Windsor Station Currency Exchange - Banks - Windsor (2024)

Ratings & Reviews - Windsor Station Currency Exchange
Write a review
How would you rate this business?
4.4/5
- Excellent
- Very good
- Average
- Poor
- Terrible
|14
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sort by:
Language:
The following reviews may be bilingual
19 ratings & 17 reviews
By Angela Hanson
December 20, 2021
Very friendly staff and easy exchange!
By jack4781
October 19, 2020
I have been using Windsor Station Currency Exchange for years, both in person and online. Great service and convenience all around and the best rates.
By anonpjyp
October 3, 2019
Fast, reliable service. Have never experienced a problem. Have been using on line services for over two years. They are there for you when you have a question too.
By Anna Kolm
January 30, 2019
Convenient way to exchange your money. Sign up for their online service and you can exchange funds anytime, anywhere. Saved me time and always a better rate than the bank.
By erni7875
June 15, 2018
the only game in town if your looking for a fair exchange rate
By dani1086
May 11, 2018
Best rates in town! Fast friendly service and the EBT option makes my life so much easier!! I would never go anywhere else. Even when you inquire at banks about the best rate they can give, many will tell you to just go to the train station as they provide the best rates anywhere.
By trac9452
November 23, 2017
The owners are extremely friendly, they are husband and wife and I have never nor have ever heard of anyone not being happy with their service. I have been a loyal Customer of WSCE and recommend them to everyone. They are now offering online exchange which no one else in the City does. They service along with the rates online is exceptional. I convert my funds online all the time and have NEVER had any issued. TOTALLY Trustworthy!!
By emsh8133
September 16, 2017
The best rait i ever seen
By tims3539
August 18, 2017
I love this place! I signed up for their online service and I must say I have never been happier. It is so convenient. They offer the best rates in town, always reliable and always efficient. They have the fastest turnaround time on the market. I've known the owner for many years and I trust them without a doubt.
By stel0499
August 18, 2017
Windsor Station Currency Exchange is the place to go for Currency Exchange. They have an online service that is wonderful when converting money. I get my funds the same day which is so convenient. I've been dealing with them for years and have never had any issues. They are trust worthy and reliable. The people are great! I recommend them to everyone.
By info4223
August 18, 2017
They at e a trusted Government Service Provider for over 25 years. Very trustworthy and reliable. Best rates and AWESOME online service! Wouldn't go anywhere else!!!
By IrenaS459928
August 10, 2017
This place is owned by husband and wife. They have very bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion - they are not trust worthy.
By msin5645
August 10, 2017
I used the currency exchange several times. This place is owned by husband and wife. Those people have bad attitude, not respectful and to my opinion they are not trust worthy.
By JanineR598940
December 3, 2016
They used to have better rates than the bank. Apparently, not anymore. My hubby went in today after going to the bank and asking what their rate was (1.3375), and the train station currency exchange rate was exactly the same. Not worth the trip.
By Patricia F
August 2, 2016
Today I believe I was shorted by $10.00 I should have questioned the amount. I exchanged $1300. And received 986.70 back. The guy I thought after had said $996.70. When I counted at the bank it was light $10.00 Next time I will double check for sure. His till will be over today for sure.
Business ReplyAugust 29, 2016
I just want to let you know that the rate on August 2nd was 1.3175 so $1300.00 CN get you $986.70. I'm sorry you felt as though we shorted you, but we did not. Thank you.
By User504808
October 29, 2015
Very nice, profes...
Very nice, professional and best rates.
By User232319
October 9, 2015
They have better ...
They have better rates than the bank!! Yes its true they never answer the phone but its because they are extemely busy. I love the people who work there! Very friendly and pleasant . They always give my daughter candy all the time . I wont go anywhere else
- «
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- »
Get an opinion about this business!
Think your friends might be familiar with this business? Ask your friends on Facebook to see what they think.
Categories
- Banks|
- Banks in ON|
- Banks in Windsor|
- Banks in Walkerville|
Directory
- Windsor|
Landmarks
- Ecole L'Envolee|
- New Beginnings Windsor|
- Jackson Park- Queen Elizabeth Ii Garden|
- See more landmarks|