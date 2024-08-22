Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives? Get Into The Character In Days Of Our Lives (2024)

Who Plays Holly On Days Of Our Lives?
Ashley Puzemis, an actress and model from Michigan, plays Holly Jonas on "Days of Our Lives." She started the role in October 2023. Holly is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. She has a complex family history and was raised by Eric Brady. Holly was first introduced in 2016 as a baby born through in vitro fertilization. Over the years, several actors have played Holly, but Ashley Puzemis took over the role when the character turned 17 in 2023.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C7-TZ-uvT-B/
Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives
Holly Fay Jonas is a character from the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker. Eric Brady, who raised Holly, is like a father to her. Chloe Lane gave birth to Holly and took care of her when Nicole was thought to be dead. Over the years, different actresses have played Holly. In 2023, Holly's character was aged to 16, and then 17, and is now played by Ashley Puzemis. Even though Ari Zucker, who played Holly's mother Nicole, left the show in early 2024, Ashley continues to play Holly.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C7h5kJdPUIz/
Holly Jonas In Days Of Our Lives Now
On October 9, 2023, Holly Jonas meets Tate Black and they exchange numbers. When Tate tries to kiss her, Holly says she likes someone else. Holly has a crush on Johnny DiMera but can't tell him because his grandmother, Susan, interrupts her. Nicole, Holly's mom, tells Holly that Tate mentioned she loves someone. Holly gets mad at Tate and tells him he is dead to her. Later, Tate makes up with Holly and warns her that Johnny will soon be her stepbrother. Despite this, Holly still likes Johnny. When Nicole and EJ announce their wedding date, Holly is upset. She lies to Johnny, saying she likes EJ, and then accepts the situation. She becomes Nicole's bridesmaid and Johnny is EJ's groomsman. Fans can watch Holly's story unfold on "Days of Our Lives" on Peaco*ck.
Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" (also called "Days" or "DOOL") is an American TV soap opera. It was on NBC from 1965 to 2022 and now streams on Peaco*ck. It’s one of the longest-running TV shows, airing almost every weekday since November 8, 1965. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday.
The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, and mainly follows the Brady and Horton families, along with the DiMera and Kiriakis families. Frances Reid played Alice Horton from the start until 2010. Suzanne Rogers has been on the show since 1973, and Susan Seaforth Hayes has appeared in every decade of the show since 1968.
In 1975, episodes were extended from 30 to 60 minutes. The show is known for its daring topics and has been popular worldwide. Ken Corday has been the main producer since 1986. As of March 2023, the show is renewed through September 2025. "Days of Our Lives" celebrated its 14,000th episode on December 17, 2020.
The show has been featured on "SCTV" and "Friends," and some cast members appeared on "Friends." Famous fans include actress Julia Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Days Of Our Lives Cast
Character
Actor
Duration
Stefan DiMera
Brandon Barash
2019–2020, 2022–present
Jake Lambert
Brandon Barash
2020–2023
Johnny DiMera
Brandon Barash
2022
Nick Fallon
Blake Berris
2006–2009, 2012–2014, 2021, 2023
Everett Lynch
Blake Berris
2023–present
Johnny DiMera
Carson Boatman
2021–present
Chanel Dupree
Raven Bowens
2021–present
Allie Horton
Raven Bowens
2022
Ava Vitali
Tamara Braun
2008, 2015–2016, 2020–present
Taylor Walker
Tamara Braun
2011
Jada Hunter
Elia Cantu
2022–present
Lucas Horton
Bryan Dattilo
1993–2010, 2012–present
Kayla Brady Johnson
Mary Beth Evans
1986–1992, 2006–present
Kassandra Loved
Mary Beth Evans
2023
EJ DiMera
Dan Feuerriegel
2021–present
Johnny DiMera
Dan Feuerriegel
2022
Chad DiMera
Billy Flynn
2014–present
Rafe Hernandez
Galen Gering
2008–present
Rafe Hernandez 2
Galen Gering
2011
Marlena Evans
Galen Gering
2021
Sarah Horton
Linsey Godfrey
2018–present
Kristen DiMera
Linsey Godfrey
2021
Ava Vitali
Linsey Godfrey
2022
Gwen Rizczech
Linsey Godfrey
2022
Jane Smith
Stacy Haiduk
2010
Susan Banks
Stacy Haiduk
2018–2019, 2021–present
Kristen DiMera
Stacy Haiduk
2018–present
Sister Mary Moira Banks
Stacy Haiduk
2022
Nick Fallon
Stacy Haiduk
2023
Marlena Evans
Deidre Hall
1976–1987, 1991–2009, 2011–present
Samantha Evans
Deidre Hall
1992, 2008
Hattie Adams
Deidre Hall
2004, 2016–2020
Paulina Price
Jackée Harry
2021–present
John Black
Drake Hogestyn
1986–2009, 2011–present
Marlena Evans
Drake Hogestyn
2021
Tate Black
Leo Howard
2024
Stephanie Johnson
Abigail Klein
2022–present
Brady Black
Eric Martsolf
2008–present
Marin
AnnaLynne McCord
2024
Steve Johnson
Stephen Nichols
1985–1990, 2006–2009, 2015–present
Stefano DiMera
Stephen Nichols
2019–2020
Marlena Evans
Stephen Nichols
2021
Gwen Rizczech
Emily O'Brien
2020–present
Tiffany Rizczech
Emily O'Brien
2021
Theresa Donovan
Emily O'Brien
2023–present
Holly Jonas
Ashley Puzemis
2023–present
Abe Carver
James Reynolds
1981–present
Maggie Horton Kiriakis
Suzanne Rogers
1973–present
Chris Kositchek
Josh Taylor
1977–1987
Roman Brady
Josh Taylor
1997–present
Damon
Paul Telfer
2015
Xander Kiriakis
Paul Telfer
2015–present
Ben Weston
Robert Scott Wilson
2014–present
Alex Kiriakis
Robert Scott Wilson
2022–present
Nicole Walker
Arianne Zucker
1998–2006, 2008–present
Helena Tasso
Arianne Zucker
2016
Kristen DiMera
Arianne Zucker
2019
