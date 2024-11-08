Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (2024)

Table of Contents
Viruses and seasonality Will Covid become more seasonal with time? FAQs References

Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (1)Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (2)Getty Images

Covid-19 doesn't follow normal seasonal patterns, like other respiratory viruses – waves of infection can happen at any time of year.

Every July for the past four years, epidemiologists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have noted a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, an annual trend which has been dubbed "the summertime surge".

This summer in the United States, Covid-19 rates are reportedly particularly high in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada. In these western states, the number of positive tests reached 15.6% on the week ending July 6th, 1% up on the previous week. The CDC’s investigations show that viral rates in wastewater are also on the rise once again.

A similar trend has played out on the other side of the Atlantic, where according to the UK's Health Security Agency, positive Covid-19 tests rose from 4% at the end of March to 14% by the end of June.

The recent rise has been attributed to the FLiRT subvariants, the latest evolution of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 which emerged towards the end of 2021. This new raft of subvariants is the inevitable consequence of the virus trying out new mutations in its spike protein – a structure which is essential for Covid-19's ability to enter human cells, but can also alert the human immune system to the virus' presence in the body. As a result, Covid-19 has found more effective ways of evading the neutralising antibodies within most of our immune systems, while still being capable of locking onto the ACE2 receptor, a protein on human cells in the respiratory tract which allows it to enter the body. (Find out more about how Covid-19's symptoms have changed as new varients have emerged.)

According to Shan-Lu Liu, who directs the Viruses and Emerging Pathogens Program at The Ohio State University and has studied the FLiRT subvariants, these latest Covid-19 viruses have managed to strike a balance between escaping the immune system and still being able to bind to cells, which is driving many of the new cases.

“The elderly and immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to new subvariants due to their weakened immune responses to vaccination and natural infection," says Liu. He explains that experts recommend that these groups receive booster shots including the XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccine. This was designed to target the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant of Covid-19, which emerged in 2022.

Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (3)Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (4)Getty Images

Given the need to protect society’s most vulnerable, studying these continually emerging variants remains crucial for updating the world’s Covid-19 vaccines. Based on work done by Liu and others, US regulators and the World Health Organization have been able to make specific recommendations regarding new vaccine targets based on the latest spike protein mutations, in time for the latest Covid vaccine rollout in the autumn.

Yet for the scientists who monitor how SARS-CoV-2 is evolving and changing, it is still almost impossible to predict when the next strains of note will emerge. While most common respiratory infections like influenza or Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) follow seasonal patterns, surging during the autumn or winter months before abating in the spring and summer, Covid-19 is yet to settle into such a distinctive cycle.

In the wake of the latest summer outbreak, it remains to seen whether Covid-19 will ever become a truly seasonal virus, and if so, how long that will take.

See Also
Monthly Consumer Price Index Indicator, June 2024Paris 2024 Olympics: Kyle Snyder ‘wouldn't be surprised if U.S. won six gold medals in men’s freestyle wrestling’California town decimated by 2018 wildfires threatened again by state’s largest this year, as others burn Oregon and Canada | CNNParis 2024 Olympics: Why France’s Victor Wembanyama is the next big thing in basketball

Viruses and seasonality

According to epidemiologists and medical researchers, there are three main factors which drive cases of infectious disease – the virus itself, how many humans are susceptible at a particular time, and the conditions for the virus to spread.

"Seasonality is a characteristic shared by many viruses, most famously the flu's yearly winter endemic," says El Hussain Shamsa, an internal-medicine physician at University Hospitals in Ohio, who published a 2023 study on Covid-19 patterns throughout the year. In this case, it's thought that environmental and behavioural factors could lead to lower immunity and higher transmission of flu viruses in the winter, he says.

However, even influenza never fully goes away. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University, explains that the summer Covid-19 wave is likely to be partially exacerbated by factors such as people gathering in close proximity at festivals and concerts, and the heavy use of air conditioning which dries the air and encourages viral spread.

As an example, infection transmission experts in the UK suggest that an increase in people gathering in crowded pub gardens and bars to follow this summer’s Euro 2024 football tournament is likely to be behind many of the country’s recent Covid-19 cases. "The latest data suggests that June’s cases peaked around the week of June 17, shortly after England’s first game," says Paul Hunter, a virology consultant and professor at the University of East Anglia. "Cases then began picking up again in July as England progressed through the tournament."

