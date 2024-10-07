Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2024)

Ratings & Reviews - Windsor Station Currency Exchange

4.4/5

  • Excellent
  • Very good
  • Average
  • Poor
  • Terrible
14
2
1
1
1

    19 ratings & 17 reviews

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (1)

    By Angela Hanson

    December 20, 2021

    Very friendly staff and easy exchange!

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2)

    By jack4781

    October 19, 2020

    I have been using Windsor Station Currency Exchange for years, both in person and online. Great service and convenience all around and the best rates.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (3)

    By anonpjyp

    October 3, 2019

    Fast, reliable service. Have never experienced a problem. Have been using on line services for over two years. They are there for you when you have a question too.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (4)
    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (5)

    By erni7875

    June 15, 2018

    the only game in town if your looking for a fair exchange rate

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (6)

    By dani1086

    May 11, 2018

    Best rates in town! Fast friendly service and the EBT option makes my life so much easier!! I would never go anywhere else. Even when you inquire at banks about the best rate they can give, many will tell you to just go to the train station as they provide the best rates anywhere.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (7)

    By trac9452

    November 23, 2017

    The owners are extremely friendly, they are husband and wife and I have never nor have ever heard of anyone not being happy with their service. I have been a loyal Customer of WSCE and recommend them to everyone. They are now offering online exchange which no one else in the City does. They service along with the rates online is exceptional. I convert my funds online all the time and have NEVER had any issued. TOTALLY Trustworthy!!

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (8)

    By emsh8133

    September 16, 2017

    The best rait i ever seen

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (9)

    By tims3539

    August 18, 2017

    I love this place! I signed up for their online service and I must say I have never been happier. It is so convenient. They offer the best rates in town, always reliable and always efficient. They have the fastest turnaround time on the market. I've known the owner for many years and I trust them without a doubt.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (10)

    By stel0499

    August 18, 2017

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange is the place to go for Currency Exchange. They have an online service that is wonderful when converting money. I get my funds the same day which is so convenient. I've been dealing with them for years and have never had any issues. They are trust worthy and reliable. The people are great! I recommend them to everyone.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (11)

    By info4223

    August 18, 2017

    They at e a trusted Government Service Provider for over 25 years. Very trustworthy and reliable. Best rates and AWESOME online service! Wouldn't go anywhere else!!!

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (12)

    By IrenaS459928

    August 10, 2017

    This place is owned by husband and wife. They have very bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion - they are not trust worthy.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (13)

    By msin5645

    August 10, 2017

    I used the currency exchange several times. This place is owned by husband and wife. Those people have bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion they are not trust worthy.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (14)

    By JanineR598940

    December 3, 2016

    They used to have better rates than the bank. Apparently, not anymore. My hubby went in today after going to the bank and asking what their rate was (1.3375), and the train station currency exchange rate was exactly the same. Not worth the trip.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (15)

    By Patricia F

    August 2, 2016

    Today I believe I was shorted by $10.00 I should have questioned the amount. I exchanged $1300. And received 986.70 back. The guy I thought after had said $996.70. When I counted at the bank it was light $10.00 Next time I will double check for sure. His till will be over today for sure.

    Business ReplyAugust 29, 2016

    I just want to let you know that the rate on August 2nd was 1.3175 so $1300.00 CN get you $986.70. I'm sorry you felt as though we shorted you, but we did not. Thank you.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (16)

    By User504808

    October 29, 2015

    Very nice, profes...

    Very nice, professional and best rates.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (17)

    By User232319

    October 9, 2015

    They have better ...

    They have better rates than the bank!! Yes its true they never answer the phone but its because they are extemely busy. I love the people who work there! Very friendly and pleasant . They always give my daughter candy all the time . I wont go anywhere else

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange

    FAQs

    Can I walk into a bank and exchange currency? ›

    Where Can You Exchange Currency? Banks, credit unions, and online currency exchange bureaus and converters provide convenient and often inexpensive currency exchange services. Also, your own bank's overseas ATM or a foreign bank's are ways to get local currency with a credit card or ATM card once you have arrived.

    Continue Reading
    Is it better to exchange money at the bank or exchange place? ›

    Currency exchange shops and kiosks in airports are not the best places to exchange money. For the best rates, try a local bank or a bank ATM to make your currency exchanges. Check to see if your U.S. bank offers foreign ATM fee refunds for using a foreign ATM. Not all currency exchanges charge the same rate.

