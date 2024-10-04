Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set (Set of 3) (2024)

Overview

This unique Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set celebrates the renowned Widecombe Fair in Devon and is a testament to the area’s rich heritage. The fair, famous for the Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, is the source of these 100% British wool twines, adding a unique cultural significance to this product.

This gift set contains three bold-coloured twines that are exceptionally crafted and environmentally friendly. The twine is strong, durable, and capable of withstanding the unpredictable British weather due to its origin from underused rare-breed wool. It is also soft and gentle on plants, while its versatility caters to the needs of the modern, eco-conscious gardener. It is renewable, robust, and durable, and releases nitrogen as it biodegrades.

This Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Box is a versatile addition to any gardener’s toolbox. The three 35-metre wool twines are perfect for traditional garden use, floristry, crafts, and gift wrapping. Its adaptability is sure to spark creativity in any gardening or crafting project!

Widecombe Fair is famous not just in Devon but across the world. It all started more than 150 years ago with a cattle show, a Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, and an old folk song telling the story of Uncle Tom Cobly. The Fair is held annually on the second Tuesday in September and is traditionally a special occasion for Whiteface Dartmoor sheep, known locally as Widecombes.

See Also
Christmas Gifts for Your Team - Bern WelcomeWhat’s that thumping sound in Paris? A dramatic new pre-game Olympics custom

Why not expand your wool twine collection with the Gardeners’ Wool Twine Gift Set, which contains three natural-coloured twines?

Key Features

  • Contains three multipurpose garden twines in bold, heathery colours:
    • Green Fingers
    • Mellow Yellow
    • Bootiful Burgundy
  • Made in the UK
  • 100% British wool
  • Made from rare breed Whiteface Dartmoor wool
  • L:35m (approx.)

Delivery

Delivery Times and Prices:

UK Standard Delivery (excluding Northern Ireland) - £6.95
UK Standard Delivery will arrive within 3-5 working days from when you submit your order.
UK Standard Delivery is available Monday – Friday.

Northern Ireland Standard Delivery - £15.95
Northern Ireland Standard Delivery is available Monday – Friday.
(Price is due to additional costs incurred on all shipments that are variable and out of our control.)

UK Next Day Delivery (Orders placed before 12:00pm midday) - £7.95
UK Next Day Delivery is only available Monday – Thursday.
Orders placed on a Saturday or Sunday for UK Next Day Delivery will be delivered within 2-3 working days.
The cut-off time for UK Next Day Delivery between Monday - Thursday is 12:00pm (midday).
Orders placed to Northern Ireland do not qualify for UK Next Day Delivery.

UK Saturday Delivery (Excluding Bank Holidays) - £19.95
The cut-off time for UK Saturday Delivery is Friday 12:00pm (midday).
Orders placed to Northern Ireland do not qualify for UK Saturday Delivery.

P.O. Box Delivery
We're sorry, but Highgrove Gardens shop orders cannot be shipped to P.O. Boxes.

Overseas Delivery From £20.00
Overseas delivery will be calculated at the checkout process.

Location:
Europe from £20.00
USA & Canada from £55.00
Rest of World from £55.00

For more information, please see our International Delivery page.

Important Local Import Restrictions: It is vital you check that the goods you are ordering are permitted to be imported into the destination country. Highgrove Gardens / A. G. Carrick Ltd does not accept liability for costs incurred if ordered goods are refused entry.

We regret that A G Carrick Ltd will not be able to refund purchases that are refused delivery due to unpaid customs charges.

Tracking: deliveries will usually need to be signed for at the delivery address. A tracking link will be sent with your email dispatch confirmation if applicable. We cannot pass additional delivery instructions to our carriers. If no one is available to sign for your delivery (UK only) a card will be left and your order will be taken to your local Royal Mail Delivery Office for you to collect.

Reviews

This unique Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set celebrates the renowned Widecombe Fair in Devon and is a testament to the area’s rich heritage. The fair, famous for the Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, is the source of these 100% British wool twines, adding a unique cultural significance to this product.

