Why is everyone saying demure? Skibidi? The meaning behind the latest social media trends (2024)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard the word "demure" being used, especially on social media. As "brat summer" comes to an end, the internet is shifting away from the "messy" aesthetic and taking up a new one in stark contrast.

If you understand all of that already, it may be a sign that you should spend less time on the Internet.

So what does demure mean when used on TikTok? And what is "brat summer" anyway? Here's a breakdown of the trends.

What does demure mean?

Without the social context, Merriam-Webster defines "demure" as "affectedly modest, reserved or serious." Its meaning is similar to that of "coy."

The dictionary may have the literal meanings of hundreds of thousands of words, but it's limited regarding social uses and slang. While the current trend somewhat refers to the literal definition of "demure," it's not the whole picture.

Demure TikTok trend

It's called being "demure," an attitude that's now going viral largely thanks to Jools Lebron, a TikTok personality with 1.2 million followers who's clarified what the trend means and what it stands for in several viral videos.

In short, being "demure" means being cutesy, clean, and mindful, not drawing attention to yourself, not being messy or loud, and getting things done and going about your day with quiet confidence and gentility. Dressing modestly at work? That's demure. Are you patiently waiting to leave your seat until the plane is ready to de-board? So demure.

"You see how I do my makeup at work? Very demure, very mindful," Lebron says inone video with around 18 million views. "I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look very presentable? The way that I came to the interview is the way I go to the job."

Despite the countless users posting content for the "demure" trend, it's unclear whether it's sincere or satirical. Several people have used the "demure" trend seemingly ironically.

Bob the Drag Queen, for instance, posted aTikTokputting on outrageous makeup to Lebron's audio describing a demure makeup look in the workplace.

"You see how I take my antidepressants every day? Very demure, very mindful, so I don't fall into a manic episode, depressive episode," anotherTikTokersays before taking a psychiatric medication. "Be mindful of why your doctor prescribed you an antidepressant. Very demure."

See how we explain the demure trend? Very mindful, very cutesy.

Brands: 'So demure, so mindful'

Brands have gotten in on the trend, too. "not standing immediately when the plane lands is so demure," United Airlines commented on TikTok. Google added, "vacation responder set to on, very demure."

As the "demure" trend continues to grow, some brands are even incorporating the trend in their original content. United Airlines recently posted a TikTok depicting a traveler with a suitcase in an airport, using Lebron's sound. The caption reads, "very demure, very mindful boarding."

What is brat summer?

The demure trend stands in stark contrast to the brat trend. Inspired by the Charli XCX album of the same name, "brat" is all about unabashedly embracing your messy side. This includes loud makeup, clubbing, partying and general chaos.

In aTikTok interview, Charli XCX broke down her definition of "brat": “You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown but parties through it. It is honest, blunt and a little bit volatile. That’s brat.”

Charli XCX is not encouraging fans to misbehave like spoiled children. Instead, "brats" put more emphasis on having fun than on societal expectations; it's about embracing individuality and breaking away from the status quo.

Even presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been included in the "brat summer" trend. Shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Harris, Charli XCX announced her support for Harris in a simple statement: "kamala IS brat."

What does skibidi mean?

OK, this one is a little tricky. Depending on the context, "skibidi" can mean "bad" or "cool." It could also mean a person obsessing over an inconsequential thing or problem.

The word's origin is traced back to the YouTube series "Skibidi Toilet," a series of short videos about — and, yes, we are being serious here — people who live in toilets and have long necks and scary faces.The premise is that these "toilet people" are taking over, and people with cameras, TVs, and speakers for heads are fighting back.

Oh, and we aren't making this up either, Variety is reporting "Skibidi Toilet" movie and television projects are being developed by producer/director Michael Bay, the man responsible for such films as "Armageddon" and "Transformers."

While no specific ideas have been finalized for a "Skibidi" television or movie project, Variety reports that Bay and his production company envision a hybrid animated/live-action franchise reminiscent of the "John Wick" movies.