    View Details
    How long does it take for a bank to exchange currency? ›

    Foreign currency orders placed by 2 p.m. local time will be available at the branch you selected the next business day by 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Orders placed after the 2 p.m. cutoff time will be available in two business days.

    Read The Full Story
    Where to get the best exchange rate for US dollars in Canada? ›

    Exchanges- Currency-exchange services tend to offer a slightly better deal than the banks, such as the Vancouver Bullion & Currency Exchange (VBCE), and usually have best-rate guarantees. So, if a bank offers you a rate, you can show the VBCE and get a better rate.

    Read On
    Which bank is best for currency exchange? ›

    Financial institutions that allow you to exchange foreign currency
    • TD Bank: TD Bank has 55 types of currencies. ...
    • U.S. Bank: US Bank customers may exchange currency at a local branch or online. ...
    • Wings Financial Credit Union: Wings Financial Credit Union has over 90 different currencies.
    Jul 23, 2024

    Keep Reading
    Where is the best place to exchange foreign currency? ›

    Head to your bank or credit union before you leave to avoid paying ATM transaction costs. You may even receive a better exchange rate. Credit unions and banks will exchange your dollars into a foreign currency before and after your trip when you have a checking or savings account with them.

    Know More
    How much is $100 in US to Canadian? ›

    US Dollars to Canadian Dollars: exchange rates today
    USDCAD
    10 USD13.55 CAD
    20 USD27.11 CAD
    50 USD67.77 CAD
    100 USD135.55 CAD
    8 more rows

    See Details
    Where is the cheapest place to exchange money? ›

    Banks and exchange services tend to offer better rates than the exchange kiosks you'll find in airports and train stations. That's because those kiosks have a “captive” tourist audience and don't have as much need to be competitive.

    Find Out More
    Where can I get the best currency exchange rate? ›

    Look at online currency specialists

    Online currency exchange brokers, such as Travelex, Eurochange, TravelFX, TorFX, and the Currency Online Group, are all likely to offer more competitive exchange rates compared to the high street banks. These providers offer a wide range of currencies for home delivery.

    Get More Info
    Why do you lose money when exchanging currency? ›

    The relative values of the two currencies could change between the time the deal is concluded and the time payment is received. If you are not properly protected, a devaluation or depreciation of the foreign currency could cause you to lose money.

    Read The Full Story

    How much do banks charge for currency exchange? ›

    How the Fees Can Add Up
    Types of Foreign Credit Card Fees
    Type of FeeImposed OnRate
    Foreign TransactionOverseas credit card transactions2% to 3%
    Currency ConversionOverseas currency conversion1%
    Dynamic Currency ConversionOverseas point-of-sale conversion3% to 12%

    Continue Reading
    What is the cheapest way to get foreign currency? ›

    Best place to exchange currency: Your bank or credit union

    Many banks offer currency exchange to their customers. Though there may be a small fee if you exchange less than a certain amount, your bank or credit union will almost always be the cheapest place to exchange currency.

    Read More
    Is it better to exchange money at bank or currency exchange? ›

    Exchange rates at banks are slightly better than elsewhere.

    Keep Reading
    Is it cheaper to buy USD in Canada or US? ›

    As a general rule, you will get a better exchange rate in Canada, either at a Canadian bank, or at a duty free/border exchange booth, or at a casino. These are the official rates at which banks in every country buy and sell.

    See More
    How much is $1 Canadian in US dollars today? ›

    0.73 USD

    View More
    Can you go to a bank and exchange change for cash? ›

    You can exchange coins for cash at most credit unions and banks, but some may charge a small fee for this service. Some financial institutions provide coin-sorting machines for self-service exchanges, and others require you to work with a teller.

    View Details
    Can I exchange currency at a bank I don't have an account at? ›

    Even if you don't open a foreign bank account, these bank branches still might be able to exchange currency for you. If they are willing to do so you'll likely have to pay a fee, just as you would in the U.S. if you aren't a banking customer.

    Learn More
    Can I walk into Bank of America and get euros? ›

    Any Bank of America customer can exchange foreign currency at any financial center.

    See Details
    Do banks exchange physical currency? ›

    Currency exchanges can be found in physical locations, such as in banks or airports, but are increasingly common online.

    Explore More

