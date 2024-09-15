Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2024)

Table of Contents
Ratings & Reviews - Windsor Station Currency Exchange Very nice, profes... They have better ... Get an opinion about this business! Categories Directory Landmarks References

Ratings & Reviews - Windsor Station Currency Exchange

Write a review

How would you rate this business?

4.4/5

  • Excellent
  • Very good
  • Average
  • Poor
  • Terrible
14
2
1
1
1

    Sort by:

    Language:

    The following reviews may be bilingual

    19 ratings & 17 reviews

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (1)

    By Angela Hanson

    December 20, 2021

    Very friendly staff and easy exchange!

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2)

    By jack4781

    October 19, 2020

    I have been using Windsor Station Currency Exchange for years, both in person and online. Great service and convenience all around and the best rates.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (3)

    By anonpjyp

    October 3, 2019

    Fast, reliable service. Have never experienced a problem. Have been using on line services for over two years. They are there for you when you have a question too.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (4)
    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (5)

    By erni7875

    June 15, 2018

    the only game in town if your looking for a fair exchange rate

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (6)

    By dani1086

    May 11, 2018

    Best rates in town! Fast friendly service and the EBT option makes my life so much easier!! I would never go anywhere else. Even when you inquire at banks about the best rate they can give, many will tell you to just go to the train station as they provide the best rates anywhere.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (7)

    By trac9452

    November 23, 2017

    The owners are extremely friendly, they are husband and wife and I have never nor have ever heard of anyone not being happy with their service. I have been a loyal Customer of WSCE and recommend them to everyone. They are now offering online exchange which no one else in the City does. They service along with the rates online is exceptional. I convert my funds online all the time and have NEVER had any issued. TOTALLY Trustworthy!!

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (8)

    By emsh8133

    September 16, 2017

    The best rait i ever seen

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (9)

    By tims3539

    August 18, 2017

    I love this place! I signed up for their online service and I must say I have never been happier. It is so convenient. They offer the best rates in town, always reliable and always efficient. They have the fastest turnaround time on the market. I've known the owner for many years and I trust them without a doubt.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (10)

    By stel0499

    August 18, 2017

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange is the place to go for Currency Exchange. They have an online service that is wonderful when converting money. I get my funds the same day which is so convenient. I've been dealing with them for years and have never had any issues. They are trust worthy and reliable. The people are great! I recommend them to everyone.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (11)

    By info4223

    August 18, 2017

    They at e a trusted Government Service Provider for over 25 years. Very trustworthy and reliable. Best rates and AWESOME online service! Wouldn't go anywhere else!!!

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (12)

    By IrenaS459928

    August 10, 2017

    This place is owned by husband and wife. They have very bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion - they are not trust worthy.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (13)

    By msin5645

    August 10, 2017

    I used the currency exchange several times. This place is owned by husband and wife. Those people have bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion they are not trust worthy.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (14)

    By JanineR598940

    December 3, 2016

    They used to have better rates than the bank. Apparently, not anymore. My hubby went in today after going to the bank and asking what their rate was (1.3375), and the train station currency exchange rate was exactly the same. Not worth the trip.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (15)

    By Patricia F

    August 2, 2016

    Today I believe I was shorted by $10.00 I should have questioned the amount. I exchanged $1300. And received 986.70 back. The guy I thought after had said $996.70. When I counted at the bank it was light $10.00 Next time I will double check for sure. His till will be over today for sure.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Business ReplyAugust 29, 2016

    I just want to let you know that the rate on August 2nd was 1.3175 so $1300.00 CN get you $986.70. I'm sorry you felt as though we shorted you, but we did not. Thank you.

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (16)

    By User504808

    October 29, 2015

    Very nice, profes...

    Very nice, professional and best rates.

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (17)

    By User232319

    October 9, 2015

    They have better ...

