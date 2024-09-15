Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2024)

By trac9452 November 23, 2017

The owners are extremely friendly, they are husband and wife and I have never nor have ever heard of anyone not being happy with their service. I have been a loyal Customer of WSCE and recommend them to everyone. They are now offering online exchange which no one else in the City does. They service along with the rates online is exceptional. I convert my funds online all the time and have NEVER had any issued. TOTALLY Trustworthy!!