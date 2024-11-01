Woman missing in South Carolina found | Here's what we know (2024)

BUT FIRST, BREAKING NEWS. THIS AFTERNOON. A FLORIDA WOMAN WHO WENT MISSING IN SOUTH CAROLINA HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. ACCORDING TO SLED, 27 YEAR OLD JESSICA RAPSIS WAS REPORTED MISSING EARLIER THIS WEEK IN ALLENDALE COUNTY. THAT’S BETWEEN AUGUSTA AND SAVANNAH. OFFICIALS SAY RAPSIS IS BEING TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL TO BE EVALUATED. SO FAR

Woman missing in South Carolina found | Here's what we know about Jessica Rapsys

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division: "Jessica Rapsys, 27, was found safe in Allendale County on Friday, August 16, 2024. "Rapsys went missing after she was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Allendale County. Her car was found along railroad tracks that night in Martin, SC. "The Allendale County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who helped with the search, including: the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Energy Savannah River Site Security Services, and the owners of Creek Plantation.'Finding Jessica was a team effort,' said Sheriff James Freeman. 'We all worked together and did not give up hope.'"Rapsys is being transported to the hospital where she will be evaluated and provided any necessary medical treatment. "The Rapsys family would like to extend their deepest thanks to everyone who helped find Jessica, and respectfully asks for privacy at this time."Previous coverage below: The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested to assist in the investigation of a missing woman from Florida after she was last seen in South Carolina. On Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, the search for Jessica Rapsys, 27, from Jacksonville, Florida, began as she was last seen in Allendale County, South Carolina, authorities said.The Allendale County Sheriff's Office requested SLED assist in the investigation on Thursday, Aug. 15.Rapsys' friend, Alanna Sabatini, released in a statement to WYFF 4, "To know Jess wasn't to only love her, but to be fully loved by her. She is the life of the party, the support system to so many and a friend to everyone she meets." "She is deeply loved in Jacksonville by everyone that knows her, whether it's a waitress she met once or a family she's nannied for. We just want her home," Sabatini said.Authorities ask anyone with information to contact ACSO at 803-584-7067 or SLED at (866) 472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. —

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division:

"Jessica Rapsys, 27, was found safe in Allendale County on Friday, August 16, 2024.

"Rapsys went missing after she was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Allendale County. Her car was found along railroad tracks that night in Martin, SC.

"The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who helped with the search, including: the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Energy Savannah River Site Security Services, and the owners of Creek Plantation.

'Finding Jessica was a team effort,' said Sheriff James Freeman. 'We all worked together and did not give up hope.'

"Rapsys is being transported to the hospital where she will be evaluated and provided any necessary medical treatment.

"The Rapsys family would like to extend their deepest thanks to everyone who helped find Jessica, and respectfully asks for privacy at this time."

Previous coverage below:

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested to assist in the investigation of a missing woman from Florida after she was last seen in South Carolina.

On Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, the search for Jessica Rapsys, 27, from Jacksonville, Florida, began as she was last seen in Allendale County, South Carolina, authorities said.

Alanna Sabatini

The Allendale County Sheriff's Office requested SLED assist in the investigation on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Friend

Rapsys' friend, Alanna Sabatini, released in a statement to WYFF 4, "To know Jess wasn’t to only love her, but to be fully loved by her. She is the life of the party, the support system to so many and a friend to everyone she meets."

"She is deeply loved in Jacksonville by everyone that knows her, whether it’s a waitress she met once or a family she’s nannied for. We just want her home," Sabatini said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact ACSO at 803-584-7067 or SLED at (866) 472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

