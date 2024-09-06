Why You Should Use Shaving Cream To Clean Your Bathroom - House Digest (2024)

Most people only use shaving cream for its intended purpose — to help decrease friction when shaving. However, the product has several other surprisingly practical uses, includingeliminating greasy stains and cleaning your bathroom. This is because shaving cream contains many ingredients that act similarly to household soap (via Apartment Therapy). Additionally, the foamy and soapy texture makes it ideal for scrubbing. To start cleaning with shaving cream, simply apply a bit onto a towel, sponge, or surface and get to work.

From helping you polish dirty tile and bathroom mirrors to removing mildew, shaving cream can ensure your bathroom remains in tip-top shape. Plus, it's great to use when you're in a pinch and don't have a traditional household cleaner nearby or just want a less harsh alternative. If you're still wondering how you can use shaving cream to clean your bathroom, we've listed a few excellent ways below.