But this still leaves the question of why this year-round effect is mainly being seen with Covid-19 rather than other respiratory infections? Scientists believe that this is because population immunity is far higher with many of the usual seasonal viruses, such as influenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. One reason is that they have simply been around for much longer, meaning they need more ideal conditions to infect us which only come around during the autumn and winter months as temperatures drop, schools return, and people gather more indoors.(Learn more about how diseases spread when we talk and sing.)

Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (5)Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (6)Getty Images

Because Covid-19 is still a relatively new virus, our sterilising immunity – the body’s ability to eliminate a pathogen before it has the chance to start replicating – is considerably lower. Scientists feel this is exacerbated by low vaccination rates, making population immunity dependent on how many people were infected during the most recent wave.

Shamsa points out that the current FLiRT variants share common immune-evading mutations with the Covid-19 variants which drove the previous major surge in infections during the winter of 2023, allowing them to fully capitalise on waning immunity levels. According to the CDC, as of July 7, just 22.7% of over-18s in the US are up to date on their Covid-19 vaccines, compared to 48.2% for influenza. As a result, Hunter says that anyone who didn’t catch Covid-19 over the winter, will have very little immunity against the FLiRT variants, driving the current spate of cases.

"With Covid-19, I think many people just don’t want or think they need the vaccine, but this means that population immunity waxes and wanes almost in unison based on the frequency and intensity of recent prior waves," says Denis Nash, an epidemiology professor at The City University of New York.

Will Covid become more seasonal with time?

So will Covid-19 ever transition to a more seasonal pattern as human exposure to the virus increases? Some feel that this trend is already emerging, with Hunter pointing out that the summertime surge of cases, hospitalisations and deaths is much milder than that seen during December and January. In the US, 327 people died from Covid-19 during the week of June 15, compared to 2,578 during the week of January 13.

See Also
I'm just not excited....

"It may be that we won’t ever reach a level of population immunity against SARS-CoV-2 that drives summer cases to zero, or it may take another year or two for us to get there," says Andy Pekosz, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University.

However, Nash predicts that this process may take decades or even longer, pointing out that humans have been living with and exposed to influenza and other common viruses for hundreds of years.

Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (7)Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (8)Getty Images

If Covid-19 does find a stable seasonal pattern, it raises the question of where an annual peak would fit in amongst the spikes we already see from RSV, which peaks during early autumn, and seasonal flu, which reaches its height in mid-winter. Pekosz describes the concept of "virus interference", which means that over time pathogens evolve into cycles which prevent too many viruses circulating simultaneously. "This is because the first one would infect people and cause a period of nonspecific immunity against other viruses," he says.

More like this:

Could Long Concussion help solve Long Covid?

How Covid-19 symptoms have changed

Why a 'tripledemic' comes in waves

These are all still questions which could take years or decades to properly answer. Yet some scientists suspect that Covid-19 may never completely disappear during the summer periods, due to the innate properties of coronaviruses which allow them to continue circulating even during warmer weather.

"We’ve known for some time that human coronaviruses are not as seasonal as flu, which is certainly helped along by cold temperatures and dry conditions," says Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage. "Indeed before 2020, we used to call coronavirus infections summer colds because they were less obviously skewed towards the colder months, so this is not a surprise."

Whatever happens, for now, experts feel that because Covid-19 is still having such a consistent year-round impact, there is a need for more public health messaging to ensure that the most vulnerable people remain fully vaccinated and have access to necessary antivirals on a year-round basis.

"No public health experts who are really paying attention would set expectations around the seasonality of Covid at this point," says Nash. "If messaging was accurate, it would be telling people that they should be up to date all year round, not just in the fall and winter."

--

If you liked this story,sign up for The Essential List newsletter– a handpicked selection of features, videos and can't-miss news, delivered to your inbox twice a week.

For more science, technology, environment and health stories from the BBC, follow us onFacebookandX.

Covid-19

Health

Disease

Science

Features

Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer (2024)

FAQs

What is the main cause of COVID spread? ›

COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. Other people can breathe in these droplets and particles, or these droplets and particles can land on others' eyes, nose, or mouth.

Discover More Details
When did the spread of COVID start? ›

In 2020, life changed across the globe. Though initially discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, COVID-19 entered the conversation in the U.S. in January 2020, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted the nation of the outbreak abroad.