This gift set contains three bold-coloured twines that are exceptionally crafted and environmentally friendly. The twine is strong, durable, and capable of withstanding the unpredictable British weather due to its origin from underused rare-breed wool. It is also soft and gentle on plants, while its versatility caters to the needs of the modern, eco-conscious gardener. It is renewable, robust, and durable, and releases nitrogen as it biodegrades.

This Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Box is a versatile addition to any gardener’s toolbox. The three 35-metre wool twines are perfect for traditional garden use, floristry, crafts, and gift wrapping. Its adaptability is sure to spark creativity in any gardening or crafting project!

Widecombe Fair is famous not just in Devon but across the world. It all started more than 150 years ago with a cattle show, a Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, and an old folk song telling the story of Uncle Tom Cobly. The Fair is held annually on the second Tuesday in September and is traditionally a special occasion for Whiteface Dartmoor sheep, known locally as Widecombes.

Why not expand your wool twine collection with the Gardeners’ Wool Twine Gift Set, which contains three natural-coloured twines?

Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set (Set of 3) (2024)

References

Top Articles
How to watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony | CNN
Research Shows Gains in ST Math Use | KQED
Deze 30 Cartoon Network-series keken we vroeger allemaal
Nothing Bundt Cakes Southlands Mall
ShirtMax Coupon Code (20% OFF), Promo & Discount Codes October 2024
10035 Gander Ct, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - MLS VASP2028298 - Coldwell Banker
Excited wedding guest has epic fail after catching bridal bouquet
Redgifsv3
Ford 4000 Tractor For Sale Craigslist
Traktorpulling - vom Acker auf die Piste
Eva Vicuna - Brickell Travel Management | LinkedIn
College Basketball Predictions & Picks Today 🏀 [Incl. March Madness]
Partyline Ad for Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Lori Holt Easy Seam Guide for Denim Fabric
Amberg - Bevölkerung, Fläche, Wohnen, Arbeiten, Tourismus, Steuern
How to earn Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society points faster
Raptors first rounder Ja'Kobe Walter to miss training camp with shoulder injury
Badgrl610
Newark Airport Express Timetable
Jvid Rina Sauce
Benefits of geographic information systems for state and regional ocean management : final report to the Coastal Services Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Charleston, South Carolina
Jacksonville Longshoremen demonstrate amid national work stoppage - Jacksonville Today
Bella Vista Property Owners Association hiring GOLF FACILITY AIDE in Bella Vista, AR | LinkedIn
Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home | Albert Lea, Minnesota
팬딩 뚫는법
Traci Lynn Johnson Net Worth
‘The Boogeyman’ Review: A Minor But Effectively Nerve-Jangling Stephen King Adaptation
Boris Johnson memoir claims Queen Elizabeth had bone cancer in her final years
Air View Login
Eaglecraft Minecraft Unblocked
Mary J. Blige sets For My Fans Tour dates, including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome
My 3 Month Journey Using G-Plans: A Detailed Review from an Actual User - 33rd Square
The Post-Crescent from Appleton, Wisconsin
Compare prices across all European Amazon stores
E-Rezept einlösen - So funktioniert's
MTA Exams: Updates, Schedule and Current Open Applications
Shorter games, more running, more action. Two years in, MLB's rule changes have provided a jolt - MLB
Chiranjeevi Wallpapers - Chiranjeevi Wallpapers Hd Filmibeat
How far is Decatur (Texas) from Amarillo - driving distance
13 Best Places to Sell Old Stamps for Cash Near You & Online - MoneyPantry
Arizona Diamondbacks Reference
Spoiler Alert Showtimes Near Amc Kabuki 8
Everybody wants to fool the world: Fans rip Tears for Fears over AI art on new album cover
Top 20 Mexican Candies You Have to Try in 2024 » Savoteur
pensacola jobs - craigslist
Uca Tryout Kit 2023
Google Sites Among Us
20+ Rhyme Without Reason Ideas for You and Your Partner
Jackie Knust Wendel
Washington’s Million Dollar Mile Is One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America
Latest Posts
Aesthetic Frank Ocean: Who Is Frank Ocean, And An Exploration of the R&B Singer's Unique Style - Konthly
'The big one': Recent New Madrid earthquake panic isn't based in reality
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 5318

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.