

1998–2006, 2008–present

Helena Tasso

Arianne Zucker

2016

Kristen DiMera

Arianne Zucker

2019