Continue Reading
What are the latest COVID symptoms in 2024? ›

Symptoms of COVID-19
  • feeling tired or exhausted.
  • an aching body.
  • a headache.
  • a sore throat.
  • a blocked or runny nose.
  • loss of appetite.
  • diarrhoea.
  • feeling sick or being sick.

Show Me More
What to do if you get COVID-19 in 2024? ›

If you have tested positive, there are important steps you can take to help keep yourself and those around you safe:
  1. Seek COVID-19 treatment immediately if you have symptoms.​
  2. Isolate by staying home and away from other people.​
  3. Wear a mask when around other people indoors.​
  4. Take precautions and inform your contacts. ​

Read On
What helps COVID go away? ›

Take Over-The-Counter Medications

Antivirals are most effective if started within the first 48 hours of symptoms. If used accurately, they can shorten the duration of illness by about 24 hours and decrease the risk of complications, especially in high-risk populations.

Continue Reading
What are the first signs of COVID? ›

Low-grade fever seems to be one of the more common early markers of COVID-19, Kline said, but not everyone will have a fever. Other potential symptoms include muscle aches, headaches, loss of appetite, and loss of taste or smell. Symptoms can appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

Get More Info Here
When does COVID get worse? ›

Symptoms usually peak about 3 to 5 days after you begin to feel sick. You're more likely to have fever, muscle aches, and headache during these days. Some people are at higher risk for getting severe COVID.

Know More
Why is it called COVID-19? ›

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to name the disease caused by the novel coronavirus "COVID-19" and refers to the virus that causes it as the "COVID-19 virus." CO for corona, VI for virus, D for disease, and 19 for the year the outbreak was first recognized, late in 2019.

View Details
When did COVID vaccines start? ›

During the COVID-19 pandemic, each state, tribe, and territory received allocations of vaccines and developed its own plan for distributing vaccines to people in their jurisdiction. Vaccinations in the United States began on December 14, 2020.

View More
How can I tell if I have COVID or a cold? ›

You may have a runny nose, cough, congestion, and sore throat. But you won't usually have the aches and fever that are common with COVID-19 and flu. Often, you'll feel better in a couple of days. There's no cure for the common cold.

Get More Info

How do you tell if you have COVID? ›

Signs and Symptoms
  1. Fever or chills.
  2. Cough.
  3. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
  4. Sore throat.
  5. Congestion or runny nose.
  6. New loss of taste or smell.
  7. Fatigue.
  8. Muscle or body aches.
Jun 25, 2024

Continue Reading
What medicine to take for COVID? ›

Treatments
TreatmentWho (Among people who are at high risk of getting sick)
Nirmatrelvir with Ritonavir (Paxlovid) AntiviralAdults; children ages 12 years and older
Remdesivir (Veklury) AntiviralAdults and children
Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) AntiviralAdults
Jul 12, 2024

Tell Me More
What food is good for COVID? ›

If you're wondering what to eat with COVID, many whole foods—like fruits and whole grains—and dairy products can contain nutrients beneficial to immune system functioning while you're sick. Other foods and drinks, such as sweets and sodas, can be less helpful.

See Details
How to get COVID out of your system? ›

COVID-19: Treatments and Medications
  1. Medications to reduce fever (such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen)
  2. Drinking water to stay hydrated.
  3. Getting plenty of rest to help your body fight off the virus.
Apr 16, 2024

Learn More
Can you live with someone with COVID and not get it? ›

Because coronavirus is transmitted through close contact with someone who is infected, it's common for the virus to spread within homes. But a positive diagnosis for one person doesn't always mean others will be infected.

Know More
What factors contribute to the spread of disease? ›

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Outbreaks may also occur following exposure to chemicals or to radioactive materials.

Get More Info
When is COVID most contagious? ›

When is COVID-19 most contagious? COVID-19 is thought to be most contagious through day 5. This is largely due to viral shedding (when the virus in your body is released into the environment). The highest levels of viral shedding occur during and after symptom onset.

See Details
What is COVID-19 a communicable disease caused by? ›

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

View More

References

Top Articles
Best Riding Mowers for 2024
9 Best Riding Lawn Mowers of 2024 [Reviews]
10 Best Riding Lawn Mowers
Latest Posts
Spend Less Time Cutting the Grass With These Expert-Recommended Riding Lawn Mowers
We Tested the Best Riding Lawn Mowers to Maintain Your Lawn
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6105

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.