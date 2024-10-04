Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set (Set of 3) (2024)

Overview
This unique Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Set celebrates the renowned Widecombe Fair in Devon and is a testament to the area’s rich heritage. The fair, famous for the Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, is the source of these 100% British wool twines, adding a unique cultural significance to this product.
This gift set contains three bold-coloured twines that are exceptionally crafted and environmentally friendly. The twine is strong, durable, and capable of withstanding the unpredictable British weather due to its origin from underused rare-breed wool. It is also soft and gentle on plants, while its versatility caters to the needs of the modern, eco-conscious gardener. It is renewable, robust, and durable, and releases nitrogen as it biodegrades.
This Widecombe Fair Wool Twine Gift Box is a versatile addition to any gardener’s toolbox. The three 35-metre wool twines are perfect for traditional garden use, floristry, crafts, and gift wrapping. Its adaptability is sure to spark creativity in any gardening or crafting project!
Widecombe Fair is famous not just in Devon but across the world. It all started more than 150 years ago with a cattle show, a Whiteface Dartmoor sheep sale, and an old folk song telling the story of Uncle Tom Cobly. The Fair is held annually on the second Tuesday in September and is traditionally a special occasion for Whiteface Dartmoor sheep, known locally as Widecombes.
Why not expand your wool twine collection with the Gardeners’ Wool Twine Gift Set, which contains three natural-coloured twines?
Key Features
- Contains three multipurpose garden twines in bold, heathery colours:
- Green Fingers
- Mellow Yellow
- Bootiful Burgundy
- Made in the UK
- 100% British wool
- Made from rare breed Whiteface Dartmoor wool
- L:35m (approx.)
Reviews
Why not expand your wool twine collection with the Gardeners’ Wool Twine Gift Set, which contains three natural-coloured twines?