Whole30 Buffalo Chicken Casserole: Easy Low Carb Meal Prep (2024)

I'm back and I am adding to my collection of buffalo sauce recipes with this Whole30 buffalo chicken casserole.It’s satisfying, delicious and made with healthy real food ingredients. This healthy casserole dish is also great if you are following a paleo, low carb or gluten free diet as well. Not only that, but it's perfect for meal prep!

What You Need

To make this recipe you will need some cookedshredded chicken (when I am in a pinch I like to grab a rotisserie). Another way toget shredded chicken quickly, isn to cook chicken breast in an instant pot.In the instant pot, I just add my chicken breast with about 1 cup of broth and set it to poultry. It's ready to go in about 30 minutes.

I have also tried this recipe with pulled turkey and it worked perfectly too! Once you have your protein source, we add in the veggies. These include, riced cauliflower, green onion, and shredded carrots. Beyond this, you will need a few spices and eggs to bind everything together. This is the main base for your casserole

For the sauce, you can use Frank's Red Hot Sauce or your favorite hot sauce mixed with nutritional yeast and a Whole30 compliant mayonnaise. The nutritional yeast gives the dish a great cheesy flavor. You can also use a prepared buffalo sauce if you have a favorite! Primal Kitchen Foods has a new one that is SO SO GOOD. If you go the route of a prepared buffalo sauce, they are usually thick and creamy enough to not need the addition of the mayo or they may need less mayo so just adjust accordingly.

Whole30 Buffalo Casserole Preparation

To make this healthy casserole dish, the first thing you will first mix together the dry casserole ingredients. In a separate bowl, you will mix together the ingredients for the sauce. Once that's done, combine the two and mix thoroughly. Your casserole will look very wet, especially after you add in the eggs before placing it in the oven. After about 40 minutes in the oven the eggs will set and you will be left with a delicious, creamy and healthy buffalo chicken casserole.

A quick drizzle of your favorite compliant ranch is the perfect mix of flavors in this recipe. I prefer Primal Kitchen Foods vegan ranch. It's definitely my favorite Whole30 compliant option. (PS: you can save 10% on your order with the code "BEAUTY10") But if you're not worried about being Whole30 compliant, slather on some bleu cheese! And while you're at it, some bleu cheese crumbles! 🙂 This recipe holds up perfectly for leftovers in the fridge for about 3 days. I just place them in individual meal prep containers and I have 4 meals for the week!

Whole30 Buffalo Chicken Casserole: Easy Low Carb Meal Prep 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews Author: Jen Lopez

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x

Category: Main Dishes, Casseroles

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American

Diet: Gluten Free Print Recipe See Also Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup Ingredients Scale 1 - 1 ½ pounds cooked shredded chicken (about 3 - 4 cups)

- pounds cooked shredded chicken (about - cups) 3 cups riced cauliflower

riced cauliflower 1 cup Frank's Red Hot Sauce (or your favorite buffalo sauce - I love the new one from Primal Kitchen Foods!)

Frank's Red Hot Sauce (or your favorite buffalo sauce - I love the new from Primal Kitchen Foods!) 3 beaten eggs

beaten eggs ½ cup shredded carrots

shredded carrots ⅓ cup compliant mayo

compliant mayo ¼ cup green onions, diced

green onions, diced 1 tsp nutritional yeast

nutritional yeast 1 tsp garlic powder

garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder

onion powder Salt & Pepper to taste

Compliant ranch for drizzling - I love the Vegan Ranch from Primal Kitchen Foods! Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prep a 9x13 casserole dish by lining with parchment paper and spraying with cooking spray. Cook the riced cauliflower according to package directions and set aside to cool In a large bowl, mix shredded chicken, cooked riced cauliflower, shredded carrots, green onions, garlic powder and onion powder. In a small bowl, whisk together hot sauce, mayo and nutritional yeast In a separate bowl whisk eggs together with salt and pepper Add sauce mixture to the chicken and veggie mixture until well coated Add sauce and chicken mixture to the bottom of your casserole dish. Add your whisked eggs over the top and with a fork, gently distribute the egg throughout the dish Bake uncovered for 40 min or until eggs are set Cut into 4 portions and drizzle with your favorite ranch and more buffalo sauce if desired. Notes My affiliate code "BEAUTY10" gets you a discount on the Primal Kitchen Foods website! Nutrition Serving Size: ¼ of the recipe

Calories: 402

Fat: 22.6

Carbohydrates: 14

Fiber: 5.8

Protein: 35.6