    They have better rates than the bank!! Yes its true they never answer the phone but its because they are extemely busy. I love the people who work there! Very friendly and pleasant . They always give my daughter candy all the time . I wont go anywhere else

    >Report

    Are you the owner? Reply or Contact YP

    • «
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • »

    Get an opinion about this business!

    Think your friends might be familiar with this business? Ask your friends on Facebook to see what they think.

    Categories

    • Banks|
    • Banks in ON|
    • Banks in Windsor|
    • Banks in Walkerville|

    Directory

    • Windsor|

    Landmarks

    • Ecole L'Envolee|
    • New Beginnings Windsor|
    • Jackson Park- Queen Elizabeth Ii Garden|
    • See more landmarks|
    Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    Apex Connect FAQ | theHunter: Call of the Wild
    12 Top-Rated Things to Do in Roseville, CA
    Spasa Parish
    Rentals for rent in Maastricht
    159R Bus Schedule Pdf
    Sallisaw Bin Store
    Black Adam Showtimes Near Maya Cinemas Delano
    Espn Transfer Portal Basketball
    Pollen Levels Richmond
    11 Best Sites Like The Chive For Funny Pictures and Memes
    Things to do in Wichita Falls on weekends 12-15 September
    Craigslist Pets Huntsville Alabama
    Paulette Goddard | American Actress, Modern Times, Charlie Chaplin
    Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish Locations Guide (“A Fisher of Fish”)
    What's the Difference Between Halal and Haram Meat & Food?
    R/Skinwalker
    Rugged Gentleman Barber Shop Martinsburg Wv
    Jennifer Lenzini Leaving Ktiv
    Justified - Streams, Episodenguide und News zur Serie
    Epay. Medstarhealth.org
    Olde Kegg Bar & Grill Portage Menu
    Cubilabras
    Half Inning In Which The Home Team Bats Crossword
    Amazing Lash Bay Colony
    Juego Friv Poki
    Dirt Devil Ud70181 Parts Diagram
    Truist Bank Open Saturday
    Water Leaks in Your Car When It Rains? Common Causes & Fixes
    What’s Closing at Disney World? A Complete Guide
    New from Simply So Good - Cherry Apricot Slab Pie
    Drys Pharmacy
    Ohio State Football Wiki
    Find Words Containing Specific Letters | WordFinder®
    Abby's Caribbean Cafe
    Joanna Gaines Reveals Who Bought the 'Fixer Upper' Lake House and Her Favorite Features of the Milestone Project
    Tri-State Dog Racing Results
    Navy Qrs Supervisor Answers
    Trade Chart Dave Richard
    Lincoln Financial Field Section 110
    Free Stuff Craigslist Roanoke Va
    Wi Dept Of Regulation & Licensing
    Pick N Pull Near Me [Locator Map + Guide + FAQ]
    Crystal Westbrooks Nipple
    Ice Hockey Dboard
    Über 60 Prozent Rabatt auf E-Bikes: Aldi reduziert sämtliche Pedelecs stark im Preis - nur noch für kurze Zeit
    Wie blocke ich einen Bot aus Boardman/USA - sellerforum.de
    Infinity Pool Showtimes Near Maya Cinemas Bakersfield
    Dermpathdiagnostics Com Pay Invoice
    How To Use Price Chopper Points At Quiktrip
    Maria Butina Bikini
    Busted Newspaper Zapata Tx
    Latest Posts
    Bi State Schedule
    Amöbe hilft Evolutionsrätsel um Photosynthese lösen
    Article information

    Author: Duane Harber

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5367

    Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

    Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Duane Harber

    Birthday: 1999-10-17

    Address: Apt. 404 9899 Magnolia Roads, Port Royceville, ID 78186

    Phone: +186911129794335

    Job: Human Hospitality Planner

    Hobby: Listening to music, Orienteering, Knapping, Dance, Mountain biking, Fishing, Pottery

    Introduction: My name is Duane Harber, I am a modern, clever, handsome, fair, agreeable, inexpensive, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.